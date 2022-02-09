German exports rise again in December, strong gains in 2021

·1 min read

BERLIN (AP) — German exports increased for the third consecutive month in December, capping a year in which they rose 14% compared with 2020, official figures showed Wednesday.

The Federal Statistical Office said that exports from Germany, Europe's biggest economy, were up 0.9% in December compared with the previous month. That followed gains of 1.8% in November and 3.9% in October.

Imports were up 5.7% in December, their fifth consecutive monthly increase.

For 2021 as a whole, exports rose 14% to some 1.38 trillion euros ($1.57 trillion), the statistics office said. Imports were up 17.1% at over 1.2 trillion euros ($1.37 trillion).

The United States remained Germany's top export destination, with China second and France third. China was the biggest source of imports to Germany, followed by the Netherlands and the U.S.

Trade with Britain was a notable exception to the upward trend in the first year after the U.K. left the European Union's single market and customs union. Exports to the U.K. dropped 2.6% in 2021 and imports plunged 8.5%.

The third consecutive monthly rise in December suggests that “the German export sector prevented the entire economy from shrinking more than the recorded 0.7% quarter-on-quarter in the final quarter of the year,” ING economist Carsten Brzeski said in a research note.

“The weak euro exchange rate and few social restrictions in the main export destinations seem to have driven export growth,” he said.

Looking ahead, export order books are still full but “we will first need to see industrial production picking up again before exports surge as well,” Brzeski added.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: What's Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Europe?

    U.S. President Joe Biden has threatened to block the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine. The undersea pipeline directly links Russian gas to Europe via Germany and is complete but not yet operating. In the past, it has been a source of tension between the U.S., which opposed the project, and Germany.

  • Why Uganda is investing in oil despite pressures to go green

    As people eye the benefits there are questions over the environmental cost and the timing.

  • Ukraine projects calm over Russia fears despite US rhetoric

    In the trenches of eastern Ukraine, across the lines from some of the 100,000 Russian troops amassed north and east of the country, Ivan Skuratovskyi's calm verges on numbness — even after a sniper's bullet recently killed one of the 50 or so men under his command. U.S. officials say the threat of a Russian invasion in Ukraine is more serious than others that have come and gone during nearly a decade of trench warfare. The White House national security advisor warned that an all-out invasion could happen any day, and President Joe Biden said “it would be wise” for Americans other than essential diplomats to leave Ukraine and ordered the deployment of 1,700 troops to neighboring Poland.

  • Sweden ends COVID-19 testing as pandemic restrictions lifted

    Sweden has halted wide-scale testing for COVID-19 even among people showing symptoms of an infection, putting an end to the mobile city-square tent sites, drive-in swab centers and home-delivered tests that became ubiquitous during the pandemic and provided essential data for tracking its spread. The move puts the Scandinavian nation at odds with most of Europe, but some experts say it could become the norm as costly testing yields fewer benefits with the easily transmissible but milder omicron variant and as governments begin to consider treating COVID-19 like they do other endemic illnesses. “We have reached a point where the cost and relevance of the testing is no longer justifiable.”

  • Putin Is Operating on His Own Timetable, and It May Be a Long One

    MOSCOW — The Ukraine crisis is here to stay. President Vladimir Putin of Russia is increasingly staking his legacy on reversing Ukraine’s pro-Western shift. Even if he does not order an invasion this winter, he is making clear that he will keep the pressure on, backed by the threat of force, for as long as it takes to get his way. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times But Ukraine’s leaders have so far refused to compromise on Putin’s terms, and the West sees the Kremlin’s de

  • Japan's 11-member Nambu family shows allure of frugality, limits of stimulus

    When Japan handed Tokyo bus driver Keiki Nambu and his wife, Takako, $870 for each of their nine children, they spent it exactly as the government had feared: paying down a mortgage instead of going shopping. That kind of financial prudence has helped Japanese households amass a staggering $17 trillion in assets over the years, with more than half of that parked in savings. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government has paid nearly $17 billion in cash stimulus to families.

