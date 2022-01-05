German Energy Giant Uniper Gets $11 Billion for Margin Calls

Isis Almeida and Simon Casey
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- German energy giant Uniper SE was forced to borrow billions to pay down margin calls -- the collateral that exchanges require to back up trades -- as European gas and electricity prices rallied.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Uniper got additional loans totaling 10 billion euros ($11.3 billion) from its Finnish parent Fortum Oyj and KfW IPEX-Bank, the company said in a statement after the close of trading on Tuesday. The borrowing facilities correspond to about two-thirds of the company’s market value of just over 15 billion euros.

With gas and power prices repeatedly rising to records since July, many companies that had fixed energy prices are now having to post more collateral to guarantee those trades. Still, any losses from those hedges might be offset by higher realized prices in the spot market. RBC Capital analysts said Wednesday they expect “no real impact on near-term earnings” for Uniper.

“The reason for these additional financial instruments is the unprecedented price increases of -- in some cases -- several hundred percent within a few months,” Uniper Chief Financial Officer Tiina Tuomela said in a separate statement.

The European gas market had its most volatile year on record in 2021, with prices surging as much as 40% in just one day in October. The enormous gains meant some companies had to tap extra funds, while several small energy suppliers folded. RWE AG also had “additional liquidity requirements,” Chief Financial Officer Michael Muller said in November.

Uniper got an 8 billion-euro credit line from Fortum on Dec. 22, part of which has already been used. The company has also fully drawn the existing 1.8 billion-euro credit facility it has with its core banks. It further tapped 2 billion from KfW on Jan. 4 as “a back-up facility in case of further extreme commodity market developments.”

Power Hedging

This is the second time in less than six months that the company has been forced to prop up liquidity as energy prices climb. The utility first disclosed additional capital needs in its third-quarter earnings in November. At the time it said it had hedged 90% of German power for 2022 at 49 euros a megawatt-hour and 90% for 2023 at 51 euros.

Since then, prices soared. German electricity for 2022 expired at almost 220 euros, more than four times the price that Uniper had sold at. The contract for 2023 delivery is currently trading at 135 euros. Uniper stressed that the high commodity prices increase the value of its gas and power assets, and as a result “structural earnings prospects are not adversely impacted.”

The shares fell 2.4% as of 12:42 p.m. in Frankfurt, in line with a broader decline in European utility stocks.

“The quantum of these facilities shows how extreme recent commodity price movements have been and the impact on the margining payments for Uniper’s sold forward volumes,” analysts at RBC said in a note.

Commodities trader Gunvor Group Ltd. also faced about $1 billion in margin calls last year, according to people familiar with the matter. The largest independent LNG trader in December signed a $1.14 billion loan to trade the fuel shortly after with lenders including Rabobank and Societe Generale SA. It now has a specific pool of funds to finance purchases, transport and sales of the super-chilled fuel.

Energy firms were also faced with extreme volatility at the end of last year, when gas prices surged all the way through March 2023. The fuel for delivery in the summer -- when gas is usually cheap -- exceeded 100 euros a megawatt-hour at one point in December, the highest on record.

(Updates with Uniper CFO comment in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EVs made up 65 percent of car sales in Norway last year

    Electric vehicles accounted for nearly two-thirds of all new car sales in Norway this past year, according to newly published data from the country’s Road Federation.

  • Short Seller Who Bet Against Wirecard Wagers Tesla Is Overpriced

    (Bloomberg) -- Fraser Perring, the short seller who accused Wirecard AG of fraud years before the German payment processing company’s collapse, is betting Tesla Inc.’s stratospheric valuation will come back down to earth.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Hong Kong Scraps Flights, Shu

  • Indian court puts on hold arbitration between Amazon, Future

    An Indian court on Wednesday halted Future Group's ongoing arbitration with estranged partner Amazon.com Inc in light of an Indian antitrust agency's suspension of a 2019 deal between the two sides. The U.S. company successfully used the terms of its 2019 investment in a Future unit to block the Indian retailer's attempt to sell retail assets to rival Reliance Industries, alleging breach of certain contracts. But after the antitrust agency suspended the 2019 deal last month citing supression of information by Amazon while seeking clearances, Future argued there was no legal basis for the arbitration between the two sides to continue.

