German Defence Minister to announce new package of military aid to Ukraine in Kyiv

Boris Pistorius, the Federal Minister of Defence of Germany, during his visit to Ukraine, will announce a new package of military aid to Kyiv which will not include Taurus long-range missiles.

Source: European Pravda, citing Bild.

Pistorius says that Germany will continue to support Ukraine militarily and on 21 November will announce the provision of a new package of weapons.

As one delegation member noted, the new package includes more or less the same things that Germany has already provided Ukraine with so far, so it will not include Taurus long-range missiles.

"There is no news in this matter," Pistorius told reporters.

During his visit to Ukraine, Pistorius also met with the Ukrainian military at a training centre outside Kyiv, where he was shown Western sniper rifles.

The Federal Minister of Defence also observed tank exercises on a combat simulator with the use of live ammunition, and also visited the soldiers' dormitories.

Ukrainian soldiers expressed their gratitude for Berlin's military assistance to Kyiv to Pistorius, accompanied by his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umierov.

Background:

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius arrived on an unannounced visit in Kyiv in the early morning of 21 November.

Earlier, it was reported that Germany plans to supply Ukraine with two more IRIS-T air defence systems by the end of the year.

Before that, Pistorius confirmed reports that Germany will double military aid to Kyiv by 2024, reaching 8 billion euro.

