German election campaign heats up as Merkel's conservatives slide

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN (Reuters) -The campaign over who will replace German Chancellor Angela Merkel heated up on Sunday after an opinion poll showed the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) opening up a bigger lead over Merkel's conservatives.

Support for the SPD rose two points from last week to 24%, their highest result in four years according to the INSA poll conducted for the Bild am Sonntag newspaper. The conservatives slipped one point to 21%, their lowest ever polled by INSA.

Germany goes to the polls on Sept. 26 when Merkel steps down as chancellor after 16 years in office and four straight national election victories. Merkel's imminent departure has weakened support for her conservative alliance.

It was the second survey in the last week that has put the SPD ahead. Support for Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), has been falling steadily in recent weeks.

The bloc's candidate for chancellor, CDU chairman Armin Laschet, has been under fire since he was caught on camera laughing during a visit last month to a town hit by floods.

In a hypothetical direct vote for chancellor, the INSA poll showed that the SPD's candidate, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, would take 31% of the vote, compared with 10% for Laschet and 14% for the Greens candidate, Annalena Baerbock.

The three candidates are due to hold a televised debate on Sunday evening.

Despite the SPD's lead in the polls, they would still need to team up with two other parties to govern, prompting a discussion about which possible coalition partners would be acceptable.

Scholz declined to rule out teaming up with the far-left Linke in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, although he said any government must commit itself to NATO membership.

The Linke, currently polling on about 6%, calls for the abolition of NATO in its election manifesto.

Bavarian premier Markus Soeder, who has rejected calls to replace Laschet as the conservative candidate, warned that Germany would shift to the left under a SPD-led government. He said he hoped the debate will help Laschet turn the tide.

"He (Laschet) can become chanceller and would do a good job of leading Germany," he told ARD television.

Laschet cast doubt on the commitment of both the SPD and Greens to support the military, saying at an event on Saturday that they had blocked measures in the past to protect soldiers.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Alexander Ratz; Editing by Jan Harvey and Andrew Heavens)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Caldor Fire prompts Lake Tahoe evacuation warnings

    South Lake Tahoe is under a state of emergency as the Caldor Fire nears. The wildfire has already burned more than 450 homes.

  • Sugar growers sue Army Corps over water level in reservoir for Everglades restoration

    South Florida sugar farmers are suing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over water levels in a massive reservoir considered key to Everglades restoration and reducing coastal algae blooms.

  • Elijah Wood's young son has to wait a few years to watch 'The Lord of the Rings'

    "No Man of God" star Elijah Wood talks about the surreal 20th anniversary of "The Lord of the Rings."

  • Austria's Kurz reelected to lead conservative People's Party

    Austria’s conservative People’s Party, or OVP, voted overwhelmingly Saturday to reelect Chancellor Sebastian Kurz as its leader at a party gathering. Addressing colleagues before the vote in St. Polten, Kurz spoke about a range of topics and policy priorities. Saturday's vote was a sign of the OVP’s confidence in Kurz, who has had a few difficult months politically.

  • Every MCU origin story ranked from 'Iron Man' to 'Shang-Chi'

    "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is the latest MCU origin movie, and it's one of the very best.

  • UK and Germany seek common G7 approach on Taliban

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the situation in Afghanistan on Saturday and agreed on the need for international aid and a common approach by the G7 to the future government of Afghanistan. "The Prime Minister and Chancellor resolved to work, alongside the rest of the G7, to put in place the roadmap on dealing with any new Afghan government discussed at last week's leaders' meeting," Johnson's office said in a statement.

  • Overlooked IPO Markets Are Suddenly Booming as China Deals Slow

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s crackdown on technology companies is prompting global investors to look for new opportunities across Asia, contributing to a record jump in initial public offerings from India to South Korea that shows few signs of slowing.Tech companies from those two countries and Southeast Asia have raised $8 billion from first-time share sales this year, already blowing past the previous annual peak. The tally is poised to get bigger with planned listings by companies including Indian

  • The blunt outsider at the heart of conservative Germany's election dilemma

    Germany's ruling conservatives will have a hidden weapon in their campaign to remain in office when Angela Merkel calls time on 16 years as chancellor next month - a right-winger who many of them are however reluctant to call their own. Hans-Georg Maassen was head of domestic intelligence - effectively Germany's top neo-Nazi hunter - until he was forced to resign in 2018 after being accused of ignoring video evidence of far-right gangs chasing immigrants during riots in the east. He had since reinvented himself as a Merkel critic and, in September's federal election, will contest a seat in deepest eastern Germany on a pledge to pull in right-wing voters beyond the reach of the conservatives' struggling candidate for chancellor, Armin Laschet.

