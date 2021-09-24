German elections mark end of Merkel era

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

After 16 years in power, Angela Merkel prepares to step aside as Germany votes Sunday for a new Chancellor (Sept. 23)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories