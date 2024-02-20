German defence minister calls Red Sea mission 'important signal'

Soldiers line up during the visit of Boris Pistorius German Minister of Defense, on board the frigate "Hessen". Shortly before the dangerous deployment of the frigate "Hessen" in the Red Sea, Pistorius visited the 240 soldiers on board on 20 February. The minister flew to Crete on 19 February, where the 143-metre-long warship is currently making a stopover on its way from Wilhelmshaven to the deployment area. Michael Fischer/dpa

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has emphasized the importance of the planned deployment of a German frigate in the Red Sea as part of an EU naval mission to protect shipping from Houthi militants in Yemen.

"We will protect international security and freedom of navigation. The impact will not be underestimated," the minister told public broadcaster ZDF on Tuesday.

The deployment is a "very important signal to the attacking Houthi and the organisations and states behind them."

On Monday, EU foreign ministers approved the mission, which involves sending European warships and airborne early warning systems to the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and surrounding waters.

The vessels will have orders only to fire on the militants if they attack first and will not be authorized to shoot pre-emptively. The operational command is to be in the Greek city of Larissa.

Houthi militants from Yemen have been attacking ships in the region in what they say is retaliation for Israeli military action in the Gaza Strip.

The freedom of trade routes and the safety of ships on the most important sea corridor between Europe and Asia are indispensable, Pistorius said.

"Germany cannot stand on the sidelines and do nothing," he said.

Pistorius will be on the Greek island of Crete on Tuesday, where he is visiting the 240 or so soldiers on board the Hessen frigate.

The warship is currently making a stopover there on its way from the German port of Wilhelmshaven to the theatre of operations. If the Bundestag approves the mission on Friday as expected, the frigate will sail into the Red Sea from the Egyptian Suez Canal immediately afterwards.