German drone manufacturer joins Diia City to produce drones in Ukraine

Quantum Systems, a German drone company, has joined the Diia City portal in order to establish drone production facilities in Ukraine, the Digital Transformation Ministry's press service reported via Telegram Dec. 8.

Diia City is a special “economic zone” set up for taxation, legislation, and employment benefits tailored for local and foreign tech firms.

According to the ministry, Quantum Systems hopes its residency in Diia City will help it establish drone production facilities in Ukraine and launch a research and development center.

Quantum Systems first began providing Ukraine with drones after Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. The firm also established a service, support, training, and logistics center in Ukraine in 2023. The company promised in September 2023 to supply Kyiv with 100 tactical drones.

The ministry said Quantum Systems joined Diia City in response to the government's call to increase drone production in Ukraine. Increased weapons production in the Russian Federation has heightened fears that Russia's war will expand to more regions within Ukraine.

Quantum Systems has been designing, developing, and pr drones vehicles for 8 years. The company has over 200 employees and 80 authorized retailers worldwide.

The ministry called the move "a powerful expansion."

"Diia.City is becoming a defense-tech hub," the announcement read.

Deadly drone arms race intensifies as Ukraine, Russia embrace the future of war At this stage of a war that could last years more, both Ukraine and Russia are getting serious with their drone game: ramping up production while always looking to come up with new innovations. The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.