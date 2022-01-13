German court sentences Assad regime officer to life in prison for Syria war crimes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Basu
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A German court has sentenced a former Syrian intelligence officer to life in prison for crimes against humanity, making him the first person criminally convicted over the Assad regime's torture program.

Why it matters: Anwar Raslan, who fled Syria in 2012, was accused of overseeing a detention center that tortured over 4,000 people during the first year of Syrian unrest that eventually devolved into a devastating, decadelong civil war.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • He is the first member of the Assad regime to stand trial for war crimes in a foreign criminal court, which was made possible by Germany's application of "universal jurisdiction" for certain egregious crimes.

  • Human rights activists say Raslan's conviction is a watershed moment that could spur other European courts to pursue action against alleged war criminals who — like the Assad regime — are not parties to the International Criminal Court.

Background: Like hundreds of thousands of Syrians who fled their country during the civil war, Raslan claimed asylum in Germany in 2014.

  • He joined the exiled Syrian opposition and lived peacefully in Germany until authorities uncovered his role in the Al-Khatib torture facility in Damascus.

  • After Raslan's arrest in 2019, dozens of Syrian survivors came forward to testify against him during the extraordinary trial in Koblenz, a city in western Germany.

  • Prosecutors said at least 58 people were killed under Raslan's watch. He denied the charges.

The big picture: Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad remains in power more than 10 years after the uprising began, propped up by his allies in Russia and Iran.

  • The regime remains under tough international sanctions, but several Arab states have begun the process of normalizing relations with Syria in recognition that Assad is here to stay.

  • This week, the top Democrat and Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations and House Foreign Affairs committees wrote to President Biden raising "urgent" concerns with his Syria policy — including what they called his "tacit approval" of the Arab world's push for normalization.

Go deeper: Assad comes in from the cold

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Minneapolis police officers arrive at federal courthouse for pre-trial hearing in George Floyd case

    The three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights arrived at the federal courthouse Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing.

  • British lawmakers target Visa and Mastercard fee increases

    British lawmakers plan to scrutinise increases in the fees Visa and Mastercard charge businesses after the country's payments regulator found no evidence to justify the rises, a parliamentary committee said on Thursday. Parliament's Treasury Select Committee said the companies, whose networks account for 99% of card transactions in Britain, had increased the scheme and interchange fees paid by businesses to card issuers when a card is used.

  • German court sentences Syrian to life in prison for crimes against humanity

    KOBLENZ, Germany (Reuters) -A German court on Thursday sentenced a former intelligence officer in Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's security services to life in prison after convicting him of murder, rape and crimes against humanity in a landmark trial. Anwar R. had been charged with 58 murders, rape and sexual assault at a prison facility in Damascus that was supervised by an intelligence unit he headed.

  • Major Media Outlets Can’t Stop Describing Police Violence As ‘Officer-Involved’ Incidents

    Following the murder of George Floyd, The Associated Press issued guidance that reporters should not describe instances where police shot someone with neutral language. It didn't work.

  • Whisky for visas: India, UK start post-Brexit trade talks

    Britain and India began hammering out a post-Brexit trade deal on Thursday, with London seeking a cut in tariffs on Scotch whisky and greater access to the Asian giant's services and tech sectors.

  • Russia says talks on Ukraine crisis at "dead end", threatens action

    Russia said on Thursday it was hitting a dead end in its efforts to persuade the West to bar Ukraine from joining NATO and roll back decades of alliance expansion in Europe, and threatened unspecified consequences in response. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted by TASS news agency as saying Russian military specialists were providing options to President Vladimir Putin in case the situation around Ukraine worsens, but diplomacy must be given a chance. He said talks with the United States in Geneva on Monday and with NATO in Brussels on Wednesday had shown there was a "dead end or difference of approaches", and he saw no reason to sit down again in the coming days to re-start the same discussions.

  • DEDUCED RECKONING: Jerome Powell’s Fed steps up to 'keep prices in check'

    Until recently, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell kept insisting that inflation was transitory. Now he has changed his tune.

  • U.S. Equity Futures Steady as Dollar Extends Slump: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures were little changed as investors digested the latest read on American inflation and assessed bets on timing for the first Federal Reserve rate increases in the pandemic era.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional Warning on

  • As COVID-19 surges, there's no hospital bed for others in need of care

    The omicron variant is pushing U.S. hospitals to the brink. The crush of COVID patients and short staffing mean beds for all care are in short supply.

