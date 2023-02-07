German Defence Minister says world would be better without Putin in it

1
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Boris Pistorius, the German Minister of Defence, believes that the world would be a better place without Vladimir Putin.

Source: Pistorius in an interview with Bild during a visit to Kyiv

Details: The German Defence Minister said that the world would be better off without Putin "without any doubt or hesitation".

In his opinion, Russia’s threats to deploy nuclear weapons should not hinder military support for Ukraine.

"After all, none of us know what Putin is doing, but this shouldn’t prevent us and our allies from offering reasonable support [to Ukraine]," Pistorius said.

He stressed that a "brutal war of attrition" with a "huge number of victims" is being waged in Ukraine.

"Ukraine is worthy of admiration and deserves our full and unwavering support," he said and added that he believes that Ukraine will win this war.

Background: Boris Pistorius arrived on a visit to Kyiv on 7 February and handed over a model of a Leopard 2 tank to his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov.

During his visit, he stressed that Ukraine would receive over 100 Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks from a group of European countries. The Leopard 2A6 tanks will arrive in Ukraine by the end of March.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