  • Chinese drug giant halts trading as US move triggers stock plunge

    Wuxi Biologics suspended trading in Hong Kong on Tuesday following a record slump in its share price, after Washington added the Chinese pharmaceutical giant to a list that could restrict its US operations.

  • GM's chip strategy that keeps production running as Ford goes down

    GM's leaders told Wall Street it has a strategy this year to protect its production from any semiconductor chip shortfalls.

  • Airbus revokes more plane orders in Qatar dispute

    PARIS (Reuters) -A $600 million contractual and safety dispute between Airbus and Qatar Airways deepened on Tuesday when the European planemaker revoked orders for two A350-1000 jets, days after ripping up an order from the Gulf carrier for 50 A321neos. Qatar Airways has sued Airbus for more than $600 million and is refusing to take delivery of further A350s until its regulator receives a formal analysis of erosion to the painted surface and underlying lightning protection on 21 of the jets. Airbus, which has two completed A350s ready for delivery to Qatar Airways, has said it has provided the necessary information on the problem of surface degradation and that the damage does not amount to a safety issue.

  • New York City couple’s budget shows they spent almost $30K on food last year, including $19K at restaurants. Reddit is eating it up.

    The latest budget raising eyebrows on Reddit comes from a married couple in New York City earning $170,066 after taxes (their gross income amounts to $310,042). The couple’s Sankey diagram charting their 2021 cash flow claims that “food” took a $29,607 bite out of their budget last year. “Your food budget is my salary guys,” wrote the most upvoted comment.

  • Why So Many Americans Are Moving (and Where They’re Going) in 2022

    34.5% of respondents in the United Van Lines 2021 Annual National Movers Study said they were making a move to be closer to family. States with lower living costs and more space attract the most significant numbers of new residents.

  • A TikToker claims she lost a job opportunity over her ‘inappropriate’ voicemail greeting: ‘Are you serious?’

    TikTokers were divided over the issue, especially after hearing the woman's voicemail.

  • The family that put all its money into crypto has moved to 'bitcoin heaven' Portugal for its 0% crypto tax

    A family that sold all their assets in 2017 to go all in on bitcoin has decided to settle down in Portugal because of its favourable 0% tax on crypto.

  • Beloved Texas convenience store chain Buc-ee’s is branching out to a new state

    The chain, known for its fresh food and clean bathrooms, is coming to Colorado

  • Nearly 40 Iowa employers recognized as Top Workplaces USA announced

    Eight workplaces with Iowa employees were among the top 50 nationally in their size categories.

  • ‘The Great Resignation’: Who Is Quitting and Which Job Sectors Are Suffering Most?

    You've no doubt heard of "The Great Resignation." Professor Anthony Klotz of Texas A&M University coined the phrase during a Bloomberg interview in May 2021, when he predicted people would begin...

  • Amazon raises base pay cap for corporate and tech workers to $350,000

    Amazon will raise its maximum base pay for corporate and tech workers to $350,000 from $160,000, Geekwire reports.Why it matters: The move is intended to bring Amazon in line with competitors like Google, Facebook, Apple and Microsoft, and to help ensure the company retains employees and recruits top talent.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe war for tech talent has seen average tech salaries exceeding six figures for the first

  • 6 Signs Of A Toxic Job You Can Spot During Your Interview

    These are major workplace red flags you shouldn't ignore.

  • Judge dismisses Cary man's lawsuit over $100K Tesla

    A Cary businessman’s lawsuit over his allegedly defective $100,000 Tesla has been dismissed in federal court.

  • Texas convenience store chain says around 13% of its products are out of stock because of manufacturer shortages

    Kevin Smartt, CEO of Texas and Oklahoma chain TXB, told CNN: "We're probably averaging 6,500 to 8,000 outs a week from manufacturers."