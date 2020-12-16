German coronavirus deaths hit new high as lockdown starts

  • A musician plays his mobile piano at a pedestrian zone in Konstanz
  • The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bonn
1 / 2

German coronavirus deaths hit new high as lockdown starts

A musician plays his mobile piano at a pedestrian zone in Konstanz

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany entered a strict lockdown on Wednesday in an attempt to bring soaring coronavirus cases under control as the number of registered deaths from COVID-19 jumped by 952, the highest daily increase yet.

The previous record daily death toll was 598 on Friday. However, the figures reported on Wednesday are not exactly comparable to previous days because they were inflated as a result of a technical problem in one state, according to the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases, which collects the numbers.

Fears that the pandemic is spiralling out of control in Germany prompted Chancellor Angela Merkel and the 16 state governors to announce on Sunday a tough lockdown until Jan. 10 at the earliest.

Shops and schools will stay shut from Wednesday in a pre-Christmas tightening of restrictions following a partial lockdown in November, which closed bars and restaurants but failed to contain a second wave of the pandemic.

Germany was more successful than many European countries in keeping the coronavirus under control in the first wave in the spring but the situation looks very different now.

The Robert Koch Institute put the number of confirmed coronavirus cases at 1,379,238, an increase of 27,728. The total death toll in Germany is 23,427.

The 7-day incidence of cases ticked up to 180 per 100,000 people from 174 on Tuesday.

Merkel told lawmakers on Tuesday she was worried by the coronavirus trend and warned them that January and February would be very tough months.

Germans are waiting for regulatory approval for a vaccine partly developed in Germany even as other countries, including Britain and the United States, are rolling it out.

Health Minister Jens Spahn has said Germany should start giving coronavirus shots 24 to 72 hours after the vaccine by BioNTech and Pfizer gets EU approval and could begin as soon as Christmas. European authorities are expected to approve the vaccine next week.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Robert Birsel and Giles Elgood)

Latest Stories

  • Trump retweets call to jail Georgia governor and secretary of state

    The president retweeted a message posted by attorney Lin Wood suggesting that he will soon prosecute Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — both Republicans — for refusing to cave to his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

  • Government and industry reeling after Russian hackers pierce internal networks

    The discovery this weekend that Russian hackers used sophisticated techniques to infiltrate a broad swath of government and corporate networks to steal sensitive information sent cybersecurity experts into panic.

  • Pregnant woman has hands amputated and is thrown from back of truck by Mexican drug cartel for ‘being a thief’

    The grisly incident happened in the Central Mexican state of Guanajuato.

  • Report: Of the hundreds of people invited to Mike Pompeo's indoor holiday party, a few dozen showed up

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo found out what happens when you send out 900 invitations to an indoor holiday party during a pandemic that has killed at least 300,000 Americans: not that many people show up.The Tuesday event for the families of diplomats in high-risk locations was hosted by Pompeo and his wife, Susan, in Washington, D.C. As of Monday night, only about 70 people had accepted their invitations, and even fewer showed up, two U.S. officials with knowledge of the matter told The Washington Post. Pompeo had been scheduled to speak, but canceled his address and had someone else deliver a message in his place, the Post reports.Government health officials have urged people not to attend indoor gatherings amid the pandemic, and several lawmakers and the American Foreign Service Association, a nonpartisan union representing diplomats, asked Pompeo to cancel the party over concerns it would be a super-spreader event. The State Department had said masks would be required and social distancing enforced; photos obtained by the Post show a masked Santa greeting children, with maskless people sitting down to eat around him.One woman, the wife of a diplomat now overseas, told the Post she RSVPed no on her invitation over worries that if she became sick, there wouldn't be anyone to take care of her children. "It was a completely irresponsible party to throw," she said.More stories from theweek.com Trump's Mar-a-Lago neighbors don't want him to move there. They may be able to stop him, too. Joe Biden still doesn't get it Trump slams Mitch McConnell for congratulating Biden, pleads it's 'too soon to give up'

  • Hillary Clinton Calls for Abolishing Electoral College after Casting Electoral Vote for Biden

    Hillary Clinton once again called for the dissolution of the Electoral College on Monday, shortly after casting New York’s first electoral vote for President-elect Joe Biden."I believe we should abolish the Electoral College and select our president by the winner of the popular vote, same as every other office,” Clinton wrote in a tweet. “But while it still exists, I was proud to cast my vote in New York for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”> I believe we should abolish the Electoral College and select our president by the winner of the popular vote, same as every other office.> > But while it still exists, I was proud to cast my vote in New York for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/th9qebu9ka> > -- Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 14, 2020Clinton, along with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, was part of the state’s 29 electors to cast a vote for Biden Monday as electors in every state and the District of Columbia met to formalize Biden's election win.Clinton was bested by Trump in the 2016 election in Electoral College votes, with 232 votes to Trump’s 306, even though she won the popular vote by nearly 3 million. Since her loss, a number of Democrats have called for abolishing the Electoral College voting system in favor of a national popular vote.However, Clinton has called for the undoing of the electoral vote process since 2000, when George W. Bush beat Al Gore in the presidential election, though Gore won the popular vote.

  • Parents face charges after renting party bus for their child's 14th birthday, police say

    Several fights broke out after the group of kids were dropped off at a shopping center in Mount Healthy, Ohio, police said.

  • Half a million Muslims forced to pick cotton as scale of Chinese slave labour exposed

    China is forcing hundreds of thousands of Uighurs and other minorities to pick cotton by hand in the western region of Xinjiang, a key source of the world’s cotton, according to a report by a Washington-based think tank. Rights activists have estimated that Chinese authorities have detained more than one million Uighurs and other, mostly Muslim, minorities in detention camps in Xinjiang since 2017. Beijing denies that Uighurs’ rights are abused and says re-education centres provide vocational training to help people gain employment, and are necessary to curb extremism. Now, information from Chinese government documents and state media reports provides evidence that at least half a million people have been forced to pick cotton through a coercive state-mandated labour transfer and poverty alleviation scheme, the Center for Global Policy says. In 2018, three majority-Uighur areas within Xinjiang alone mobilised at least 570,000 people to pick cotton through the scheme, according to the think tank report published Monday. It estimates that the total number of people from ethnic minorities sent to pick cotton “likely exceeds that figure by several hundred thousand”.

  • Florida's Sun Sentinel found an odd gap in state COVID-19 deaths ahead of the election

    While looking at Florida's COVID-19 death tally, the South Florida Sun Sentinel found a pattern suggesting the state "manipulated a backlog of unrecorded fatalities" so the daily death numbers were artificially low ahead of the November presidential election, the newspaper reported Tuesday.There is a lag between the date a person dies of COVID-19 in Florida and the date the state reports the death as part of the public count. The Sun Sentinel found that with just a few exceptions, starting on Oct. 24, Florida stopped including deaths that occurred more than a month earlier in daily counts. It wasn't until Nov. 17, two weeks after the election, that these backlogged deaths were consistently included in the daily tally.These deaths have "long formed a significant part of the daily totals in Florida" because it can take some time for death reports to make it from a doctor's office to the health department, the Sun Sentinel reports. For example, from Sept. 23 to Oct. 20, the state included in its daily tallies 1,128 deaths that took place at least one month earlier. This accounted for 44 percent of the deaths that were announced over those four weeks.On Oct. 21, the state said it would start conducting additional reviews of each suspected COVID-19 death in Florida before adding it to the official count. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a supporter of President Trump, has a history of downplaying the coronavirus pandemic, and the Sun Sentinel reports he has also speculated that the death statistics in the state were inflated. The Sun Sentinel said it asked several state officials about the data patterns, including the spokesman for the Florida Department of Health, and no one would comment.Scott David Herr, a Florida computer scientist who tracks the state's daily COVID-19 data, told the Sun Sentinel "it's hard to know if there was a limitation around election time or random other things were happening. The Department of Health hasn't explained why lags have been inconsistent. When they keep changing whatever is going on behind the scenes, when the lags keep changing, that is where it gets confusing." Read more at the Sun Sentinel.More stories from theweek.com Trump's Mar-a-Lago neighbors don't want him to move there. They may be able to stop him, too. Joe Biden still doesn't get it Trump slams Mitch McConnell for congratulating Biden, pleads it's 'too soon to give up'

  • Biden coughs his way through first speech since being confirmed as president-elect: ‘Hand him a glass of water!’