  • Tencent Sale Takes Losses to $10 Billion for Internet Mogul

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the richest gaming billionaires has had one of the world’s biggest wealth plunges.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Hong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatForrest Li, the chairman and chief executive officer of Sea Ltd., has lost $10 billion

  • Tencent Sells $3 Billion in Shares of Singapore’s Sea

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in Singapore’s Sea Ltd. by selling $3 billion in shares, sparking a rout in the Southeast Asian gaming and e-commerce company.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Hong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatThe deal will

  • The market's best three years since '99

    Data: FactSet; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios 2021 was a dozen spiritually debilitating months of disruption and sickness — but also a hopeful time of vaccination, resilience and recovery. Either way, the market loved it.The big picture: The S&P 500 jumped nearly 27% last year, underpinned by super-supportive monetary policy from the Federal Reserve and hopes for forthcoming Federal spending from the Biden administration. It was the third straight double-digit showing for the benchmark index. Stay o

  • Bain-Backed China Startup Newlink Considering Hong Kong IPO, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Newlink Group, a Chinese energy startup that provides digital solutions to gas and electric-vehicle charging stations, is considering an initial public offering in Hong Kong that could raise $300 million to $400 million, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHow Safe Is Flying With t

  • In snowy trenches, Ukrainian soldiers vow to stand firm against Russia

    This is the frontline of Ukraine's eight-year war against Russian-backed forces in the Donbass region https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/how-rebel-held-regions-eastern-ukraine-have-grown-closer-russia-2021-12-15. Russian troop movements near Ukraine's borders https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/why-is-russias-putin-so-focused-ukraine-2021-12-15 have alarmed Kyiv and its Western allies in recent weeks. The soldiers say they are ready for any escalation from Russia.

  • 3 Top Value Stocks for 2022 and Beyond

    The market is pessimistic on these beaten-down stocks, but they all have good growth stories to tell.

  • London’s Fintech Boom Opens the Door for Dirty Money

    (Bloomberg) -- A 10-minute walk from the Bank of England, on the eastern edge of the City of London, lies a gateway to a new shadow world of money.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Hong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatHere on Dukes Place is the office of Moorwa

  • Why an online ticketing platform considers Netflix its competition

    Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer is joined by DICE Founder & CEO Phil Hutcheon along with Tony Fadell, Future Shape Principal, Nest Founder, and iPod inventor, as they discuss the rapid growth of their live events platform.

  • U.S. Manufacturing Gauge Falls While Price Pressures Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. manufacturing fell short of expectations at the end of 2021, reflecting declines in gauges of delivery times and prices that belie an otherwise solid demand picture.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India Culture

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue Consolidating

    The natural gas markets have been slightly negative to kick off the new trading year, and this should not be a huge surprise considering just how much natural gas there is in America.

  • Sentiment Shifts In Oil Markets As Demand Fears Fade

    Oil markets are looking increasingly bullish as analysts argue that the impact of Omicron on global oil demand will be limited

  • Dr. Jennifer Ashton answers your questions about COVID in children and more

    Should you take your COVID tests by swabbing your throat instead of your nostril? ABC's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton says it really depends on the test.

  • Pizza Hut names Chief Equity Officer Chequan Lewis as its new Chief Operations Officer

    In 2018, Lewis was promoted to Senior Director for the restaurant's Express business. In August 2020, he was named Pizza Hut's first Chief Equity Officer before becoming COO.

  • Dow Jones Rises, Nasdaq Pulls Back; Financial Stocks Break Out On Rapidly Rising Yields

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average moved higher in today's stock market, continuing Tuesday's rise. But the Nasdaq fell hard.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by 2030

    These tech companies look like great bets for long-term growth, and both have proven track records of delivering.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy for 2022 That Are Practically Money Machines

    Stock valuations are driven primarily by expectations of future cash flows. Investors, therefore, should look closely at the ability of companies to generate significant cash flow -- and what the companies do with that cash flow. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) generated almost $66 billion in free cash flow over the past 12 months.

  • 3 Crashing Growth Stocks Down 40% in 6 Months That Could Rally in 2022

    There's some risk here, but there could also be significant returns to be made from investing in these stocks.