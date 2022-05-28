German Exports Could Grow 2.5% This Year, BDI Lobby Says
German exports could grow 2.5% this year if supply chain issues ease and there isn’t an embargo on Russian gas, RedaktionsNetzwerks Deutschland reported, citing the BDI Federation of German Industries.
An interruption in deliveries of the fuel would send Germany into a recession, RND cited BDI President Siegfried Russwurm as saying in an interview.
“We couldn’t handle a cutoff from Russian gas supplies today, business and the government agree on that,” Russwurm said, according to RND. “Companies have to diversify their sourcing and find new markets. That’s less cost-effective than focusing on a few big suppliers and a few big countries. But it avoids one-sided dependence.”
