German court convicts man for filming takedown of Israeli flag

A German court sentenced a 19-year-old to a juvenile prison term on Wednesday in connection with the tearing down of an Israel flag hung in front of Augsburg City Hall in Bavaria.

The 19-year-old, a Syrian national, admitted to filming another person pull the flag down from a flag pole in October 2023, a few days after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched bloody attacks on Israel.

A passer-by prevented the flag from being burned.

Video of the incident was widely circulated on social media, and made headlines across Germany.

The court in Augsburg convicted the man on charges of aiding and abetting the damage of a flag and sovereign rights of a foreign country as well as damage to property.

The court ordered the man to attend several talks about anti-Semitism, complete 80 hours of community service and make a €200 ($218) donation to the Jewish Museum in Augsburg.

The man accused of actually pulling down the Israeli flag remains at large and a search for him remains underway. He has reportedly since moved away from Augsburg and is living in another part of Germany.

The 19-year-old defendant (L) sits next to his interpreter in a courtroom in the criminal justice center. A German court sentenced a man to a juvenile prison term on Wednesday in connection with the tearing down of an Israel flag hung in front of Augsburg City Hall in Bavaria. Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa