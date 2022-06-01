German court convicts IS returnee who took daughter to Syria

·2 min read

BERLIN (AP) — A German woman who took her young daughter to Syria, joined the Islamic State group there and allegedly took advantage of an enslaved Yazidi woman was convicted Wednesday of membership in a terrorist organization and other offenses.

The state court in Celle said the 34-year-old, who has been identified only as Romiena S. in line with German privacy rules, was sentenced to three years and three months in prison. She was also convicted of being an accessory to a crime against humanity, abducting a minor and breaching her duties of welfare and education.

Judges said that she traveled to Syria in 2014, taking her 4-year-old daughter against the wishes of the child's father. She then successively married a number of IS members, enabling them to fight by running their households.

The defendant brought up her daughter and two Syria-born sons in line with IS ideology, taking the girl to the stoning of a woman when she was 6 and showing her execution videos, the court said. At one point, it added, she exploited an enslaved Yazidi woman at the home of a slave trader for a few days and guarded her as she went into town.

The defendant also posted messages on Twitter supporting extremist attacks in Nice, France, and Wuerzburg, Germany, in 2016.

She was arrested at Frankfurt airport when she arrived in October among a group of women and children repatriated from a camp in northeastern Syria where suspected IS members were held.

The court said the defendant largely admitted to the allegations against her and has now “distanced herself credibly” from IS. It said in a statement that judges also took into account the fact she wasn't a “hard-liner” and that joining IS was in part “an escape from her previous life situation.” It didn't elaborate.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Police: Norwood father coming home from work shot in head, car stolen

    Police Chief William Kramer said the man was returning home from work when he was shot. His car was then stolen.

  • Chinese Firm That Accused NSA of Hacking Has Global Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- For years, the US government and American cybersecurity companies have alleged that China is behind brazen hacks that have pilfered troves of sensitive documents.Chinese government officials have denied the claims and repeatedly accused the US of its own cyber-espionage, without providing evidence.That changed in February, when a well connected Chinese cybersecurity firm went public with what it claimed was a US National Security Agency campaign aimed at computers in 45 countries

  • Oil firms on EU's Russian oil ban and end of Shanghai lockdown

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices firmed on Wednesday after European Union leaders agreed to a partial and phased ban on Russian oil and as China ended its COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai. Brent crude was up $1.30, or 1.1%, at $116.90 a barrel by 1149 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.05, or 0.9%, to $115.72.

  • York Daily Record Instagram: See our latest stories here

    These are the latest stories from the York Daily Record team highlighted on our Instagram page.

  • Pederson's homer lifts Giants over sliding Phillies in 11

    Joc Pederson's two-run homer in the 11th inning helped power the San Francisco Giants to a 7-4 victory over the struggling Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night. Luis Gonzalez had a career-high four hits as San Francisco won its third straight overall and second consecutive extra-inning game. After a fielding error by Jeurys Familia allowed Wilmer Flores to score in the 10th to give San Francisco a 4-3 lead, Philadelphia tied it when Alec Bohm’s two-out grounder up the middle hit the second base bag, bouncing over Thairo Estrada and allowing pinch-runner Roman Quinn to score.

  • First wartime rape case sent to court, Ukraine's prosecutor general says

    The first case of rape during the Russian war against Ukraine has been sent to court, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said in a Facebook post on May 30.

  • Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack

    An exterior door at Robb Elementary School did not lock when it was closed by a teacher shortly before a gunman used it to get inside and kill 19 students and two teachers, leaving investigators searching to determine why, state police said Tuesday. State police initially said a teacher had propped the door open shortly before Salvador…

  • DoorDash sees tepid Q2 for Wolt as it completes $3.5 billion takeover

    U.S. food delivery firm DoorDash forecast a slowdown in second-quarter orders at Wolt Enterprises from the start of the year as it completed the $3.5 billion purchase of the European business in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis. The all-share deal to buy Helsinki-based Wolt had been worth more than $8 billion when it was announced in November, but DoorDash's share price has since declined amid a sector sell-off, while the U.S. dollar has strengthened. In filings announcing the closing of the deal, DoorDash raised forecasts for its own standalone gross marketplace order value (GOV) to at least $12.5 billion in the second quarter from at least $12.1 billion previously.

