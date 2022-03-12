German ex-chancellor Schroeder spoke to Putin for hours on Thurs night -newspaper

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder is pictured during an interview with Reuters in his office in Berlin
·2 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder met Russian President Vladimir Putin for several hours on Thursday evening in a bid to end the war in Ukraine, Germany's Bild am Sonntag (BamS) reported, although it was unclear what was achieved.

Citing a person with detailed insight into Schroeder's activities, the weekly newspaper said Schroeder had also had a long talk with one of Putin's closest advisers.

He left Moscow early on Saturday morning with his wife and flew to Istanbul, the paper said, without disclosing any further details of the conversations.

The former chancellor, who is a personal friend of Putin and has links to Russian companies, had met a group of Ukrainians with links to the country's delegation for peace talks with Russia in Turkey on Monday evening, reported BamS.

The source told BamS that Schroeder was currently the only person to have had direct contact with both Putin and top Ukrainian officials.

News website Politico first reported that Schroeder was flying to Moscow for talks with Putin, and German government sources said it had not agreed to any meeting nor been involved in one.

The government's press office referred to remarks made by Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday when he declined to comment on the meeting beyond saying that he would take note of any results and include them in other efforts he was involved in.

Scholz, who travels to Turkey on Monday, spoke to Putin in a three-way phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday.

Schroeder, Social Democrat (SPD) chancellor from 1998 to 2005, is on the board of Russian oil giant Rosneft and is chairman of the shareholders' committee of the company in charge of building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which has been shelved.

He has faced calls from some German government politicians to step down from his roles over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Nobody was immediately available at Schroeder's office.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Recommended Stories

  • Electronic Road Sign in Maryland Hacked to Show Racial Slur

    We’ve all seen those electronic road signs on the highway every day that read, “Expect Delays,” or “Wear a Seatbelt,” or “Traffic Ahead.”

  • Captured Russian pilot admits to bombing civilians, urges Russia to stop assault: 'We have already lost this war'

    "I realized that the target was not enemy military facilities, but residential buildings, peaceful people," the captured Russian pilot said.

  • "It's almost embarrassing": Lobster price shock hits restaurants

    Lobster prices have soared so much that restaurants are either giving their customers sticker shock, or taking them off the menu entirely.Why it matters: The lobster price shock isn't just a supply problem or just a demand problem. It reflects both — and is a microcosm of the U.S. economy.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: Maine lobstermen were able to sell their catch straight off the boat for $6.71 a pound in 2021, according to the Maine

  • Croatia criticizes NATO after crash of Russian-made drone

    Croatian officials criticized NATO on Saturday for what they said was its slow reaction to a military drone that apparently flew all the way from the Ukrainian war zone over several NATO member states, before crashing in an urban zone of the Croatian capital. The Russian-made unmanned aircraft crossed Romania and Hungary before entering Croatia and slamming late Thursday into a field near a student dormitory.

  • US pays $2M a month to protect Pompeo, aide from Iran threat

    The State Department says it’s paying more than $2 million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a former top aide, both of whom face “serious and credible” threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost of protecting Pompeo and former Iran envoy Brian Hook between August 2021 and February 2022 amounted to $13.1 million. Pompeo and Hook led the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran and the report says U.S. intelligence assesses that the threats to them have remained constant since they left government and could intensify.

  • Michelle Branch's Breastfeeding Selfie Shows Her Adorable Newborn Daughter Willie Being 'Milk Drunk'

    In case you missed it, “Everywhere” singer Michelle Branch welcomed a baby girl into the world. Instead of sharing the typical posed newborn photos, she showed a silly photo of her daughter passed out from being “milk drunk.” Our favorite 2000s songstress posted a photo of her and her newborn Willie on her Instagram on […]

  • Video shows an elderly Ukrainian couple yelling at and chasing out armed Russian soldiers who broke into their property

    With guns drawn, Russian soldiers in combat gear pushed open a gate and walked through when an elderly Ukrainian couple confronted them.

  • Fans Do a Double Take After Seeing Carrie Underwood Rock the Ultimate Mini Dress

    Singer Carrie Underwood hit the red carpet at the 2022 ACM Awards in a stunning mini dress number that showed off those signature toned legs.

  • Ukrainian company pivots from medieval armor to spiky 'caltrops' intended to stop or slow Russian vehicles

    Ukrainian company pivots from medieval armor to spiky 'caltrops' intended to stop or slow Russian vehicles

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Confronting a Teacher Shortage in Texas: Governor Asks Task Force for Answers

    Gov. Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Education Agency to create a task force to examine the state’s teacher shortage problem. In a letter to TEA Commissioner Mike Morath on Monday, Abbott said the task force should investigate why these shortages exist, recommend policy changes to the state education agency and consider more flexibility in […]

  • Former US ambassador describes the awkward moment Donald Trump thought US troops were in Ukraine during a meeting with its president in 2017

    In a new book by ex-ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, she said Trump asked if US troops were in Ukraine's Donbas region at a meeting with then-President Poroshenko.

  • Samuel L. Jackson on aging, 'fighting the fear' of Alzheimer's

    Samuel L. Jackson's family, including his mother and grandfather, suffered from Alzheimer's.

  • Traci Braxton Dies From Cancer At Age 50

    We're saddened to report the passing of Traci Braxton who has died from cancer at age 50.

  • How to simplify your life — and get rid of your stuff

    We're filling our lives with so much junk that the U.S. now has more self-storage facilities than McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger Kings, Starbucks and Walmarts combined. That's around 50,000 storage complexes.Why it matters: We're overstuffed. And all that stuff often brings a lot more stress than joy. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Never in history have so many things been affordable for so many. Never in history has it been easier to swi

  • Ukrainian family shot at checkpoint while trying to flee

    Leaving their village near Ukraine's capital Kyiv, soldiers from Russia shot Tetyana Vlasenko and her family. She said they thought the cars were full of Nazis.

  • People Can't Agree What's Most Bonkers About Marjorie Taylor Greene’s New Ad

    A Republican group asked for “the most ridiculous part” of the video and folks had thoughts.

  • More US troops deploy overseas in wake of Ukraine invasion

    U.S. soldiers continued to deploy Friday to Europe, joining thousands already sent overseas to support NATO allies amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. About 130 soldiers from the 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, lined up with rucksacks inside a terminal at Hunter Airfield in Savannah before marching outside and boarding their chartered flight. Republican U.S. Rep. Earl “Buddy” Carter, of Pooler, Georgia, was among those in attendance.

  • Rattlesnake roundups take 2 paths, drawing praise and scorn

    An annual rattlesnake roundup in south Georgia recently changed the format of this month’s event to celebrate living snakes without skinning and butchering them, earning plaudits from animal rights activists. “A few rattlesnake roundups still persist,” the Arizona-based Center for Biological Diversity said in a statement full of scorn for the Texas festival, which is "notorious for openly killing and skinning western diamondback rattlesnakes by the hundreds in front of crowds.” Plans for the “World’s Largest Rattlesnake Roundup” this weekend in the Texas town of Sweetwater are full-scale ahead, with snakes set to be skinned and others “milked” of their venom.

  • George R.R. Martin says he's "sorry for" people who only care about The Winds Of Winter

    We’re now coming up on the 11th anniversary of A Dance With Dragons, the fifth—and, at the moment, latest—installment of George R.R. Martin’s A Song Of Ice And Fire series of fantasy novels. Those ten-plus years have seen a lot of changes for Martin, who’d already been a big name in the genre writing world on the back of both ASOIAF, and also any number of other projects, but who has since been elevated to much wider fame by the success of HBO’s TV adaptation of his work, Game Of Thrones.