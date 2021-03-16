German COVID-19 cases are growing exponentially again: RKI

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 lockdown measures are eased in Berlin
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Coronavirus infections are rising exponentially in Germany, an expert at the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Tuesday, adding that the risk of AstraZeneca's vaccine was relatively low.

The number of cases per 100,000 reported on Tuesday was 83.7, up from 68 a week ago, and the RKI has said that metric could reach 200 by the middle of next month.

"We are exactly on the flank of the third wave(of the COVID-19 pandemic). That can no longer be disputed. And at this point we have eased the restrictions and that is speeding up the exponential growth," Dirk Brockmann, an epidemiologist at the RKI, told Germany's ARD television.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and state leaders agreed a phased easing of curbs earlier this month along with an "emergency brake" to let authorities reimpose restrictions if case numbers rise above 100 per 100,000 on three consecutive days.

On Tuesday, the number of cases per 100,000 rose to 83.7, up from 68 a week ago, and the RKI has said that metric could reach 200 by the middle of next month.

On Monday, Germany suspended use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, making it the latest of several European countries to hit "pause" following reports of blood coagulation disorders in recipients.

The decision followed a recommendation from the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), Germany's authority in charge of vaccines, following seven cases of thrombosis, including three deaths.

A planned meeting between Merkel and state leaders on Wednesday to discuss using family doctors to administer COVID-19 vaccines has been postponed until after the European Medicines Agency completes its review into the AstraZeneca shot, a government spokesman said.

AstraZeneca has said an analysis of its safety data covering reported cases from over 17 million vaccine doses given had shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis or thrombocytopenia - having low levels of platelets.

Brockmann said it made sense to explain the relative risks to the population, noting that 1,000 people in a million had died of COVID-19, compared to possibly 1 in a million from complications associated with the vaccine.

"In the risk groups, the risk of dying of COVID is much, much higher. That means it is probably 100,000 times more likely to die of COVID than because of an AstraZeneca vaccine," he said.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Caroline Copley, Editing by Riham Alkousaa, Shri Navaratnam and Timothy Heritage)

Recommended Stories

  • China approves a fourth COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

    China has approved a new COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, one that was developed by the head of its Center for Disease Control, adding to its arsenal. Gao Fu, the head of China's CDC, led the development of a protein subunit vaccine that was approved by regulators last week for emergency use, the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Microbiology said in a statement Monday. It is the fourth such vaccine to be given emergency use approval.

  • Canada to recommend use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for those over 65: CBC News

    The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) had earlier in the month advised against giving the vaccine to people in that age group. The report said the NACI plans to update its guidelines on the vaccine on Tuesday, with the decision based on emerging real-world data from other countries on the vaccine's efficacy in people over 65 years of age. The committee's recommendations also state that vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc will still be prioritized for older age groups, according to the report.

  • New COVID-19 restrictions in Europe as countries battle variants

    Europe continues to struggle with the rapidly evolving coronavirus as Germany's public health agency warns of a "third wave" of coronavirus infections and Italy prepares to enter another near-nationwide lockdown.The big picture: Countries have attempted to lift restrictions as vaccination campaigns are deployed, but doing so too quickly could invite another wave of infections amid the spread of new variants.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Germany has gradually relaxed lockdown restrictions in recent weeks, but there are "clear signs" of a third wave that has already begun, Lothar Wieler, head of the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases, told CNBC on Monday. Germany has had over 2.5 million coronavirus cases and saw a spike in the number of daily cases in March, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.Noting that Germany was underprepared in vaccine distribution, Wieler added that "the virus is not going to disappear, but once we have a base level of immunity in the population, we can control it."Italy's top officials are considering enforcing tougher health measures from March 15 through April 6, Italian news agency ANSA reports.The government plans to place almost the entire country in its red zone, imposing the maximum level of restrictions from April 3 to April 5. This period includes Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.Italy has topped 3.2 million coronavirus cases, with the number of daily cases rising steadily since February, per Johns Hopkins University.The only region in Italy's white zone is Sardinia, an island in the Mediterranean Sea.The new restrictions come after many European countries suspended AstraZeneca vaccinations amid reports of blood clots.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • European stocks fall as list of countries suspending AstraZeneca vaccine grows

