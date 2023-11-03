German Economy Chief Wants More Thinking on Easing Budget Rules

(Bloomberg) -- German Economy Minister Robert Habeck made a strong case for more expansive government spending while conceding that any bid to loosen fiscal rules in Europe’s biggest economy won’t succeed under the current coalition.

Germany can no longer rely on China as a “friendly open market,” Russia has cut off supplies of cheap gas and various conflicts mean governments must spend more on their armed forces, Habeck said Friday in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Anna Edwards in London.

At the same time, he said he’s committed to the ruling coalition’s policy of maintaining a constitutional limit on net new borrowing, even if it’s legitimate to ask whether such fiscal rules are compatible with today’s global order.

“It has something to do with thinking and I think thinking should be allowed in politics,” he said.

Habeck’s wish for additional government largess has put him in direct conflict with Germany’s hawkish finance minister. Christian Lindner, the leader of the pro-business Free Democrats, has insisted on restoring Germany’s constitutional “debt brake” after it was suspended to help deal with the fallout from the pandemic and the energy crisis.

Lindner also has the backing of Social Democrat Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who last month told European Union counterparts that it’s time to get serious about reining in the bloc’s spending plans.

EU member states are under financial pressure ahead of the re-imposition of the bloc’s fiscal rules next year, which will mean tighter expenditure control.

Habeck told Bloomberg TV that Germany’s ruling alliance won’t move to alter the debt brake, which would in any case require a two-thirds majority in the lower house of parliament, or Bundestag.

“I wasn’t criticizing our coalition,” he said. “I was just raising the question of whether all the rules we have adopted in the past 30 years are fitting to the world order as we find it now.”

