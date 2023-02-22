German inflation remains high at start of year

People walk through Mall of Berlin shopping centre during its opening night in Berlin
Maria Martinez
·2 min read

By Maria Martinez

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's inflation rate showed no signs of easing at the start of the year, as energy and food price pressures remained high due to the war in Ukraine.

German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, rose by 9.2% on the year in January, data from the federal statistics office showed on Wednesday.

Compared with December, prices increased by 0.5%, it added, confirming preliminary data on both a monthly and annual basis.

According to non-harmonised standards, German consumer prices rose 8.7% on the year in January and 1.0% on the month. This follows revised inflation rates of 8.1% in December and 8.8% in November.

"Following a slowdown at the end of last year, the inflation rate thus remains at a high level," said Ruth Brand, president of the German statistics office.

Commerzbank's chief economist Joerg Kraemer said that following the methodological revision of the inflation basket, "there has been no clear downward trend in inflation since the autumn."

For the economist, it is far too early to sound the all-clear on the inflation front. "The European Central Bank should continue to raise its key interest rates decisively," he said.

Households paid higher prices in particular for energy and food in January, Brand said.

Energy product prices were 23.1% higher year-on-year despite government relief measures. Excluding energy prices, the inflation rate stood at 7.2% in January.

Food prices increased 20.2% on year. "The rate of food price increase thus was more than twice the overall inflation rate again," the statistics office said.

"We are observing price rises for many goods and, to an increasing degree, also for services," Brand said. Prices of goods were up 12.7% on year in January and services prices increased 4.5% on year.

The statistics office offers a breakdown for January on its website.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez and Miranda Murray; Editing by Rachel More and Christina Fincher)

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong Scales Back Cash Vouchers to Shrink Deficit Size

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is scaling back on fiscal stimulus this year as the government tries to balance the need to lift the economy out of its pandemic slump with keeping the deficit under control.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going Back

  • Airlines Turn Market Darlings as Covid Forces Business Rejig

    (Bloomberg) -- Unloved during the pandemic with their business paralyzed almost overnight, airlines that cut back to survive the crisis are now blowing through profit forecasts and luring back investors.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going

  • New Zealand Raises Rate by Half-Point, Sees Further Tightening

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank raised its key interest rate by a half-percentage point, slowing its pace of tightening as borrowing costs reach a level where they begin to weigh on demand in the economy.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few

  • Citigroup expects 'less hard' landing for global economy this year

    The Wall Street brokerage now sees global growth slowing this year to about 2.2%, 0.25% higher than their previous estimate due to improving macroeconomic trends, it said in a note by economists led by Nathan Sheets. Citigroup said its cautious pessimism is due to China's stronger and clearer economic outlook than previously estimated, stagnation in the euro area as opposed to a contraction estimated earlier and resilience in the United States.

  • British supermarkets confront their German discounting demons

    Britain's big supermarkets say they have never been more competitive on price, yet their customers are still flocking to German-owned discount stores Aldi and Lidl. And the discounters' supermarket sweep still has a long way to run, industry executives say, with Aldi UK CEO Giles Hurley pledging Britain's lowest prices "no matter what". That is forcing Britain's major players - market leader Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons - to cut more costs so they can keep a lid on prices and cling on to shoppers who have been hit by a cost of living crisis.

  • Stellantis to Buy Back $1.6 Billion Shares After Record Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV unveiled a share buyback of as much as €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion), following Mercedes-Benz AG and BMW AG in returning cash to shareholders after strong results on the back of high vehicle prices and pent-up demand. Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s Largest Fou

  • Top brands pull out of Russia, but their goods remain easy to find

    Trucks carrying Coca Cola roll across the border into Russia, tourists return from abroad laden with Zara's latest designs, and local online marketplaces snap up IKEA's furniture stocks. Despite European, North American and Japanese companies exiting Russia over its actions in Ukraine, the impact on Russian consumers is minimal, although delivery times can be longer and some goods more expensive. Brands' continued availability shows the challenge companies face in controlling supply chains when exiting a market.

  • MarketMind: Not if or when but how fast?

    Economies from the United States to Germany to Britain are showing an unexpected pick-up in business activity, but markets are again giving a thumbs-down to these indicators. Just as inflation once again becomes the biggest pain point for investors after they conveniently put away such worries last month, strong growth cements the case for higher interest rates. Fed funds futures traders are now pricing for the Fed's benchmark overnight interest rate to reach 5.36% in July and end the year at 5.18%.

  • LIV Golf’s Saudi Backers Are Hauled Into PGA Antitrust Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- The PGA Tour Inc. won a court ruling that makes Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and its governor defendants in its countersuit against LIV Golf, the rival upstart backed by the oil-rich kingdom.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few

  • Rio Tinto slashes dividend as profit plunges on slower China demand

    LONDON (Reuters) -Rio Tinto more than halved its dividend on Wednesday after posting a 38% drop in annual profit, hurt by weaker iron ore prices as demand from China slowed, higher labour and material costs. Rio reported underlying earnings of $13.3 billion for 2022, compared with a record $21.4 billion in 2021, missing a Refinitiv estimate of $13.8 billion. It declared a full-year dividend of $4.92 per share, down from 2021's record payout of $10.40 per share.

  • Gavin Newsom predicted massive budget deficit for California. Reality was even worse, analysis finds

    California's budget deficit may be billions of dollars larger than what Gov. Gavin Newsom predicted, raising concerns about the Golden State's fiscal future.

  • Charlie Munger torched crypto and touted BYD over Tesla. Cathie Wood, Robert Kiyosaki, and Patrick Byrne just called him out.

    Warren Buffett's business partner and Berkshire Hathaway's 99-year-old vice-chairman fails to grasp the power of Tesla's innovation, Wood said.

  • How the Russian economy self-immolated in the year since Putin invaded Ukraine

    Russia will realize it does not need Putin, just as the world has already realized it does not need Russia.

  • Watch Out, Investors: Warren Buffett Appears to Be Betting on a Recession

    Buffett hasn't said he thinks a recession is on the way. But actions often speak louder than words.

  • ‘Goldilocks’ is dead, warns Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. The risk of an economic ‘hard landing’ is growing even if the ‘pain may be delayed’

    “With consumption and inflation reheating, risks of a hard landing resembling a boom/bust are growing,” Lisa Shalett, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management’s CIO, warns.

  • Supermarkets begin rationing fruit and vegetables

    Fresh fruit and vegetables are being rationed at two of Britain's biggest supermarkets after poor foreign harvests and a domestic farming crisis led to shortages expected to last for weeks.

  • China’s Clogged Roads Show Economic Recovery Gathering Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economic activity accelerated in February as many residents returned to work after an extended Lunar New Year break, clogging roads in major cities and spending more at restaurants and shops.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need To Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Says Russia to Suspend New START Nuke Pact ParticipationWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan

  • U.S. economy perks up as inflation eases and recession worries dim, S&P says

    The U.S. economy showed signs of a rebound in February, S&P Global surveys showed, largely because of steady growth in service-oriented companies.

  • Nigerians struggle with costs of living as election draws near

    Like millions of fellow Nigerians, Rotimi Bankole says he wants to use Saturday's presidential elections to push for a better life in his oil-rich but crisis-ridden country.- Business acumen - Saturday's election has developed into a tight three-way race for the presidency, with the frontrunners all touting their past government experience and business acumen for the country's top job.

  • Gov. Kristi Noem's proposal to cut sales tax on groceries dies in House committee

    Amid the three tax cut proposals, the only bill to make it out of House Appropriations for debate was one to drop the overall sales tax rate.