German exports beyond the EU slump in July

A container ship leaves the port in front of famous landmark Philharmonic Hall in Hamburg
·1 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German exports beyond the European Union fell by 7.6% on the month in July, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday, marking a weak start to the second half in the engine room of Europe's largest economy.

The decline came after three rises in a row.

The economy stagnated in the second quarter, and Finance Minister Christian Lindner said this month the economic situation in Germany was deteriorating and the outlook fragile.

Separate official data released on Friday showed German producer prices jumped at the fastest pace on record in July. The economy is stuck in a stranglehold of soaring costs and weakening growth because of the Ukraine war.

The United States remained the most important trading partner for German exporters in July, with exports of goods to the U.S. market rising 14.9% on the year. Exports to China rose 6.1% on the year. Exports to Russia fell 56.0% on the year.

The German economy became more dependent on China in the first half of 2022, with direct investment and its trade deficit reaching new heights, despite political pressure on Berlin to pivot away from Beijing, according to research seen by Reuters.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Recommended Stories

  • China central bank cuts lending rates to boost economy

    China's central bank on Monday cut benchmark loan rates in an attempt to boost an economy battered by the government's strict zero-Covid policy and a slump in the property market.

  • China steps up easing, cuts lending benchmarks to revive faltering economy

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China cut its benchmark lending rate and lowered the mortgage reference by a bigger margin on Monday, adding to last week's easing measures, as Beijing boosts efforts to revive an economy hobbled by a property crisis and a resurgence of COVID cases. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) is walking a tight rope in its efforts to revive growth. Offering too much of stimulus could add to inflation pressures and risk capital flight as the Federal Reserve and other economies raise interest rates aggressively.

  • Asian stocks mixed before Fed meeting after China cuts rate

    Asian stock markets were mostly lower Monday after China cut an interest rate that affects mortgage lending while investors looked ahead to this week’s Federal Reserve conference for signals about more possible U.S. rate hikes to cool surging inflation. Investors are watching the annual Fed meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for rates guidance after minutes last week from the U.S. central bank’s July board meeting affirmed plans for more increases despite signs of weaker economic activity. Traders worry aggressive rate hikes this year by the Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia to contain inflation that is running at multi-decade highs might derail global economic growth.

  • China extends power rationing for factories in drought

    Power rationing that forced factories in China’s southwest to shut down has been extended through at least Thursday due to low water at hydroelectric dams, according to a notice reported by news outlets and a company announcement, adding to losses from the hottest, driest summer in decades. The “tense situation” of power supplies in Sichuan province “has further intensified,” Tencent News reported Monday. There was no public announcement, but the report included a photo of the government notice to companies.

  • Pakistani American Council of Texas holds peaceful rally in Galleria area

    Demonstrators were protesting what they call a gross disruption of democracy and human rights in Pakistan as well as the government’s suppression of freedom of speech.

  • Guterres says U.N. working with U.S. and EU to get Russian food to markets

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday the United Nations is working with the United States and European Union to overcome obstacles to Russian food and fertilisers reaching world markets. Guterres said that under a U.N.-brokered deal agreed in Turkey last month to resume Ukraine's grain exports cut off since Russia's invasion in February, more than 650,000 metric tonnes of grain and other food was already being exported.

  • Russia to deploy ‘volunteer battalions’ in southern Ukraine, ISW report says

    Moscow likely intends to deploy its recently-formed “volunteer battalions” to Kherson Oblast and elsewhere across southern Ukraine, U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its Aug. 19 war report.

  • Lamborghini CEO: Will be a 'game changer' when we move into electrification

    Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winklemann talks launching the Urus Performante during Pebble Beach, and the future of the brand.

  • Russia may divert troops from front lines to defend occupied Crimea, says ISW

    Russian occupation officials in the Crimea are likely considering strengthening security on thepeninsula following the attacks on Russian military targets, and may draw Russian troops awayfrom the front lines, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its Aug. 20 report.

  • Stocks, US Futures Fall as Fed Outlook Takes Toll: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe retreated Monday along with US equity futures as the Federal Reserve’s commitment to tighter monetary settings restrained investor sentiment.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokePowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallySeized Superyacht to Be Auctioned to Pay JPMorgan LoanThe Stoxx Europe 60

  • What to watch: Top Democrats square off in Florida, New York

    Tuesday's primary elections feature two top Florida Democrats squaring off for the chance to face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a rising conservative star frequently mentioned as a top alternative to Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential contest. In New York, redistricting has left two longtime House Democratic colleagues competing for the same seat, while the head of the party's campaign arm in the chamber is running in new territory and faces a challenge from the left. Oklahoma Republicans will choose between two Trump loyalists competing in a runoff to be their party's nominee to finish the term of retiring GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe.

  • Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan addresses rally

    Hundreds of supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan have rallied against the current government and the rising inflation. (Aug. 22)

  • German economy minister rules out keeping nuclear plants running to save gas

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German Economy Minister Robert Habeck ruled out on Sunday extending the lifespan of the country's three remaining nuclear power plants in order to save gas, saying it would save at most 2 percent of gas use. These savings were not sufficient to be worth reopening the debate about the exit from nuclear energy given the consensus on the topic, he said during a discussion with citizens at the government's open-door day. Former Chancellor Angela Merkel initiated legislation to halt the use of nuclear power by the end of this year after the Fukushima nuclear disaster of 2011 with a majority of voters in favour.

  • Record two thirds of Germans unhappy with Chancellor Scholz - survey

    Around two thirds of Germans are unhappy with the work of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his fractious coalition, which has faced crisis after crisis since taking office in December, according to a survey published on Sunday. Only 25 % of Germans believe the Social Democrat is doing his job well, down from 46% in March, according to the poll by Insa for "Bild am Sonntag" weekly newspaper. Since taking power, Scholz has had to deal with the war in Ukraine, an energy crisis, soaring inflation and now drought - all pushing Europe's largest economy to the brink of a recession.

  • Forget the Hamptons: These Luxe Getaways Have New Yorkers Heading Upstate

    Destinations like Chatwal Lodge and Auberge Resorts provide a calming home away from home.

  • Fate of Ukrainian lands held by Russia still seems unclear

    According to Russian state TV, the future of the Ukrainian regions captured by Moscow's forces is all but decided: Referendums on becoming part of Russia will soon take place there, and the joyful residents who were abandoned by Kyiv will be able to prosper in peace. In reality, the Kremlin appears to be in no rush to seal the deal on Ukraine's southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia and the eastern provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk, even though officials it installed there already have announced plans for a vote to join Russia.

  • Asian stocks mixed ahead of annual Fed meeting after China cuts rate

    Asian stock markets were mixed amid a China rate cut as investors looked ahead to this week's Fed Jackson Hole meeting.

  • Donald Trump launched a furious attack on 'broken down hack' Mitch McConnell and his 'crazy wife' in bust-up over GOP Senate candidates

    Donald Trump lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after he said the GOP might struggle to flip the Senate due to "candidate quality."

  • Mick Mulvaney said the classified documents recovered from Trump's Mar-a-Lago were 'serious' but may not have justified the raid

    Mick Mulvaney told CNN that a search warrant should have only been used if there was evidence the documents might be revealed or destroyed.

  • Darya Dugina was killed by partisans from National Republican Army former Russian parliamentarian

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - SUNDAY, 21 AUGUST 2022, 21:54 Ilya Ponomarev, a former member of the State Duma of the Russian Federation (the Russian parliament), said that the so-called National Republican Army (NRA) has claimed responsibility for the murder of Darya Dugina, the daughter of "Putin's ideologue" Aleksandr Dugin.