    President-elect Biden blamed his throat clearing and coughing on a little cold

  • New coronavirus strain spreading in UK has key mutations, scientists say

    British scientists are trying to establish whether the rapid spread in southern England of a new variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 is linked to key mutations they have detected in the strain, they said on Tuesday. The mutations include changes to the important "spike" protein that the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus uses to infect human cells, a group of scientists tracking the genetics of the virus said, but it is not yet clear whether these are making it more infectious. "Efforts are under way to confirm whether or not any of these mutations are contributing to increased transmission," the scientists, from the COVID-19 Genomics UK (COG-UK) Consortium, said in a statement (https://bit.ly/3mhpTJX).

  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo accused of sexual harassment by former aide

    A former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who is now running for Manhattan borough president accused him of sexual harassment in a series of tweets on Sunday, saying he made inappropriate comments about her appearance.

  • Indian farmer becomes rich after ploughing over a 14.98 carat diamond

    A farmer from a rural part of India's Madhya Pradesh became rich overnight after finding a 14.98 carat diamond in his leased land. Lakhan Yadav, 45, of Krishna-Kalyanpur village in Madhya Pradesh sold the diamond for £61,330 at auction on Tuesday. Mr Yadav found the diamond in his land nearly 20 km away from his village. “It’s sheer luck. You get it once in life. Everybody doesn’t get it,” Mr Yadav told Daily Telegraph. Mr Yadav found the fortune in the 625 square feet of land that he had taken on lease from the government. The farmer owns two hectares bought with the compensation money, two buffaloes, and now a motorcycle that he bought with the first payment he was given after depositing the diamond with the district administrion. During the nationwide Covid lockdown his school-aged children would tend to the buffaloes at home and he went to dig land. Mr Yadav, who is illiterate, now wants to spend the money to educate his children. “With this money, anything is possible. I will build a new house and spend money on the education of my children,” he said. Mr Yadav said he would put the rest of his money into a bank account so that he can live on the interest from it in his old age. “I am not capable of investing this money because I am illiterate. I want my children to study well and then spend the money wisely,” he said. However, striking it lucky once was not enough and Mr Yadav wants to continue his search for more diamonds. “A person is never satisfied with money and life. No one wants an end to his life and no one wants that he should not get more money,” he said. Madhya Pradesh is richly endowed with mineral wealth. It is the sole producer of diamond in India.

  • Georgia secretary of state slams Perdue and Loeffler for demanding voter data they already have

    Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger would like Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler to re-evaluate their priorities.On Monday, the two senators facing re-election runoffs in January tried once again to discourage confidence in the upcoming election, demanding an updated list of registered voters before early voting began. But as Raffensperger, a Republican, pointed out in a Tuesday press release, Loeffler and Perdue already had the information they were looking for."Though I've told the Republican Party to stop focusing on me and instead direct their energies to winning the Senate runoffs, clearly they haven't listened," Raffensperger said in the release. He went on to call it "embarrassing" that Perdue and Loeffler not only don't know the information they want is publicly available, but also that it's in the hands of their campaigns as well. A National Republican Senatorial Committee representative confirmed the campaigns have the lists.> Early voting has already started but it’s not too late for them to call their offices and get their campaigns in order.> > — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) December 15, 2020Raffensperger has refused to play into President Trump and other Republicans' false claims of widespread voter fraud and election manipulation amid the 2020 election, instead affirming President-elect Joe Biden's win there and receiving threats for doing so.More stories from theweek.com Trump's Mar-a-Lago neighbors don't want him to move there. They may be able to stop him, too. Joe Biden still doesn't get it Trump slams Mitch McConnell for congratulating Biden, pleads it's 'too soon to give up'

  • The Trump administration turned down more vaccine doses 'as recently as November,' former FDA commissioner says

    "There were multiple conversations with the US government about taking more supply in the second quarter," said Scott Gottlieb, a Pfizer board member.

