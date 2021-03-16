German COVID-19 cases are growing exponentially again: RKI

Rally against the government's restrictions following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Berlin
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN (Reuters) - German coronavirus infections are spreading exponentially, up 20% in the last week, an expert at the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Tuesday, adding that the risk of AstraZeneca's vaccine was relatively low.

"We are exactly on the flank of the third wave. That can no longer be disputed. And at this point we have eased the restrictions and that is speeding up the exponential growth," RKI epidemiologist Dirk Brockmann told German ARD television.

Merkel and state leaders agreed a phased easing of curbs earlier this month along with an "emergency brake" to let authorities reimpose restrictions if case numbers rise above 100 per 100,000 on three consecutive days.

On Monday, the number of cases per 100,000 rose to 83, up from 79 on Sunday and 68 a week ago, and the RKI has warned that metric could reach 200 by the middle of next month.

Germany on Monday suspended use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, making it the latest of several European countries to hit pause following reports of blood coagulation disorders in recipients.

The decision followed a recommendation from the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), Germany's authority in charge of vaccines, following seven cases of thrombosis, including three deaths.

Brockmann said it made sense to explain the relative risks to the population, noting that 1,000 people in a million had died of COVID-19, compared to possibly 1 in a million from complications associated with the vaccine.

"In the risk groups, the risk of dying of COVID is much, much higher. That means it is probably 100,000 times more likely to die of COVID than because of an AstraZeneca vaccine," he said.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Riham Alkousaa & Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • Myanmar protests: Ousted speaker in hiding vows to continue 'revolution'

    Mahn Win Khaing Than leads a group of politicians seeking recognition as Myanmar's government.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks subdued, U.S. yields fall with Fed on tap

    World stock markets were little changed on Monday and benchmark U.S. bond yields edged back from 13-month highs as investors looked to the U.S. central bank's meeting later in the week after the U.S. government passed a massive coronavirus relief bill. The Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting ending on Wednesday is in focus with rising bond yields and concerns over a pickup in inflation. Fed policymakers are expected this week to forecast that the U.S. economy will grow in 2021 at the fastest rate in decades.

  • Hong Kong activists say democracy fight to continue abroad

    Hong Kong democracy activists have launched a new push to continue their fight among residents living abroad in the wake of a sweeping crackdown by Beijing and changes to the the semi-autonomous Chinese city's electoral system aimed at shutting out opposition voices. In a letter titled the “2021 Hong Kong Charter," the activists stated that, “Numerous Hongkongers have no choice but to leave in exile, while those remaining in their city are living with the constant fear of being politically persecuted on any day." The letter, cosigned by eight prominent opposition figures, calls for international support to counter what they called the “global aggression” of China's ruling Communist Party, along with reforms to the government and police force and the abolishment of a sweeping national security law imposed last year.

  • Israel police to probe sex abuse claims against rescue chief

    Israeli police on Sunday said they were opening an investigation into sexual abuse allegations against the former head of Israel's renowned ZAKA rescue service. Police said the elite Lahav 433 unit, responsible for investigating major crimes and corruption, would handle the case involving Yehuda Meshi-Zahav. Meshi-Zahav has been a well-known figure in Israel for decades.

  • Loofah package from Tanzania used to smuggle invasive wasps, other bugs, officials say

    Customs officials described the wasps as potentially parasitic.

  • 1 killed, 3 injured in Fresno County rollover crash

    A man was killed, and three other people were injured in a rollover crash in Fresno County on Sunday night.

  • India activist breaks silence on sedition arrest, says she felt 'violated'

    An Indian climate activist linked to Greta Thunberg said on Saturday she felt "violated" by her arrest last month on sedition charges and her treatment by the media, her first comments on a case that sparked international criticism. Disha Ravi, a 22-year-old vegan and member of Thunberg's Fridays for Future movement, was charged in February over an online document about months-long protests by Indian farmers. Ten days after her arrest and following widespread criticism, a court in India's capital New Delhi granted her bail, citing “scanty and sketchy evidence” that she was involved in fomenting violence.

