German Factory Orders Beat Expectations, Advance for Third Month

German factory orders increased for a third month, driven by foreign demand, even as the pandemic probably tipped Europe’s largest economy into another recession.

Orders rose 1.8% from the previous month in January after advancing 2.8% in December -- more than the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. Volumes now exceed pre-crisis levels, though manufacturing turnover remains 0.7% short, the statistics office said Monday.

While the improvement bodes well for Germany’s recovery in the coming months, the economy is likely to have fallen into its second recession since the pandemic began. The Bundesbank predicted in February that output could decline “noticeably” in the first quarter, having already shrunk by 0.7% in the final three months of 2021.

The impact of the war in Ukraine presents a new uncertainty, with Germany having a larger dependence on Russian natural gas imports than many of its neighboring states. Surging energy costs could weigh particularly on the sizeable manufacturing sector.

Business surveys conducted before the war broke out point to rising confidence as the country moves past the worst of its latest Covid-19 outbreak. They’ve also signaled a potential easing of the supply bottlenecks that have curtailed factory output and driven up producers’ costs.

Inflation continues to present a headwind, however, reaching 5.5% in February on a surge in energy costs that’s in danger of intensifying due to Russia’s invasion.

