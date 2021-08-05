German Factories See Economic Recovery Picking Up as Orders Rise

Carolynn Look
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

German factory orders rose in June, bolstering the recovery in Europe’s largest economy as an easing of pandemic restrictions supported business activity across sectors.

Demand increased 4.1%, beating the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. The gain was driven by domestic orders, with investment goods up 14.8%.

The report suggests economic momentum will pick up in the coming months, even as supply bottlenecks are straining manufacturers. Rapid recoveries around the world have led to a shortage a raw materials and other inputs as well as slower delivery times.

While carmakers including Volkswagen AG expect logjams to ease, it’s likely to take time. German business confidence unexpectedly slipped in July, signaling concern that supply disruptions and resurgent infections could derail the recovery, a separate report showed last week.

The Bundesbank has said the German economy is on the verge of regaining the ground lost during the pandemic. Industrial production probably increased 0.5% in June, according to a survey before data on Friday.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Siemens to buy rail software company Sqills in 550 million euro deal

    Siemens is buying rail software company Sqills, the German engineering and technology company said on Thursday, its latest acquisition to expand into high growth markets outside its core activities. The trains-to-industrial software maker will pay an initial 550 million euros ($651.09 million) for Sqills, a software as a service provider, whose cloud-based products include inventory management, reservation and ticketing software. Sqills has forecast revenues of around 40 million euros in 2022 and provides services to 33 operators, with customers including France's state-owned railway company SNCF, channel tunnel operator Eurostar and Irish Rail.

  • Siemens raises profit guidance again as orders surge

    Siemens became the latest industrial firm to report a post-pandemic surge in demand, prompting the German engineering and technology company on Thursday to raise its profit guidance for the third time this year. The Munich company said its orders surged by 47%, driven by double digit growth in factory automation and smart infrastructure. As a result Siemens hiked its profit guidance for the third time in its 2021 business year, following previous increases in February and May.

  • Gasoline Use Jumps as Cooped-Up Indian Drivers Hit the Roads

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian tourists are hitting the roads and heading to the hills to escape a sweltering summer after months of tight restrictions due to a deadly Covid-19 wave, although the respite may be brief with a new outbreak looming.The urge to break free following months spent cooped up at home is driving up demand for gasoline, which climbed above pre-virus levels last month. Pictures across local media show jammed highways and crowded markets in Himachal Pradesh, a scenic state in the Hima

  • Analysis-Sanofi's COVID-19 vaccine setback, drug pipeline cast long shadow

    Pharmaceutical company Sanofi remains under pressure to launch new drugs and overcome setbacks in the COVID-19 vaccine race, despite a $3.2 billion deal to tighten its grip on promising mRNA technology. On Tuesday, Sanofi agreed to buy U.S. partner Translate Bio as it bets on next-generation vaccines and particularly as the French drugmaker, one of the world's top flu vaccine makers, seeks to see off competition in one of its major markets. "Although the platform of Translate Bio is not yet proven, it is a smart move by Sanofi," Wimal Kapadia, an analyst with Bernstein said.

  • Rents increase dramatically as evictions loom

    Rent is booming in nearly every major market in the country, with 2021 rent growth outpacing average growth from 2017 to 2019 in 98 of the 100 largest cities.

  • Fed vice chair: Taper could begin later this year, with rate hike in early 2023

    The Fed's number two official that if the recovery progresses as he expects, the central bank could launch its first post-COVID rate hike at the beginning of 2023.

  • Shortages of Everyday Products Have Become the New Normal. Why They Won’t End Soon.

    From pickup trucks to poultry, shortages are becoming the new normal. They may take a while to subside.

  • How unemployed Americans scored a big last-minute win in Biden's infrastructure bill, cutting a $50 billion measure that could have stripped their benefits

    Late in the talks, senators removed a measure to generate funds by cutting unemployment fraud. It could have kicked people off by mistake.

  • SEC Chair Gensler Set to Speak About Bitcoin Today. What to Watch.

    Gary Gensler, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, is speaking today, and Bitcoin investors will surely be listening. Cryptocurrency traders and investors should expect to hear more about government regulation of their wild-west asset class. In the long run, however, regulation will end up helping cryptos.

  • Why Are Grocery Prices Going Up in 2021?

    Do your normal grocery purchases seem to be more expensive lately? If you're feeling the pinch in your pocketbook each time you to the store, you're not imagining it. From produce to meat, toilet...

  • Expanded Child Tax Credit could generate benefits worth eight times its cost

    The $100 billion investment to increase the credit this year would generate about $794 billion in current and future benefits for society.

  • Southeast Asia's factory powerhouses hit by vaccination woes, Delta

    Fresh outbreaks of the Delta coronavirus variant in Southeast Asia have crippled its factory sector, disrupting global supplies of goods such as rubber gloves, semiconductors and SUVs and threatening the $3 trillion region's recovery. A series of factory surveys this week showed business activity across most Southeast Asian economies fell sharply in July, a contrast to more resilient manufacturing economies in Northeast Asia and the West, where business growth has slowed but remained in expansion. The economic disruptions in Southeast Asia caused by the virus have been made worse by slow progress in vaccinations in the region of 600 million people.

  • Racial employment divide continues in recovering US economy

    As vaccines help quell Covid-19 cases, millions of Americans have gone back to work -- but fewer Black and Hispanic workers are being rehired, entrenching persistent inequalities in the United States.

  • Inflation’s Ups and Downs: How It Impacts Your Wallet

    In 1970, a cup of coffee cost around 25 cents. In 2021, that 25-cent cup of joe would actually cost around $1.70. The coffee didn't get any better. The price was driven up by the relentless pressure...

  • 6 Career Mistakes To Avoid During an Economic Downturn

    The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the U.S. economy hard. Back in April 2020, the U.S. saw the highest unemployment rate since the 2008-09 recession, with more than 22 million people filing for...

  • Indonesia exits recession with 7% GDP growth in Q2, but virus clouds recovery

    JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesia pulled out of recession in the second quarter, reporting its strongest annual growth rate in 17 years, but analysts warned its economic recovery will suffer a setback due to a recent surge in COVID-19 infections. Southeast Asia's largest economy grew 7.07% in the April-June quarter compared with a year earlier, its first expansion in five quarters, Statistics Indonesia reported on Thursday. The pace was stronger than the 6.57% growth expected in a Reuters survey of analysts, and the highest since the October-December quarter of 2004.

  • The authors of the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package are now showing their work

    The senators who spent months stitching together a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure package are now trying to sell it to the American people before a key vote expected this week that would push a long recognized national priority much closer to the finish line, after years of talk. Sen. Susan Collins, the Maine Republican, said Tuesday that the $65 billion for broadband means that some people in her state would get access to the internet for the first time. “The pandemic that we have endured for more than a year laid bare the disparities in access to high-speed internet,” Collins said.

  • U.S. services sector growth accelerates despite supply constraints

    A measure of U.S. services industry activity jumped to a record high in July, boosted by the shift in spending to services from goods, but businesses continued to pay higher prices for inputs because of supply constraints. The Institute for Supply Management survey on Wednesday also showed a rebound in a gauge of services industry employment last month. The bounce back in the ISM services employment index followed a similar reading for the manufacturing sector.

  • CVS is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour

    The company said it would raise salaries for store, warehouse, and call center employees to compete better in an increasingly tight retail labor market.

  • US recovery stumbles as private hiring slows sharply in July

    After recovering strongly as widespread vaccinations allowed for an easing of pandemic restrictions, hiring by American firms slowed sharply in July, raising fears the US recovery may be running out of steam amid increasing Covid-19 infections.