  • Health experts criticize CDC for confusing messaging; Biden sending teams to overwhelmed states: COVID updates

    Health experts say inconsistent transparency and leaving errors unacknowledged all contribute to the CDC's "messaging problem." Latest updates.

  • Pope Condemns Cancel Culture: ‘Rejects Natural Foundations of Humanity’

    Pope Francis condemned cancel culture and discouraged Catholics from participating in it during an address to the Vatican's Diplomatic Corps.

  • Judge Tosses Teen Rape Conviction, Says 148 Days in Jail Is ‘Plenty of Punishment’

    WGEMAn Illinois judge had a shocking outburst in court Wednesday, kicking a prosecutor out with minimal explanation as outrage grows over the judge’s decision to reverse his own ruling on a teen accused of rape.“Mr. Jones, get out,” Adams County Judge Robert Adrian fumed as he ordered Josh Jones of the Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office to leave the courtroom. The Muddy River News, whose journalist was in court, reported that Jones was set to appear in an unrelated case but had apparently “l

  • Supreme Court clears way for liberal group to depose Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

    In a little over 24 hours, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos lost before three courts.

  • Lindsey Graham says he won't back Mitch McConnell for Senate GOP leader unless McConnell has a 'working relationship' with Trump

    Graham said it was a prerequisite for any Republican leader in the House or the Senate to "effectively work" with former President Donald Trump.

  • Fox News host Laura Ingraham warned against Trump encouraging protests at state capitols 'esp with weapons' in newly disclosed text to Mark Meadows

    The newly disclosed text message shows Ingraham advising the White House on getting Trump to make "remarks on camera" against armed protests.

  • Trump’s new Manhattan bar: serving rip-off drinks and a side of narcissism

    45 Wine and Whiskey, the ex-president’s latest venture in his eponymous New York tower, is quite an experience – if you can find anyone to let you in Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan. There are 39 photos of the former US president in the 45 Wine and Whiskey bar. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images If you are a man who has failed in an attempt to launch a vodka brand, done the same with a line of steaks, and bankrupted several casinos and hotels, leaning further into the hospitality business m

  • Trump, his sister and estate of his late brother ask judge to dismiss lawsuit by Mary Trump

    Former President Donald Trump, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry and the estate of his late brother Robert Trump tried on Tuesday to convince a New York judge to dismiss a lawsuit by Mary Trump that accused her family of swindling her out of at least $10 million. Attorneys for the Trump siblings argued Mary Trump's claims are time-barred by a six-year statute of limitations and prohibited by legal releases she signed in 2001 when the family settled the estate of Fred Trump Sr., the former president's father. The Trumps also argued Mary Trump possessed "boxes and boxes of information" about the estate settlement that should have given rise to any claims at the time.

  • Desperate Kim Jong Un Pleads With Citizens to Make More Poop

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastSEOUL—North Korea is placing as much emphasis on producing manure as it is on firing missiles, and it doesn’t matter whether it comes from people or animals.While test-firing two missiles in less than a week, North Korea has been waging “the battle for manure,” which is far more vital for average North Koreans than the splash of another test-shot into the sea off the east coast.The quest has reached crisis level over the past two years as fertili

  • Schumer finds loophole to advance elections reform package

    Democratic leaders have found a mechanism to enable them to bypass an initial Republican filibuster and debate the party's sweeping election reform bills, according to a new leadership memo obtained by Axios.Why it matters: The strategy is the latest example of how Democrats are seeking new ways to try to bypass Senate procedures that are blocking their agenda. But the ultimate outcome will likely be the same: insufficient support to change the 60-vote threshold needed to pass sweeping voting ri

  • Up to 15 gunshots reported during carjacking of Illinois Sen. Kimberly Lightford and her husband

    As many as 15 gunshots were reported when the husband of Illinois state Sen. Kimberly Lightford exchanged gunfire last month with carjackers who sped off in the senator’s loaner Mercedes-Benz SUV, according to a police report. The four-page report from Broadview police provides additional details about the Dec. 21 carjacking of Lightford, the second-highest-ranking state senator, and her ...