    Traders remain optimistic for a rapid economic recovery thanks to the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • UPDATE 1-'Don't panic': WHO says safety systems working as AstraZeneca shots paused

    The World Health Organization's director general said on Monday that systems meant to protect public health were working, as several countries suspended use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to investigate possible side-effects. "This does not necessarily mean these events are linked to COVID-19 vaccination, but it's routine practice to investigate them, and it shows that the surveillance system works and that effective controls are in place," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a virtual media briefing. "We do not want people to panic," WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told the briefing, adding that no association had so far been found between the "thromboembolic events" reported in some countries and COVID-19 shots.

  • The priest who opened his doors to COVID's dead

    It was a shocking scene: dozens of coffins lining the inside of a church in small town northern Italy, because the hospitals and morgues were overflowing.That was one year ago and Italy - once the epicenter of COVID in Europe - is now struggling once again with new coronavirus restrictions across most of the country and a coming Easter lockdown, to stop yet another spike in cases.Reuters recently visited the priest who opened his doors to the dead back then; 270 of them in total."I am Father Mario Carminati, senior priest of the community of Seriate.""It was a nightmare but I didn't have the opportunity to think about it a lot, because when you find yourself in the middle of an emergency you have to rush and act according to your instinct, and not according to your heart. The pandemic was devastating for the community because the city became a place of silence, with the noise of ambulance sirens passing by. It became a place of death, sadness, mourning, and this was an experience we lived for at least three months."Today there's a photo on the wall of Father Carminati's church remembering that time. His congregation wears masks to mass. Milan, which is only an hour away, is a so-called "red zone" again, with non-essential shops closed. Schools are closed, again. There's restrictions on movement, again.It's all very familiar. We visited Father Carminati before these most recent curbs, but he was thinking of the future."We must move forward with this wound that will heal slowly. Two of my nephews died, one was 36 and one was 34, and they died after five months of fighting against the coronavirus, and it's not easy to heal this wound. The wound returns, it bleeds on many occasions. It will take some time for this pain to become nostalgia, it is not something that can immediately heal."

  • Schools weighing whether to seat students closer together

    U.S. guidelines that say students should be kept 6 feet apart in schools are receiving new scrutiny from federal health experts, state governments and education officials working to return as many children as possible to the classroom. Debate around the issue flared last week when a new study suggested that, if masks are worn, students can be seated as close as 3 feet apart with no increased risk to them or teachers. Published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, it looked at schools in Massachusetts, which has backed the 3-feet guideline for months.

  • Anti-vaxxers try to hijack death of boxing legend Marvin Hagler, falsely claiming he died from vaccine side-effects

    Marvelous Marvin’s family say he died of natural causes

  • Government urges Germans to limit travel as bookings surge

    The German government on Monday urged citizens to limit travel amid the coronavirus pandemic as airlines reported a surge in bookings to traditional beach holiday destinations for Easter. Budget airline Eurowings announced at the weekend that it is laying on hundreds of extra flights to Mallorca over the Easter period, and travel giant TUI said it is opening hotels on the island early after Germany’s disease control agency removed the Spanish island from its list of ‘risk areas.’ While the requirement for people to quarantine on return from Mallorca and other Spanish holiday hotspots has now been lifted, the German government made clear it frowns on any such trips.

  • Prince William and Kate Middleton Share Letters Their Kids Wrote to "Granny Diana" for Mothering Sunday

    "Dear Granny Diana, I am thinking of you on Mother's Day, I love you very much. Papa is missing you..."

