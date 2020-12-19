German court upholds tree-felling ban at Tesla plant site

  • FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2020 file photo, felled trees lie on the construction site of the Tesla Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany. A German court has ruled that automaker Tesla Inc. has to stop clearing trees on some parts of the site where it’s building its first electric car factory in Europe. (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2020 file photo, felled trees lie on the construction site of the Tesla Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany. A German court has ruled that automaker Tesla Inc. has to stop clearing trees on some parts of the site where it’s building its first electric car factory in Europe. (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP, File)

BERLIN (AP) — A German court ruled Saturday that automaker Tesla has to stop clearing trees on some parts of the site outside Berlin where it is building the company's first electric car factory in Europe.

The top administrative court in the Berlin-Brandenburg region upheld an earlier temporary ban on the clearing of the forested site after two environmentalist groups appealed a lower court’s decision to allow the tree-cutting. It specifically ruled that areas on the fringes of the plot where protected species live may not be cleared.

The court also said that Tesla had not provided demanded information on paying for possible environmental restoration projects until a deadline earlier this week, German news agency dpa reported.

The company planned to open the factory next summer. It was not immediately clear if the ruling would cause a delay.

The cased resulted from a lawsuit brought by environmental groups NABU and Gruene Liga, which claimed that wildlife in the forest hadn't been safely resettled before the clearing started. They were particularly concerned about sand lizards and smooth snakes, NABU wrote on its website.

Both are protected species in Germany.

Tesla expects to make 150,000 electric cars a year at the new plant starting in mid-2021, with plans to increase that number to half a million annually.

The company, which is headquartered in California, announced late last year that it had decided to build its first European factory in the Berlin area. The planned site is at Gruenheide, just east of the capital in Brandenburg state.

    Michel Barnier doubled down on Brussels' demand that fishing rights be linked to trade in the Brexit deal on Friday and warned the UK and EU were at the "moment of truth" in the negotiations. Brussels wants the power to freeze British companies, and especially the fishing industry, out of the Brexit trade deal and the Single Market, if EU fishermen are shut out of UK waters in the future. The EU's chief negotiator said it was "unacceptable" that Britain could cut off access to UK waters but keep the benefits of the trade deal with the bloc. He said that would not be “fair” or “honest”. Mr Barnier said, “The European Union also has to maintain its sovereign right to react or to compensate by adjusting the conditions for products, and especially fisheries products, to the Single Market.” “And that is where we come up against one of the main hurdles of the negotiations at the moment - fisheries being part and parcel of the economic partnership,” he said in the European Parliament in Brussels. London has always rejected calls to link fisheries to trade because of the risk of retaliation, for example in the form of tariffs or suspension of market access, across the two agreements. But Mr Barnier's mention of "particularly" fisheries products could hint to a possible future compromise where tariffs retaliating to a loss of access to UK waters would be ringfenced to only hit fishing.