German Defence Minister confirms EU will not deliver promised million artillery rounds to Ukraine in time

The European Union will not supply one million artillery rounds to Ukraine by March 2024.

Source: Boris Pistorius, Federal Minister of Defence of Germany, at a meeting of EU defence ministers on 14 November, as reported by European Pravda.

Quote from Pistorius: "We must assume that the mark of one million will not be reached... Some voices said: "Be careful, one million is easy to solve, there is money. But there must be production." Unfortunately, the cautionary voices are now right.

Details: Pistorius urged the industry to increase production and said that EU countries are already working with producers.

In particular, the authorities "made a significant contribution thanks to the framework agreements" and will continue to do so, the minister said. Negotiations are also underway with the defence industry to increase and accelerate the production of artillery rounds.

Background:

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the European Union will not be able to carry out its plan to supply one million rounds of artillery to Ukraine by March 2024 due to the state of defence production and bureaucratic obstacles.

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said at a meeting with the defence ministers of the member states that they will examine the situation with the production of rounds to support Ukraine and ways to increase supplies.

Support UP or become our patron!