  • 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early

    Your retirement planning likely includes getting income from the Social Security Administration, but when you start collecting Social Security benefits can have a big impact on your planning. The...

  • German region plans tougher restrictions for unvaccinated

    At least one region in Germany is planning to impose tougher restrictions on people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 as the country faces a fourth wave of the pandemic, a state official was quoted as saying on Sunday. The southern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg's social ministry has proposed banning unvaccinated adults from restaurants and concerts altogether, and restricting their contacts. "If it hits the intensive care units, we have to act," Thomas Strobl, Baden-Wuerttemberg's deputy leader, told Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

  • MAGA Election Clerk Tina Peters Accused of Not Counting Ballots in Local Races

    McKenzie Lange/The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel via APSeated onstage at the most-hyped election conspiracy event of the year, the clerk of Mesa County, Colorado, Tina Peters, described herself as a crusader for election security.“I’ve looked at it objectively,” Peters said of supposed issues in election data during her speech at MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s “Cyber Symposium” this month. “There’s some discrepancies there that I cannot deny, and I tell people, ‘I cannot unsee some of these things.

  • CNN Mocks Trump Over Wild Account Of Maybe Talking To Taliban Leader Who 'Screamed'

    “He asked me one question, and I’d rather not repeat that question, because it’s a very scary question,” said former President Donald Trump.

  • "Perfect storm" of problems blocked Trump-era campaign finance investigations

    A "perfect storm" of procedural blockades prevented the investigation and sanctioning of alleged Trump campaign election law violations, regulators said this week.Why it matters: Legitimate cases are being dismissed. And critics say the Federal Election Commission's inability to crack down on many bad actors has undercut the threat of enforcement, and turned campaign financing into the Wild West.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeW

  • California Marine Nicole Gee, 23, who cradled baby at Kabul airport, killed in Afghanistan attack

    Gee, who was recently promoted to sergeant, was part of the U.S. military contingent helping evacuate people at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

  • Judge strikes Seattle homelessness measure from ballot

    A Washington state judge struck a Seattle measure on homelessness from the November ballot even as the city remains mired in a long-term humanitarian crisis. The so-called “Compassion Seattle” proposal would direct the city to provide 2,000 units of emergency or permanent housing within a year and require the city to ensure parks, playgrounds and sidewalks remain clear of encampments. King County Superior Court Judge Catherine Shaffer said Friday that it would conflict with state law and usurp the City Council’s power.

  • Trump's D.C. Hotel Permanently Bans Forbes Reporter After ... Wait For It ... Taking Photos

    Zach Everson has long tracked the lobbyists, Republicans and foreign government reps who have spent big at the hotel to wrangle favors from the former president.

  • Trump's niece says he will run for president in 2024, but there will be no Trump political dynasty because his children lack charisma

    Mary Trump, Donald Trump's estranged niece, told Insider that her uncle's considerable charisma had not been inherited by Ivanka, Eric, or Donald Jr.

  • US handed out blank copies of visas in Afghanistan, setting terrorists up: Ex-FBI agent

    A former FBI special agent who tracked counterterrorism cases warned terrorists in Afghanistan stand a high chance of being able to walk right onto U.S.-bound planes as a result of the Biden administration's dissemination of blank visa papers throughout the country.

  • Think California’s recall election doesn’t affect you? It really does, I’m afraid

    The election is a depressing reminder that Republicans are incredibly good at finding sneaky ways to get into power and hold on to it Governor Gavin Newsom of California. Photograph: Eric Risberg/AP Why everyone should be paying attention to the recall election in California The wine bill alone apparently came to $12,000. Last November, when California was under a partial lockdown, Gavin Newsom was caught breaking his own rules and celebrating a lobbyist friend’s birthday at the French Laundry,

  • Oregon counties request trucks for bodies as deaths climb

    The death toll from COVID-19 in Oregon is climbing so rapidly in some counties that the state has organized delivery of one refrigerated truck to hold the bodies and is sending a second one, the state emergency management department said Saturday. Tillamook County Emergency Director Gordon McCraw wrote in his request to the state that the county's sole funeral home “is now consistently at or exceeding their capacity” of nine bodies. The refrigerated truck arrived in the county on Friday, loaned by Klamath County, Doan said in a telephone interview.