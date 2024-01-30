German economy shrank by 0.3% in final quarter of 2023

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R), Robert Habeck (L), Germany's Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, and Christian Lindner (C), Germany's Finance Minister, attend a plenary session at the start of the budget week. Michael Kappeler/dpa

The German economy shrank in the fourth quarter of 2023, with gross domestic product (GDP) falling by 0.3% compared to the previous quarter, according to preliminary government data released on Tuesday.

The figure was adjusted for price, calendar and seasonal affects, the Federal Statistical Office said. The preliminary figures matched earlier estimates from the agency.

Germany's economy, the largest in the European Union, fell into recession in 2023, shrinking by an estimated 0.3% during the full year as the country was battered by high inflation, high interest rates and sluggish global demand for German exports, including in China.

Economists largely expect 2024 to be another difficult year for the German economy. They predict it will likely shrink again in the first quarter, as the country struggles with numerous challenges, including transport strikes and disruptions to shipping through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.