  • Trump signs executive order making Christmas Eve a federal holiday in 2020

    All federal employees will be excused from duty on 24 December

  • Somalia cuts ties with Kenya, shots fired at Mogadishu protests

    Somalia cut diplomatic relations with neighbouring Kenya on Tuesday, accusing it of meddling in politics as protests and gunfire erupted in the capital Mogadishu over delayed elections. The dispute could undermine cooperation in the fight against the Islamist group al Shabaab in Somalia, where Kenya provides 3,600 troops to an African Union peacekeeping force. "Somalia calls back all its diplomats from Kenya and orders Kenyan diplomats to leave Somalia within seven days," Somali Information Minister Osman Dube told the state news agency.

  • Amy Klobuchar is seemingly trying to bury the hatchet with Pete Buttigieg

    Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) has nothing but praise for her former 2020 rival.Widespread reports on Tuesday indicated President-elect Joe Biden had selected former South Bend, Indiana, mayor and 2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg as his next transportation secretary. And before his position was even confirmed, Buttigieg received praise from his prime antagonist during the Democratic presidential primaries.Klobuchar seemed pretty peeved with the young, less experienced Buttigieg throughout the primaries, as both candidates were vying to be the top Midwest moderate among the 2020 pack. But despite plenty of opportunity to ding Buttigieg on his lack of experience for the new role, she still offered well wishes to Buttigieg in a Tuesday tweet.> Congratulations @PeteButtigieg! From roads to rail, there is so much to be done and I’m looking forward to working with you! I know you will bring both your big ideas & your local government experience to the job. John & I look forward to welcoming you & Chasten to Washington.> > — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 15, 2020On its face, it's a friendly gesture from Klobuchar, and an early one considering Buttigieg himself hasn't yet acknowledged his potential new gig. Still, it's hard not to read the pointed "local government experience" as a dig.More stories from theweek.com Trump's Mar-a-Lago neighbors don't want him to move there. They may be able to stop him, too. Joe Biden still doesn't get it Trump slams Mitch McConnell for congratulating Biden, pleads it's 'too soon to give up'

  • Army Suspends Battalion Commander, Sergeant Major in Korea Amid Racism Allegations

    The Army has suspended a battalion commander and command sergeant major in South Korea while an investigation is being conducted into allegations of racism, bigotry and discrimination.

  • Benjamin Netanyahu chooses 'D' as new director of Mossad spy agency

    Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, announced on Tuesday he had chosen the next director of the country's feared and respected intelligence agency Mossad, identifying them only as ‘D’. The prime minister’s office said in a statement that Mr Netanyahu wants the agency’s current deputy director to fill the post as he is an “accomplished Mossad veteran,” referring to them by their codename ‘D’. The identities of Mossad’s most senior officials is a closely guarded secret in Israel, excluding the director, whose name is generally made public. Yossi Cohen, the outgoing director, has proved to be one of Mossad’s more public-facing directors in recent years and was credited with helping to secure historic normalisation treaties between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. He reportedly accompanied Mr Netanyahu on a visit to Saudi Arabia last month for secret talks with Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, though the Kingdom denies that the meeting took place. More recently, Mossad under Mr Cohen has been linked to the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, an Iranian scientist who was gunned down during an ambush near Tehran. Israeli and US officials say that Fakhrizadeh was the leader of Iran’s nuclear programme and that before his death he had been trying to develop a nuclear warhead. The Jewish state has not yet commented on reports of its involvement in the killing, which Iran says will be avenged at the “appropriate time.” The move to appoint ‘D’ has reportedly triggered a row between Mr Netanyahu and his coalition partner Benny Gantz, who was not consulted before the decision was made public. Mr Netanyahu’s choice also needs to be approved by Israel’s Goldberg Commission, which oversees the appointment of top state officials. According to the Jerusalem Post, the handover at Mossad will take place in June if Mr Netanyahu’s choice is approved.

  • Trump news – live: President must hand over files as Melania removes mask while visiting children’s hospital

    Follow live updates below