  • Concerns rise over Sri Lanka's move to ban burqas

    A Pakistani diplomat and a U.N. expert have expressed concerns over Sri Lanka’s proposed move to ban the wearing of burqas. Sri Lanka announced plans over the weekend to ban the wearing of burqas — garments worn by some Muslim women that cover the body and face — and also said it would close more than 1,000 Islamic schools known as madrassas, citing national security.

  • RDIF says 3.5 million Russians have had both Sputnik V vaccine shots

    Russia has vaccinated 3.5 million people with both shots of its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, which puts it ahead of all countries in Europe in terms of the absolute number of people fully vaccinated, its RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Monday. Kirill Dmitriev, head of RDIF, which is marketing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine globally, said the figures put Russia in the top five countries along with China, the United States, India and Israel when it comes to fully vaccinating people. Dmitriev was pushing back against criticism from some Western media that Russia's domestic vaccination programme has been slow to get off the ground and less successful proportionately than other countries despite RDIF's success at marketing Sputnik globally.

  • South Korean province orders COVID testing for foreigners, sparking complaints of xenophobia

    South Korea's most populous province has ordered all of its foreign workers to be tested for COVID-19 by March 22, sparking complaints of long lines and logistical problems, as well as of implicit xenophobia in government messaging. Last week, Gyeonggi province issued a sweeping administrative order mandating all international workers be tested after at least 275 foreigners tested positive, many in outbreaks at manufacturing plants. The province says the order covers roughly 85,000 registered foreigners as well as an unknown number of potential undocumented workers, while those who don't comply could face fines of up to 3 million won ($2,640).

  • UK politicians, who hailed the AstraZeneca vaccine as a national victory, are scrambling to calm fears over blood clots

    Seven countries paused their use of the vaccine after reports of blood clots in vaccinated people. There is no evidence of a link so far.

  • China's tech giants fall under regulator's pressure

    Tencent saw $62bn wiped off its valuation while Alibaba may have to sell some of its media assets.

  • Atlantic 10 looking into videographer incident: The Buffalo News

    "We're aware and we're looking into it with Dayton," Drew Dickerson, assistant commissioner of the A-10, told the news outlet. The St. Bonaventure men's basketball team won the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament title and defeated VCU on Sunday in the title game, 74-65. A videographer identified as Nathan DeSutter, the digital media director for the Bona athletic department, was restrained around the neck by a security guard, who ushered him from the court area, according to the report.

  • Woman arrested at bank in Galveston for refusing to wear a mask

    A woman in Galveston, Texas was arrested at a bank on Thursday for refusing to wear a mask — one day after Gov. Greg Abbott lifted the statewide mandate which was imposed eight months ago to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. “Removing statewide mandates does not end personal responsibility,” said Abbott earlier this month. 65-year-old Terry Wright entered a Bank of America and refused to wear a face covering.

  • Pfizer execs say there's a 'significant opportunity' to hike prices of its COVID vaccine

    Execs told the company's investors that people may also need a third dose of the COVID vaccine, as well as regular yearly boosters.

  • Meghan Markle said in 2015 that she bought a $5,800 Cartier watch to pass down to her future daughter

    In a 2015 interview with Hello!, Meghan Markle said she bought a Cartier watch and had it engraved in the hopes of gifting it to her daughter one day.

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

  • 'The Talk' cohost Elaine Welteroth's complaint about the show's 'racially insensitive and hostile' set kicked off Sharon Osbourne's internal investigation, source says

    A source told Page Six that "The Talk" is in "full self-destruct mode" after Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood's exchange about racism.

  • Chadwick Boseman is the 7th actor to receive a posthumous Oscar nomination. Here's who else has received the honor.

    Chadwick Boseman was nominated for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and joins actors like Heath Ledger and James Dean to earn a posthumous nomination.

  • How #FreeBritney went from dismissed fans to serious reform advocates

    ‘We got made fun of a lot in the early days, but we kept pushing forward because we knew in our hearts we were right’