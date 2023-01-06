German Factory Orders Plummet as Manufacturers Under Siege

1
Alexander Weber
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

German factory orders fell in November, a reminder that the country’s manufacturers are still struggling — even as the economic backdrop improves.

Demand declined 5.3% from the previous month, more than the 0.5% that analysts had predicted in a Bloomberg survey. The slump was driven by foreign orders, especially from the euro zone, and the drop was exacerbated by large-scale orders, the German statistics office said Friday.

Surveys of purchasing managers by S&P Global this week showed that Germany’s manufacturing downturn is easing, though the data continued to point to a contraction. Demand is still being weighed down by uncertainty and high levels of inventory among customers.

“Today’s figures show that the numerous negative factors affecting the economy are making themselves felt more and more in manufacturing,” said Ralph Solveen, an economist at Commerzbank. While many companies shut down production due to high energy bills, rising interest rates are also weighing on demand, he said.

And with the impact of central bank hikes still filtering through to the economy, orders will probably continue to fall in the coming months, according to Solveen.

For now, production is still being supported by a large backlog of orders that manufacturers are working through. Revenue rose 2.1% in November over the previous month.

Separate data on German retail sales showed a 1.1% increase in November from a month earlier.

While Germany is now expected to escape a deep winter slump, inflation remains a thorny issue. Data for the euro area, due later Friday, are expected to show underlying price pressures remaining elevated even as the headline rate declines. That’s likely to see the European Central Bank press on with interest-rate hikes.

The outlook is also clouded by the sudden reversal of Covid-19 restrictions in China — one of Germany’s top trading partners. Overall exports already fell 0.3% from the previous month in November, with those to China dropping 1.5%, data published Thursday showed.

--With assistance from Joel Rinneby and Kristian Siedenburg.

(Updates with Commerzbank comment in fourth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ronaldo urged to highlight human rights issues in Saudi Arabia

    Cristiano Ronaldo has been urged to speak out about human rights issues in Saudi Arabia after completing his big-money move to Al Nassr.

  • U.S. forces glass, security companies to drop noncompete clauses for workers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Under pressure from the Biden administration, two glass container makers and a security company have agreed to drop noncompete requirements which limited where employees could work if they left their jobs. The Biden administration also disclosed on Wednesday that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which enforces antitrust law, plans to propose a rule barring companies from imposing the provisions on workers, according to a public notice that offered few details. The FTC said on Wednesday that Ardagh Glass S.A. and O-I Glass Inc, the two largest U.S. glass container makers, had agreed to scrap their noncompete agreements, which affected more than 1,700 workers.

  • Cristiano Ronaldo urged to highlight human rights issues in Saudi Arabia

    The Portugal superstar has signed for Al Nassr until 2025.

  • New Zealand spinners reduce Pakistan to 125-5 in 2nd test

    New Zealand spinners continued to make inroads and reduced Pakistan to 125-5 on an intriguing final day of the second test on Friday. Offspinner Michael Bracewell got the key wickets of Babar Azam and Shan Masood in the space of six deliveries and Ish Sodhi clean bowled Imam-ul-Haq off a ball that spun back from the bowlers’ footmarks to leave the home side still needing 194 runs in a maximum 55 overs left in the final test. Sarfaraz Ahmed, who scored three successive half centuries since being recalled after almost four years, was unbeaten on 29 and lefthanded Saud Shakeel was not out on 16 at lunch as New Zealand continued to press hard for a series victory in an extended 2-1/2-hour first session because of Friday prayers.

  • What can Ronaldo expect from Saudi Pro League soccer?

    As Cristiano Ronaldo was quick to point out, he has spent his storied career playing for the “most important” clubs in Europe. The Saudi Pro League was unlikely on the radar of the majority of his loyal followers but it is where the next and likely last chapter of his career will be played out after signing a 2 1/2-year contract with Al Nassr.

  • Tesla, EV rivals absorb costs after China pulls plug on subsidy

    China’s decision to end a more than decade-long subsidy for electric vehicle purchases has forced automakers, including Tesla, to deepen discounts to maintain sales as demand eases in the world's largest market. As China grapples with the upheaval of an upsurge in COVID-19 cases and its economy grows at the slowest pace in decades, Tesla, Xpeng and SAIC-GM-Wuling have opted to hold consumer prices flat in January. The subsidy accounted for around 3% to 6% of the cost of the best-selling electric vehicles in China last year, a Reuters analysis found.

