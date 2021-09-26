German election: Exit polls show close race to succeed Angela Merkel

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Basu
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN — The first exit poll from Sunday's German elections showed the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) and the center-right Christian Democrats (CDU) in a dead heat at 25%, leaving the race to succeed Angela Merkel too close to call.

The state of play: A second exit poll showed the SPD narrowly ahead. That's the one televisions displayed at SPD headquarters in Berlin, where the room erupted into cheers. Official results will roll in throughout the evening.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The big picture: Merkel's retirement after 16 years as chancellor — the first time in the history of the Federal Republic that an incumbent did not run — left a massive vacuum at the heart of German politics, which have long been known for moderation and political stability.

  • The three candidates to succeed Merkel were all relatively unpopular, and polls leading up to election day reflected a wide-open race between the SPD and Merkel's CDU, which has been in power since 2005.

  • The complex system of proportional representation by which voters elect members of the German Bundestag means large parties must rely on the support of smaller ones in order to form a majority government.

  • Coalition negotiations could take months, but the likeliest scenario is that either the SPD or CDU join with the center-left Greens and pro-business Free Democrats (FDP).

The exit poll, by the numbers:

  • SPD: 25% (+4.5%)

  • CDU/CSU: 25% (-7.9%)

  • Greens: 15% (+6.1%)

  • FDP: 11% (+0.3%)

  • Alternative for Germany (AfD): 11% (-1.6%)

  • The Left: 5% (-4.2%)

Data: Forsa; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

How we got here: Cracks began to form in Merkel's catch-all conservative party once she stepped down as chair of the CDU in December 2018, setting off a series of leadership contests that devolved into bitter public feuds.

  • The party eventually selected Armin Laschet, the head of Germany's largest state, as its leader and 2021 chancellor candidate, despite his weak approval ratings.

  • Laschet's repeated flubs on the campaign trail, including his inability to name his top three policy priorities during an interview, caused the CDU's poll numbers to nosedive this spring.

  • The initial beneficiaries were the climate-focused Greens, who nominated a chancellor candidate for the first time ever after years of strong polling. But a series of errors by the 40-year-old Annalena Baerbock, including a plagiarism scandal, stalled the party's momentum.

Flash forward: Biding their time amid the volatility were the Social Democrats, who emerged from their 2017 election post-mortem with a new strategy, according to top officials and campaign strategists:

  • Platform: The SPD focused on traditional economic issues like pension security and a €12 minimum wage, as well as climate action and an underlying campaign theme of "respect." Top aides say Scholz chose to emphasize the importance of human dignity after studying the disaffected voters who drove the outcome of the Brexit referendum and 2016 U.S. election.

  • Unity: SPD general-secretary Lars Klingbeil and vice chairman Kevin Kühnert, who come from opposite wings of the party, both told Axios that presenting a united front has been critical to their success. Klingbeil and other top officials say the party steered clear of discussing "identity politics" during the campaign.

  • The candidate: The SPD selected Olaf Scholz, a boring but trusted figure who served as Merkel's finance minister, months before the other parties chose their standard bearers. As it became clear that similarities to the historically popular Merkel would be a competitive advantage, the campaign closed with the simple message: Wer Scholz will, wählt SPD. "If you want Scholz, vote for the SPD."

The SPD's opening came in July, when Laschet was caught on camera laughing during a visit to site of devastating floods in western Germany that had killed hundreds of people.

  • The incident was raised in nearly every conversation about Laschet that Axios had with candidates, voters and campaigners in the final days of the election, and it catapulted the SPD to the top of polls for the first time in years.

  • Few CDU candidates and supporters were enthusiastic about discussing Laschet on the campaign trail, with their arguments mostly centering on the party's record under Merkel and their desire to keep leftists out of government.

Between the lines: Merkel's longevity was a testament to her ability to stave off a conservative civil war and push politics to the background of everyday German life.

  • "You know me," Merkel famously said in her last campaign, as she encouraged voters to trust her to lead Germany as she had for the past 12 years.

  • Up to 80% of the electorate is made up of swing voters, according to some estimates, and yet the CDU remained the dominant force in German politics for nearly two decades thanks to its leader. Her party now looks significantly weaker without her.

Go deeper ... Special report: End of Merkel era poses big questions for Europe

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Merkel legacy in balance as party risks election defeat

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives may crash out of government altogether after her 16 years in power

  • German conservatives, Social Democrats tied in vote to decide Merkel successor

    Germany's CDU/CSU conservatives and their Social Democrat rivals were virtually tied in Sunday's national election, exit polls showed, leaving open which of them will lead the next government as Angela Merkel prepares to stand down after 16 years in power. The CDU/CSU bloc won 25% of the vote, their weakest result in a post-war federal election and on a par with the centre-left Social Democrat (SPD), the infratest poll for broadcaster ARD showed. A Forschungsgruppe Wahlen poll for broadcaster ZDF put the SPD and its chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz on 26% and the CDU/CSU on 24%.