  • Teens came to fight her daughter. Blue Springs mom says they beat her up instead

    “They think they are grown enough to beat up someone’s mom I think they need to pay the consequences. What’s going to stop them from coming back? Or to do this to somebody else?”

  • Texas authorities claimed a teacher propped open the back door of Texas school just before the gunman attacked. Now they say the teacher actually closed it before the shooting.

    Police walked back their false claim on Tuesday, the latest in over a dozen instances of law enforcement changing their story about what happened.

  • Police report describes Vagos bikers ambush by Hells Angels

    A Memorial Day weekend shooting on a Las Vegas-area freeway was an apparent ambush by Hells Angels members on rival Vagos biker gang members returning from a veterans cemetery ride, according to a police report made public Tuesday. Richard John Devries, who police identified as the Las Vegas Hells Angels chapter president, and club recruits Russell Smith and Stephen Alo were arrested late Sunday, several hours after the shooting on U.S. 95, according to Henderson police reports.

  • Brother And Sister Sentenced For 1993 California Cold Case Murder

    A brother and sister were sentenced to decades behind bars for their role in a 1993 California cold case murder that was finally solved after a third man walked into a television station in 2018 and confessed. Curtis Dean Culver was sentenced to 35 years for voluntary manslaughter, robbery in concert and multiple assault charges. His sister, Shanna Culver, was sentenced to 20 years for the same charges, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. They must serve 85 percent of thei

  • Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Pushes Back Hard After DUI Arrest

    Vatican Media/Handout via ReutersHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, responded through a spokesperson Sunday night to reports of his arrest in Napa County, California, for driving under the influence over the holiday weekend.Instead of the 82-year-old real-estate multimillionaire and venture capitalist taking responsibility, spokesperson Larry Kamer took aim at “incorrect information” in mysterious news reports.“Several news reports about Saturday night’s traffic incident involvin

  • North Carolina man who won $10M lottery prize sentenced to life in prison

    A North Carolina man who won a $10 million lottery prize in 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 2020 fatal shooting of his girlfriend.

  • ‘I hate you all so much:’ Cape Cod man arraigned for Facebook threat to shoot up a school

    “Is this my post about shooting up a school?” Moreira allegedly said to officers as he was escorted to a cruiser, according to a prosecutor in court on Tuesday.

  • Captain cut parasailing cable before mom and kids slammed into Keys bridge, police say

    A parasailing cable tethering a young mother and two children to a boat was intentionally cut by the vessel’s captain on Memorial Day, plunging them into the water and dragging them across the surface before they hit a Florida Keys bridge, according to police investigating the case.

  • Police Release Details On DUI Arrest Of Nancy Pelosi's Husband Following Crash

    The House Speaker's husband, Paul Pelosi, was involved in a collision in Napa County, authorities said.

  • Mother of Florida teenager accused of making school shooting threat alleges they are now being targeted

    An 18-year-old Lutz boy allegedly posted photos of himself with multiple guns and a tactical vest with the caption, “Hey Siri, directions to the nearest school.” A woman who identified herself as his mother claimed media reports were inaccurate but refused to specify.

  • Miami Beach doctor arrested for allegedly attempting to purchase 12-year-old as a sex slave

    A former resident at Miami Beach’s Mount Sinai Medical Center was arrested and charged for an attempted sex trafficking of a young girl. Alan Li, who was fired from Mount Sinai and arrested on May 12, was charged with attempted sex trafficking of a minor under 14 and attempted coercion or enticement of a minor. An investigation of the 26-year-old began on March 12 after a woman from Ohio, an escort whom Li met through a dating site, contacted federal agents to report Li’s search for underage girls in Miami.

  • Fort Collins Police Officer Valeri Pedraza Arrested Twice In Two Days

    Fort Collins Police Services says one of its officers was arrested twice over Memorial Day Weekend in connection to allegations of domestic violence.