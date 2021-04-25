German contender wants tougher stance on China, Russia

Germany's Green party co-leader Annalena Baerbock gives a speech during a digital announcement event in Berlin, Germany, where the party presented her as top candidate for chancellor for the upcoming federal election later this year, Monday, April 19, 2021. (Annegret Hilse/Pool via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN (AP) — A leading contender to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor this fall has called for “dialogue and toughness” toward China when it comes to defending democratic values and human rights.

Annalena Baerbock, the environmentalist Greens' candidate for chancellorship, told the weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that Europe should use its economic might to block Chinese goods made with forced labor and avoid communications technologies that endanger European security.

“We are currently in a competition between systems: authoritarian powers versus liberal democracies," she said in an interview published Sunday.

Baerbock cited China's investment in infrastructure and energy grids through Central Asia to Europe as “brutal power politics.”

“We Europeans mustn't kid ourselves,” she said, adding that the 27-nation European Union needs to act accordingly to defend its values, such as by using a recent investment accord between Brussels and Beijing to address more strongly the issue of China's putting its Uyghur minority into forced labor.

Baerbock, a graduate in international law, also took aim at Russia, in particular its support for rebel groups in Ukraine and the recent massing of Russian troops along Ukraine's border.

She backed Ukraine’s right to apply for membership in NATO and the EU, but said “the most important thing right now is to increase the pressure on Russia so that the Minsk accord is adhered to." That accord seeks to peacefully end the conflict in eastern Ukraine with Russia-backed rebels that has left at least 14,000 dead since 2014.

Against the backdrop of Moscow's aggressive behavior, Baerbock criticized the German government's support for an underwater pipeline bringing Russian natural gas to Germany.

“I would have long withdrawn political support for Nord Stream 2,” she said.

The Greens have called for closer cooperation with the United States to defend liberal values worldwide, but Baerbock suggested that the goal of having NATO members spend 2% of their gross domestic product on defense should be revisited in light of the pressing need to invest large sums to curb climate change. She also suggested Europe's defense contribution could also come in the form of a cybersecurity center.

“A blanket 2% goal, on the other hand, won't achieve greater security,” she said.

The Greens emerged from the pacifist and environmental movements of the 1970s and 1980s, but in recent years have backed limited military deployments abroad, provided they are tied to U.N. resolutions.

Baerbock said the future of U.S. nuclear weapons stationed in Europe could be raised again as part of the atomic disarmament negotiations between Moscow and Washington.

A poll published Sunday by weekly Bild am Sonntag put the Greens narrowly ahead of Merkel's center-right Union bloc.

Germans will elect a new parliament Sept. 26 that will then choose who should become the country's next chancellor. Merkel is not running for a fifth term.

The survey, conducted by polling firm Kantar, found 28% of respondents planned to vote for the Greens, against 27% for the Union bloc. The center-left Social Democrats are expected to receive about 13% support while the far-right Alternative for Germany would get 10%. The poll of 1,225 voters found the pro-business Free Democrats would receive 9% and the Left party would get 7% of the vote.

Recommended Stories

  • EXCLUSIVE-Worker group alleges unsafe practices at Marathon Minnesota refinery

    Inadequate safety standards at Marathon Petroleum's St. Paul Park refinery in Minnesota have caused avoidable hydrocarbon and chemical releases that pose a threat to the community, a local worker advocacy group said in a report on Sunday, as a lockout of unionized plant workers extends into its third month. The report by Local Jobs North, a union-backed organization, said that lax safety standards at the plant led to mistakes that could have ignited volatile hydrocarbons. In a statement to Reuters responding to the report, Marathon MPC.N defended its procedures and commitment to safety.

  • Millions of Americans are skipping their second vaccine doses, CDC says

    Cancellation of appointments, feeling as if they have enough protection, and fear of side effects are some reasons behind people skipping second doses

  • Times Square billboard demands MLB move All-Star Game back to GA

    Job Creators Network Foundation President Elaine Parker explains why her company is calling out MLB with a Times Square billboard

  • Mets acting GM Zack Scott gives updates on pitching staff, including Carlos Carrasco and Noah Syndergaard

    Mets acting GM Zack Scott spoke to the media on Friday evening prior to the team's game against the Washington Nationals, giving some injury updates regarding the pitching staff.

  • 4 held as French seek motive in deadly police station attack

    French authorities detained a fourth person Saturday as anti-terrorism investigators questioned three others, seeking to establish a motive and uncover any possible ties to extremism after a police official was fatally stabbed at a police station outside Paris. French police killed the Tunisian suspect in the Friday slaying of an unarmed administrative employee at the entrance of her police station in the town of Rambouillet. The victim, a National Police employee, had left the station to extend her time on a parking meter and was followed into the entry area by the attacker, who was shot to death by a police officer.

  • 'I do not buy that the (J&J vaccine) pause was a good idea': Nate Silver

    538's Nate Silver on whether the move to resume the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will increase vaccine hesitancy.

  • Exclusive: Biden will push allies to act on China forced labor at G7 - adviser

    The United States will urge its Group of Seven allies to increase pressure on China over the use of forced labor in its northwestern Xinjiang province, home to the Muslim Uighur minority, a top White House official said on Friday. U.S. President Joe Biden will attend a meeting of the G7 advanced economies in person in Britain in June, where he is expected to focus on what he sees as a strategic rivalry between democracies and autocratic states, particularly China.

  • Watch International Space Station astronauts joyously greet new arrivals after successful SpaceX flight

    A SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying four astronauts successfully docked with the International Space Station on Saturday morning. Saturday's docking marks the third time in a year a SpaceX vessel carried astronauts to the station, as well as the first time a previously flown SpaceX spacecraft was reused, CNN notes. The crew, consisting of NASA's Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, the European Space Agency's Thomas Pesquet, and Akihiko Hoshide of Japan's JAXA space agency, has boarded the station, kicking off a six-month stay in space. Upon opening the hatch and crossing into the station, they were joyously greeted by several astronauts already on board the station, including members of the first team to reach the station via the Crew Dragon, who are headed home next week. Watch the moment of arrival below. "Endeavour arriving!" Welcome to the @Space_Station, Crew-2! Their arrival means there are now 11 humans aboard our orbiting laboratory, a number not seen since the space shuttle era. Hugs abound. pic.twitter.com/uSwW3JFl6K — NASA (@NASA) April 24, 2021 More stories from theweek.comIndia's devastating new COVID wave5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersJoy Behar says she misgendered Caitlyn Jenner on The View because she 'didn't get enough sleep'

  • French PM calls killing of police worker an attack on nation

    The killing of a female police employee in a Paris commuter town on Friday was an attack on the French Republic, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Saturday. The attacker, a French resident of Tunisian origin, stabbed the police administrative worker, a mother of two, at a police station in Rambouillet, just south of Paris. President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday France had been the victim of a terrorist attack.

  • New players pose additional threats to Jerusalem tensions

    Competing claims to the holy city of Jerusalem have long fueled fighting between Israel and the Palestinians. The unrest has been characterized by nightly clashes between Palestinian youths and Jerusalem police outside the walls of Jerusalem's Old City. Over the weekend, anti-Arab Israeli extremists, apparently emboldened by the election of their allies to parliament, entered the fray with a march calling for violence against Arabs.

  • Hoskins has 2 HRs, 5 RBIs as Nola, Phillies top Rockies 7-5

    Rhys Hoskins homered twice and drove in five runs to back seven solid innings from Aaron Nola that sent the Philadelphia Phillies past the Colorado Rockies 7-5 on Saturday night. “Anytime you can go seven innings and only give up three or four runs here it’s not too bad,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. It was the sixth time in his career Hoskins has hit two home runs in a game and the first since Sept. 2, 2019, at Cincinnati.

  • ‘Vaccine apartheid’: US under fire for sitting on stockpile while developing nations face deadly shortage

    One billion vaccine shots now given worldwide but 75 per cent have gone to ten countries

  • Somalia violence: Rival units fight amid row over president's term

    Pro-government forces are battling rebel soldiers opposed to the president, local media say.

  • America's gas-fueled vehicles imperil Biden's climate goals

    For President Joe Biden to reach his ambitious goal of slashing America’s greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, huge reductions would have to come from somewhere other than one of the worst culprits: auto tailpipes. “We're not going to be able to meet the target with new-car sales only," said Aakash Arora, a managing director with Boston Consulting Group and an author of a study on electric vehicle adoption. “If every new vehicle sold today was an electric vehicle and it was entirely powered by renewable energy overnight, it would take 10 years or more for us to achieve a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions,” said Chris Atkinson, a professor of mechanical engineering and director of smart mobility at Ohio State University.

  • Isa Pantami: The Nigerian minister haunted by his extremist views

    Nigeria's government backs Isa Pantami, who has previously expressed support for jihadi groups.

  • Jimmie Johnson hits tire barrier less than 20 laps into second IndyCar race

    Johnson's car stalled after his minor impact and he brought out the first caution of the race.

  • Belarus leader seeks to empower son in succession move

    Belarus’ authoritarian leader says he will change the law on presidential succession so that power in the Eastern European nation will be transferred if he dies to the national security council where his son plays a prominent role. Many observers have suggested that President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled with an iron fist since 1994, aims to establish a political dynasty, although Lukashenko denies this. Lukashenko himself is the head of the national security council, but his eldest son Viktor also has a seat and is regarded as the council’s informal leader.

  • CIA head said to have made unannounced trip to Afghanistan

    CIA Director William Burns made a recent unannounced visit to Kabul, a senior politician and a well-placed public figure told The Associated Press, as concerns mount about Afghanistan's capability to fight terrorism once the U.S. has withdrawn its remaining troops by summer. Separately, a senior former Afghan security official deeply familiar with the country's counterterrorism program said two of six units trained and run by the CIA to track militants have already been transferred to Afghan control. In Washington, the CIA declined to comment when asked about the director’s schedule and the agency’s role in Afghanistan.

  • Lebanon thwarts attempt to smuggle 69 Syrians to Cyprus

    Lebanese troops aborted early Sunday an attempt to smuggle dozens of Syrian migrants to the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, the military said. The attempt to smuggle 69 Syrian citizens comes as Lebanon is witnessing a severe economic and financial crisis that has thrown more people into poverty. There have been attempts over the past year to smuggle migrants to European Union member Cyprus during which some of the migrants were killed.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Is Mac Jones the last of a dying breed of quarterback?

    Jones stands apart from the other four QBs destined for Round 1 in a big way — he's not a scrambler. Can he succeed in a league that has put so much more emphasis on that?