  • German election: both sides claim victory in knife-edge race to choose Merkel's successor too

    Elections to choose a successor to Angela Merkel after almost 16 years in power were on a knife edge, according to initial projections

  • These Pics Of Angela Merkel Covered In Birds Are Now A Meme And It's Sehr Gut

    "Instagram vs. Twitter."View Entire Post ›

  • Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders: Live stream, time, date, odds, how to watch Week 3 game

    The Miami Dolphins will be down to their backup quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, when they face Derek Car and the red-hot Raiders in Week 3

  • Gambia's Jammeh pact bombshell: Treachery or reconciliation?

    A political pact that could see the return of Gambia's exiled ex-President Jammeh proves divisive.

  • They said it: Leaders at the hybrid UN, in their own words

    Many leaders saying many things about many topics that matter to them, to their regions, to the world: That's what the U.N. General Assembly invariably produces each year. Here, The Associated Press takes the opposite approach and spotlights some thoughts — delivered in prerecorded speeches or from the rostrum at the United Nations after a yearlong pandemic break — from leaders who might have not captured the headlines and airtime on Saturday, the fifth day of the 2021 debate.

  • Somalia: Seven killed in suicide attack near presidential palace

    The Islamist militant group Al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the attack in Mogadishu.

  • Merkel's bloc eyes worst result since 1949 but hopes to lead

    Armin Laschet, the candidate of outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc, says his party will do “everything we can” to form a new government, despite facing what is expected to be its worst result in post-World War II Germany. Germany’s center-left Social Democrats were locked in a very close race Sunday with the Union bloc in the country's general election, according to exit polls. Laschet said Sunday that “we can’t be satisfied with the result” predicted by exit polls.

  • The Messy Money Drama Behind Steve Bannon’s Propaganda Machine

    Don Emmert/GettyA wild fight has erupted within the sprawling finance and propaganda apparatus former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon co-founded with a fugitive Chinese billionaire.The battle involves an organization Bannon inaugurated at the Statue of Liberty last year with Guo Wengui, a Chinese disinformation kingpin, and hostilities broke out even before the SEC this month charged companies linked to Guo with unregistered stock and cryptocurrency sales. But a federal probe into the

  • Sudan: Ethiopian troops 'repelled' after al-Fashaga advance

    Ethiopia denies Sudan's claim of an incursion in the disputed al-Fashaga border region on Saturday.

  • Concerned United Nations can only sidestep Myanmar crisis

    In his speech last week to open the U.N. General Assembly, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres bracketed Myanmar with Afghanistan and Ethiopia as nations for whose people “peace and stability remain a distant dream.” When Myanmar’s army ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, it claimed with scant evidence that the general election her party won last November in a landslide was marred by massive voting fraud.

  • UN and Afghanistan's Taliban, figuring out how to interact

    It's been little more than a month since Kalashnikov-toting Taliban fighters in their signature heavy beards, hightop sneakers and shalwar kameezes descended on the Afghan capital and cemented their takeover. Now they’re vying for a seat in the club of nations and seeking what no country has given them as they attempt to govern for a second time: international recognition of their rule. The Taliban wrote to the United Nations requesting to address the U.N. General Assembly meeting of leaders that is underway in New York.

  • U.S. to drop fraud charges against top Huawei executive

    Meng Wanzhou, CFO and daughter of Huawei's founder, is likely to be allowed to return to China after admitting she tried to evade Iran sanctions.

  • Good riddance, Angela Merkel

    Merkel promised to uphold liberalism, democracy, and European cooperation. She left them weaker in almost everything she touched.

  • China steps up funding oversight of Evergrande property projects - Caixin

    Several local governments in China have set up special custodian accounts for property projects of its most indebted developer, Evergrande, to protect funds earmarked for housing projects from being diverted, media outlet Caixin said. Reeling under $305 billion of debt, Evergrande missed a payment deadline on a dollar bond last week, and its silence on the matter has set global investors wondering if they will have to swallow large losses when a 30-day grace period ends. The special accounts have been set up since late August in at least eight provinces where Evergrande has the most unfinished projects, the Chinese outlet said on Sunday, citing a source close to the developer's management team.

  • Why Congress can’t quit playing chicken with the debt ceiling

    Breaching the debt limit would create a self-imposed economic catastrophe, but lawmakers from both parties have passed up chances to eliminate the threat.

  • Jake Sullivan: the Biden insider at the center of the Afghanistan crisis

    Critics say Biden’s national security adviser should have considered the worst case scenario Jake Sullivan listens to Biden speak after meeting with Vladimir Putin in Geneva, 16 June 2021. Photograph: Patrick Semansky/AP On the afternoon of 30 August, a White House aide brought a note into the Oval Office confirming that the last US military plane had left Afghan airspace, marking the moment America’s longest war had come to an end. Joe Biden was with a team of advisers and on receiving the news

  • Michael Cohen advises Mary Trump on how to make her uncle's $100 million lawsuit backfire

    Michael Cohen suggested Donald Trump's lawsuit against Mary Trump could backfire if he is forced to give a deposition.

  • Republican Maricopa County supervisors call on Kelli Ward to resign from GOP leadership

    Republicans on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors are calling for Arizona GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward, who is closely aligned with former President Donald Trump, to resign following the release of the state Senate's election audit report.