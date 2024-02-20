German defence minister calls Red Sea mission 'important signal'

Boris Pistorius (L), German Minister of Defense, and the commander, frigate captain Volker Kuebsch, stand on board the frigate "Hessen" in Souda Bay, Crete. Shortly before the dangerous deployment of the frigate "Hessen" in the Red Sea, Defence Minister Pistorius will visit the 240 soldiers on board on Tuesday. The minister flew to Crete on Monday evening, where the 143-metre-long warship is currently making a stopover on its way from Wilhelmshaven to the deployment area. Michael Fischer/dpa

The planned deployment of a German frigate in the Red Sea is one of the German navy's most dangerous missions in decades, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Tuesday during a visit to the ship in Crete.

The deployment, which is part of an EU naval mission to protect shipping from Houthi militants in Yemen, is a sign that Germany is taking international responsibility, Pistorius said.

"It is no exaggeration to say that this is the most serious, the most dangerous deployment of the navy in decades," Pistorius said.

The mission is about protecting international law, freedom and security on the seas, but also about stabilizing trade routes and the entire region, the minister explained.

The deployment is a "very important signal to the attacking Houthis and the organizations and states behind them," the minister told public broadcaster ZDF earlier on Tuesday.

The vessels will have orders only to fire on the militants if they attack first and will not be authorized to shoot pre-emptively. The operational command is to be in the Greek city of Larissa.

Houthi militants from Yemen have been attacking ships in the Red Sea in what they say is retaliation for Israeli military action in the Gaza Strip.

The freedom of trade routes and the safety of ships on the most important sea corridor between Europe and Asia are indispensable, Pistorius said.

"Germany cannot stand on the sidelines and do nothing," he said.

The defence minister did not rule out a direct attack by the Houthi on the German frigate. At the same time, he emphasized that this was a defensive operation. "We are only travelling with the frigate to fend off attacks with drones, missiles, whatever on the ships passing through here."

Pistorius travelled to Crete on Tuesday to visit the 240 or so soldiers on board the Hessen frigate.

EU foreign ministers approved the mission on Monday.

The warship is currently making a stopover there on its way from the German port of Wilhelmshaven to the theatre of operations. If parliament approves the mission on Friday as expected, the frigate will sail into the Red Sea from the Egyptian Suez Canal immediately afterwards.

Soldiers line up during the visit of Boris Pistorius German Minister of Defense, on board the frigate "Hessen". Shortly before the dangerous deployment of the frigate "Hessen" in the Red Sea, Pistorius visited the 240 soldiers on board on 20 February. The minister flew to Crete on 19 February, where the 143-metre-long warship is currently making a stopover on its way from Wilhelmshaven to the deployment area. Michael Fischer/dpa