Intercept fake Ozempic, German drug regulator tells pharmacies, distributors

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany's federal drug regulator on Wednesday urged pharmacies and drug distributors to be vigilant after wholesale batches of counterfeit versions of Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug Ozempic were found in the country.

In a statement, BfArM said it will lead the investigation, taking over from regional state authorities that were previously in charge of the probe.

BfArM said there was no evidence that any fake Ozempic had been sold, but distributors and pharmacies should be on the lookout for any counterfeit versions because it cannot be ruled out that some remain in circulation.

Ozempic and higher dose weight-loss drug Wegovy, which have the same active ingredient, have been in hot demand for their ability to help people shed extra weight.

The ballooning demand helped Novo Nordisk become Europe's most valuable listed company, but it is scrambling to boost production to keep up with overwhelming prescription numbers.

The German regulator said the packages in which the fake injection pens were found looked deceptively like the original, but the pens themselves could easily be distinguished when compared with the design of the original.

BfArM said it would continue to work with police, German regional authorities, unspecified authorities abroad and with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on the issue.

Authorities in the region around the southwestern city of Freiburg said last week that fake Ozempic had been found but declined to provide details so as not to compromise an ongoing investigation by prosecutors.

A BfArM spokesperson said the substance in the fake pens was still being analysed and that it was unclear whether the packages in which the pens were found were real or also fake. He declined to comment further.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)