  • South Korean actress snags historic Oscar nomination

    Youn Yuh-jung is a film icon in South Korea, having starred in more than 100 movies and TV series. But the 73-year-old said she never expected to be the first South Korean nominated at the Academy Awards for best supporting actress, for her role in "Minari" as a spirited grandmother who travels from South Korea to the United States to care for her grandchildren. Youn said she was in South Korea's mandatory two-week coronavirus quarantine, after a job in Canada, when she heard the news from a friend, who broke out in tears after telling her of the nomination.

  • Coronavirus: Vaccine ban weighs on AstraZeneca shares amid clotting fears

    In a statement, AstraZeneca said there was no evidence of an increased risk of clotting due to the vaccine.

  • John Hopkins' Adalja Discusses Astrazeneca Vaccine

    Mar.15 -- Dr. Amesh Adalja, Johns Hopkins Center For Health Security senior scholar discusses concerns with the Astrazeneca vaccine. He speaks with Matt Miller on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Derek Chauvin attorney asks judge to delay trial, argues news of Floyd family settlement could taint jury pool

    Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's attorney is pushing for a delay in his high-profile murder trial in light of recent news that George Floyd's family is receiving an almost $30 million settlement. Chauvin has been charged in the killing of Floyd in May 2020, and on Monday, defense attorney Eric Nelson asked a judge to delay the trial and move it to another location, The New York Times reports. The request came after it was announced on Friday that Floyd's family will receive a $27 million settlement from the city of Minneapolis after bringing a wrongful death lawsuit. "I am gravely concerned with the news that broke on Friday," Nelson said, arguing it "has incredible potential to taint the jury pool," The Associated Press reports. Judge Peter Cahill said he agreed that news of the settlement could potentially impact the case and said he will consider a delay, according to the Times. The judge also reportedly said he would re-interview the jurors who were previously seated and ask them what they know about the settlement. "I wish city officials would stop talking about this case so much, but at the same time, I don't find any evil intent that they're trying to tamper with this criminal case," the judge said, per CNN. Jury selection in Chauvin's murder trial began last week, and eight jurors have been seated so far, according to AP. Chauvin, who was seen kneeling on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes in a video that sparked outrage and nationwide protests last year, is facing murder and manslaughter charges. He has pleaded not guilty. More stories from theweek.comWhat the woke revolution is — and isn'tDeborah Birx still thinks about Trump's idea of injecting disinfectant to treat COVID-19 'every day'Republicans are stubbornly hesitant to get a COVID-19 vaccine, and a Trump PSA might not help

  • Amid Republican civil war, Trump holds court – and his grip on GOP – at Mar-a-Lago

    The question of how much clout former President Donald Trump would retain after leaving office and where he would wield it has been answered.

  • Historic snowstorm knocks out power in Colorado

    More than 27 inches fell around Denver's airport.

  • Vitamin D may offer some protection against COVID-19

    Researchers found there could be a possible link between vitamin D deficiency and the severity of COVID-19, a study showed. Another recent study showed that out of all its participants, almost 60% of COVID-19 patients were vitamin D deficient when admitted to the hospital. Mercy Medical Center Dr. Kathryn Boling said vitamin D may offer a level of protection against the coronavirus.

  • Novavax's (NVAX) COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Final Efficacy of 96.4%

    Novavax's (NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, proves to be 96.4% effective in final analysis in the phase III study in the United Kingdom. Shares up.

  • Italy prosecutors seize batch of AstraZeneca vaccine after death of man

    Prosecutors in the northern Italian region of Piedmont said on Monday they had seized a batch of 393,600 shots of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine following the death of a man hours after he had received a jab. The move represents another blow to the image of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Italy and will further hinder the government's anti-coronavirus inoculation campaign. On Sunday Piedmont's regional government suspended use of the batch, ABV5811, after Sandro Tognatti, a 57-year-old music teacher, fell ill and died in circumstances that have not yet been clarified.

  • 'Second gentleman,' first in his role, hits the road with Kamala Harris

    Doug Emhoff, the Los Angeles lawyer now pioneering the role of male spouse to a woman in national office, joins Vice President Harris for a two-state trip this week.