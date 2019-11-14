German economic growth remains weak in Q3 - Economy Ministry

BERLIN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - German economic growth remained weak in the third quarter and there are no signs of recovery, Economy Ministry said on Thursday, adding that German companies were not expecting an upturn in exports in the coming months.

"The indicators do not signal a recovery, but business climate indicators send a first ray of hope," the ministry said in its monthly report.

The German economy escaped a recession in the third quarter as consumers, state spending and construction drove a 0.1% quarterly expansion, preliminary data showed on Thursday.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Michael Nienaber)