  • Shell LNG trading provides quarterly boost despite output drop

    Earnings from Shell's liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading operations are likely to have been significantly higher in the fourth quarter of last year despite a sharp output drop owing to plant outages, it said on Friday. Europe's largest oil and gas company's update ahead of its full-year results on Feb. 2 also said it expects to pay about $2 billion in additional 2022 taxes related to the European Union and British windfall taxes imposed on the energy sector. Fourth-quarter LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be the lowest since the company acquired BG Group in 2016 for $53 billion, dropping to between 6.6 million and 7 million tonnes as a result of prolonged outages at two major plants in Australia.

  • Sodexo tops Q1 sales estimates as people return to offices

    Group sales came in at 6.33 billion euros ($6.65 billion) to top analysts' consensus estimate of 6.17 billion euros, provided by the company, while its On-site business surpassed 2019 levels and grew 11.9% organically. "On-Site Services continued to benefit from ... a higher level of attendance, in all geographies, in the workplace, in stadiums, in convention centers and in Universities," Chief Executive Sophie Bellon said, adding that price hikes also helped the division. Sodexo had said in November it would look to expand its vouchers business as companies seek more ways to retain staff in tight labour markets and greater flexibility as more employees work remotely.

  • McDonald's Japan hikes prices for 3rd time in 10 months on surging costs

    The Japanese operator of McDonald's restaurants announced its third price hike in less than a year on Friday in the latest sign of compounding inflationary pressures on the nation's consumers. McDonald's Holding Company Japan Ltd said it would raise prices on about 80% of its menu from Jan. 16, citing currency fluctuations as well as surging costs for materials, labour, transportation, and energy. The hikes follow previous increases in March and September last year, as Japan grapples with inflation and a slide in the yen that has made imported ingredients more expensive.

  • Ukraines Foreign Minister: Time of arms taboo is over, there will be more good news

    The announcement by France, Germany and the USA regarding the provision of new arms to Ukraine, specifically Western-style armoured vehicles, has demonstrated that the time of taboo regarding the supply of arms from the country's allies is over.

  • Putin orders weekend truce in Ukraine; Kyiv won’t participate

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered his armed forces to observe a unilateral 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine this weekend for the Orthodox Christmas holiday, the first such sweeping truce move in the nearly 11-month-old war. Kyiv indicated it won't follow suit.

  • China may ease 'three red lines' property rules - Bloomberg News

    The "three red lines" policy was unveiled in August 2020 to tackle property developers' unbridled borrowing by restricting the amount of new borrowing they can raise each year. Beijing may allow some property firms to add more leverage by easing borrowing caps, and push back the grace period for meeting debt targets set by the policy.

  • Kevin McCarthy fails 6th House speaker vote, Elon Musk weighs in

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failing to capture House speakership for the sixth time, as well as Elon Musk’s tweeting his support for the congressman.

  • Kroger officer Mary Ellen Adcock sells nearly $2 million in company stock

    Kroger Co. Senior Vice President Mary Ellen Adcock has sold nearly $2 million in company stock in the biggest such transaction the company has seen in months.

  • Prince Harry's book 'might be the final nail in the coffin' as the palace braces itself for impact: experts

    Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has written a memoir titled "Spare," which will be released on Jan. 10. Several royal experts have weighed in on why Buckingham Palace hasn't responded yet.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Could File for Bankruptcy

    Somebody buy a few million loofahs, quick! Bed Bath & Beyond, the home goods giant that generously accepts coupons well past their expiration...

  • Elon Musk shared a hot dog photo to explain why Twitter flagged video of a SpaceX rocket launch as revenge porn

    As SpaceX launched its first rocket of 2023, accounts posting footage suddenly got locked out of Twitter. Elon Musk responded with a hot dog picture.

  • FTX Collapse May Claim Another Big Victim: Crypto Lender Genesis

    This empire included the FTX cryptocurrency exchange and its sister company, Alameda Research, a hedge fund that also serves as a trading platform for institutional investors. FTX and Alameda were two players at the center of the crypto sector. The Genesis lender is on the verge of bankruptcy, The Wall Street Journal reported on Jan. 5.

  • BlackRock Halts Withdrawals From £3.5 Billion UK Property Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. has suspended withdrawal requests from investors in its £3.5 billion ($4.2 billion) UK property fund, in a move that highlights the sector’s ongoing challenges when markets are volatile.Most Read from BloombergShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansBattered by Covid, China Hits Pause on Giant Chip Spending Aimed at Rivaling USThe

  • Loyal Elon Musk fan Cathie Wood swims against prevailing currents to scoop up more Tesla shares for ARK Invest

    Arguing the stock still has “miles to run,” the devout Christian’s unwavering conviction in the polarizing CEO saw her buy when everyone else was looking to sell.