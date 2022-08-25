German Crypto Startup Develops Blockchain-based Enterprise Solutions and Launches ICO after Review by Financial Authorities

Hamburg, Germany - (NewMediaWire) - August 25, 2022 - CeBioLabs is a strategic and long-term project that aims to revolutionize the global health and wellness market with its value chains. It recently announced the launch of its ICO, which runs until the end of September 2022. The token sale (ICO) was announced after a successful review of the token by German financial authorities. The young German project, that offers the management services of the supply and value chains of the health and wellness industry. It is launched by three German companies of the field of health and wellness products, Crypto- and Blockchain technology. The development of the whole project conception took more than a year. The experience and respective know-how in the health and wellness market and Blockchain-technology offer the project unlimited possibilities and make it the first of its kind in the world. Since the beginning, CeBioLabs is accompanied by a renowned German law firm for financial and capital law.

The entire project and its token have been proved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority.

Furthermore, the CBSL Token of the company will play an essential role as the link between all their products. Only CBSL will be available to companies to pay the usage fees for their B2B solutions and services. They are planning numerous global paid services and products for companies, which is why the CBSL Token will significantly benefit their network. The company wants to allow the payment of usage fees for its complex solutions and systems exclusively with its own CBSL token.

In addition, private holders of CBSL can also benefit from free products, exclusive offers or using CBSL as a payment method in some of their shops. Any CBSL paid to the company as usage fees will be locked in for a minimum of 3 years.

The company will also use 10% of all profits from the company CeBiol GmbH (part of the CeBioLabs collective) for CBSL Buybacks and Token-Burns. This means that in the long run, the running company will increase the value of the token through scarcity and make it more integral to the company's construct. The emerging platform offers the following features:

Blockchain-based Supply Chain Management

"CeBioLabs SCM", a Blockchain-based Solution to manage Value Chains.

Decentralized Marketplace

"CBSL Marketplace", a Global Marketplace for Health and Wellness Products.

Certificate of Authenticity

Development of a Blockchain-based CoA Portal for Health and Wellness products

E-Commerce Business

Launch of global E-Commerce Projects to generate Operational Revenue.

Research and Development

Research in the field of Health and Wellness to Develop Innovative Products.

Health and Wellness Consulting

Advising Health and Wellness Companies to generate Operational Revenue.

CebioLabs will also developed the following products and made them available on their website.

CebioLabs SCM

The supply chain management tool "CeBioLabs SCM" is tailored to Health and Wellness products. It is a Blockchain technology-based tool that makes the complete value chain for all products transparent and traceable for all parties.

The application suite CeBioLabs SCM will provide a comprehensive user interface in the form of a dashboard for the respective user groups. This database technology will provide selected details and information within the management solution; Data and documents will be stored in a digital register. The CeBioLabs SCM system will be available globally and address companies worldwide.

CBSL Marketplace

The CBSL Marketplace will be a partially decentralized trading platform allowing market players to offer and trade raw materials, products or services related to Health and Wellness. By being independent of big players and other trading exchanges that prohibit products, providers are at risk of being blocked or products being regulated.

The primary focus will be B2B trading, but the company will also expand the CBSL Marketplace for B2C functions and end-user targeting. There will be no country-specific restrictions, and the marketplace will address users worldwide. The CBSL Marketplace will integrate numerous payment methods, including the CBSL Token.

COA Portal

The COA Portal is a blockchain-based platform for certificates of analysis of Health and Wellness products. With their international focus, suppliers from around the world will be able to submit the analysis of their products to them via the labs. They will also assign a digital identity to these Certificates of Analysis and mark them. The identity and all data from the original document will be stored on the Blockchain and within Nodes. Certificates of Analysis stored within the Blockchain will become understandable and traceable in an immutable and transparent transaction for everybody.

E-Commerce

They will create numerous internationally focused e-commerce projects for various Health and Wellness products. The e-commerce projects will include web shops and comparison portals for many products.

Research and Development

To serve the great potential and demand on the market for new developments and technologies, they are intensively engaged in the topics of research and development.

In the future, the players will invest in exactly these new technologies and processes that will shape the future of the global market and revolutionize it.

Managing Director Christian Tonn is optimistic and predicts a high demand for CeBioLabs' solutions. "The upcoming boom for Health and Wellness products in Germany and many other countries will not only increase the demand for the products, but also for solutions and systems that can control and ensure the supply chains and quality criteria of companies. This gigantic market will open for us and CeBioLabs will provide the right solutions for the market at the right time. The value of the CBSL token could easily follow this trend, as the demand for our solutions simultaneously increases the demand for our utility token," said Tonn.

Intending users visit the following links for more updates:

Website | Twitter | Telegram

ICO Registration is now open at https://cebiolabs.io/ico/register.

Media Contact

Company Name: CeBiol Blockchain Solutions GmbH

Contact Person: Christian Tonn

Email: info@cebiolabs.io

Website: https://cebiolabs.io

Address: CeBiol Blockchain Solutions GmbH Peutestrasse 53C 20539 Hamburg

City: Hamburg

Country: Germany

