German elections mark end of Merkel era
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
After 16 years in power, Angela Merkel prepares to step aside as Germany votes Sunday for a new Chancellor (Sept. 23)
After 16 years in power, Angela Merkel prepares to step aside as Germany votes Sunday for a new Chancellor (Sept. 23)
While much has been written about Jan. 6 and Donald Trump’s reaction while it was going down, Bob Woodward’s new book, Peril, is giving readers more insight into what happened behind closed doors. The day was fraught with a lot of drama, and as we know, much of the burden of getting through to the […]
Actor Willie Garson, best known as Sex and the City's resident BFF, passed away earlier this week. Now family is sharing new details.
The boyfriend of Gabby Petito, whose body was found at a national park in Wyoming after a cross-country trip with him, was charged with unauthorized use of a debit card as searchers continued looking for him Thursday in Florida swampland. A federal grand jury indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Wyoming alleges Brian Laundrie used a Capital One Bank card and someone's personal identification number to make unauthorized withdrawals or charges worth more than $1,000 during the period in which Petito went missing. FBI spokeswoman Courtney Bernal declined to reveal the nature of the charges made to the debit card.
The MSNBC host signed off with one heck of a zinger.
Billie Eilish says that she lost social media followers after she started dressing in a more revealing manner.
The “deeply unintelligent” family member will “out-racism anybody, out-misogyny anybody” just for affection, said Donald Trump’s niece.
Trump is suing his niece Mary Trump, The New York Times and three of its reporters.
“Somebody better give me my food,” the armed customer said as an employee completed the order, Philadelphia police said.
Bryson DeChambeau, the Tour's leader in driving distance last year, nearly drove his opening tee shot 364 yards onto the green.
It would be pretty fun to hit it this far
The Sixers have reportedly talked with at least six teams around the league about a Ben Simmons trade - could this be the best offer available? By Adam Hermann
The #49ers saw a couple key players get back on the practice field to start Week 3 preparations.
The Ryder Cup is being held in Wisconsin this year
"Embracing my cellulite, stretch marks, curves..."
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill claims he only met with MyPillow conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell to show him the 2020 election was fair.
Lourdes Leon teased her debut appearance in the third Savage X Fenty show, premiering Sept. 24 on Amazon Prime
The friends even pretended to make out with an apple in one of the sensual campaign photos
The note was notable as it appeared to be a rare acknowledgment by Donald Trump of his defeat
‘I have made an earnest attempt to get the bank to take their money back, so I was wondering if at any point or time the money would become legally mine.’
A mom who is in the final stage in herfight against ovarian cancer is sharing the details of her "gritty story" to help educate and inform women. Dr. Nadia Chaudhri, a 44-year-old neuroscientist and professor from Montreal, Canada, has been battling Stage 3 ovarian cancer for the past year, undergoing a hysterectomy and several rounds of chemotherapy. In May, Chaudhri, the mom of a 6-year-old son, was hospitalized again and learned the cancer had returned, forcing her to tell her son that her cancer was now terminal.