German far left courts SPD and Greens for three-way coalition

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Germany's far-left Linke pitched themselves on Monday as would-be coalition partners for the Social Democrats and Greens after a Sept. 26 election, arguing they offer the two larger parties the best chance of delivering their social policies.

A surge by the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) into a clear lead in polls over Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives has focused attention in Germany and beyond on possible coalition options https://reut.rs/3DIzZNV after the closely fought election.

At stake is the future course of Germany, Europe's largest economy and most populous country, after 16 years of steady, centre-right leadership under Merkel. She plans to step down after the election.

An INSA poll for mass-selling daily Bild published on Monday showed the SPD extending its lead with 26% support, ahead of the conservatives on 20.5% and the Greens on 15.5%. The business-friendly Free Democrats were on 12.5% and the Linke on 6.5%.

"We are ready to take on government responsibility," Dietmar Bartsch, who leads the Linke in the Bundestag (lower house of parliament), told reporters.

Olaf Scholz, the SPD candidate for chancellor, said on Sunday he wanted to rule with the left-leaning Greens https://reut.rs/3kWMDQD. Polls suggest, however, that he would need the support of a third party to reach a stable majority in parliament.

Such a three-way tie-up points to an SPD/Greens alliance with either the Free Democrats (FDP), who would rather team up with the conservatives, or with the Linke, heirs to the Communist Party that ruled old East Germany for four decades.

Both the SPD and the Greens would be uncomfortable with such a red-green-red coalition, which conservatives say would mean a big lurch away from Germany's centrist mainstream https://reut.rs/3jHKQQ2.

Scholz has repeatedly distanced himself from the Linke, calling the party unfit for government so long as it does not clearly commit to the NATO military alliance, the transatlantic partnership with the United States, and solid public finances.

The Linke said they offer the SPD and Greens the best chance of delivering on their campaign pledges, such as raising the national minimum wage, increasing taxes on the super rich and accelerating the shift towards renewable energy.

For the SPD and Greens to lean right and instead team up with the FDP would be "electoral fraud", Bartsch said, as they could no longer deliver on their campaign pledges.

Conservative candidate Armin Laschet's promise of "steadfastness" is failing to resonate with voters worried about climate change, immigration and the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Christian Kraemer and Paul Carrel Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Volkswagen brand sticks to margin target despite chip crunch

    Volkswagen's namesake brand on Monday confirmed its margin target, the division's chief executive said, shrugging off the impact from a shortage of automotive chips as well as higher raw materials prices. The Volkswagen brand expects an operating margin of 3-4% for 2021. "It stays that way," Ralf Brandstaetter told Reuters at the IAA Munich car show, also confirming the 6% margin goal set for 2023.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Thousands reported killed in clashes

    Both the Tigray rebels and Ethiopian military say they have inflicted thousands of casualties.

  • Nearly 9 million Americans will soon lose enchanced unemployment benefits

    On Labor Day, 8.9 million Americans will lose their federal unemployment boost of $300 per week — leaving many in a precarious financial situation. Debra Alfarone reports.

  • Saadi Gaddafi: Son of Libya's ex-leader freed from Tripoli jail

    Saadi Gaddafi was cleared of killing the Libyan football coach, and targeting protesters.

  • Tesla (TSLA) Delays Its Cybertruck Production to Late 2022

    Teaser: Tesla's (TSLA) Cybertruck is scheduled to begin production at its Gigafactory in Texas by the end of 2022.

  • I flew on Qatar Airways and saw why it's one of the best airlines in the world even in economy

    Middle Eastern mega carrier Qatar Airways was voted 2019's airline of the year by experts from Skytrax and provides passengers with stellar onboard experiences.

  • Residents in Guinea's capital celebrate military takeover

    Soldiers who staged the takeover said on state television they had dissolved the West African nation's government and constitution and closed all land and air borders.Pick-up trucks and military vehicles accompanied by motorcyclists and cheering onlookers.One military source said the only bridge connecting the mainland to the Kaloum neighbourhood, where the palace and most government ministries are located, had been sealed off."The Guinean people are free," said Oumar Diallo as he celebrated on the streets.Gunfire erupted and fighting broke out near the presidential palace in Conakry on Sunday morning.Videos shared on social media on Sunday afternoon, which Reuters could not immediately authenticate, showed President Alpha Conde in a room surrounded by army special forces.Conde, whose whereabouts were not immediately clear, won a third term in October after changing the constitution to allow him to stand again, despite violent protests from the opposition, raising concerns of further political upheavals in a region that has seen coups in Mali and Chad in recent months.The Guinean government has drastically increased and multiplied taxes in recent weeks to replenish state coffers. The price of fuel has increased by 20%, causing frustration among many Guineans.Guinea has seen sustained economic growth during Conde's decade in power thanks to its bauxite, iron ore, gold and diamond wealth, but few of its citizens have seen the benefits.

  • UNAIDS chief says behavior of ex-staffer was 'unacceptable'

    The U.N. AIDS agency acknowledged in an internal email last week that the behavior of a former top official toward women was “unacceptable” and was permitted by a culture which allowed misconduct. It was the latest development of a sexual harassment scandal that led the agency’s previous leader to bow out early and resulted in the firing of two staffers. The missive appeared to be a thinly veiled reference to Dr. Luiz Loures, a former U.N. assistant secretary-general at UNAIDS, who allegedly forcibly kissed a staffer, Martina Brostrom, before trying to drag her out of a Bangkok hotel elevator.

  • Xi Jinping wants to keep IPOs closer with a new stock exchange in Beijing

    China's newest innovation-focused exchange won't be in its tech or finance capitals, but in its political capital.

  • Canada opposition chief, leading in election race, under fire over gun control

    The head of Canada's opposition Conservative Party, who has a chance of beating Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in an election, on Saturday pushed back against charges he plans to weaken gun controls, an issue that could prove costly. Conservative leader Erin O'Toole has been pressed repeatedly this week over his campaign promise to overturn a 2020 ban on weapons such as the AR-15, used by a gunman to kill 26 adults and children in the U.S. 2012 Sandy Hook massacre. O'Toole declined to answer the questions directly, noting he plans to keep a separate 1977 ban on assault rifles.

  • Ryanair ends jet order talks with Boeing amid price dispute

    Boeing faces a standoff with one of its biggest customers after Ireland's Ryanair said it had ended talks over a purchase of 737 MAX 10 jets worth tens of billions of dollars due to differences over price. The rare decision to go public over big-ticket airplane negotiations comes after months of wrangling that had already delayed a deal for the largest version of the 737 MAX when Ryanair re-ordered a smaller model in December. A large new Ryanair order would provide a boost to the U.S. planemaker as it rebuilds confidence in the MAX, grounded for 20 months until November after two fatal crashes.

  • Donald Trump Has Puzzling Response To Supreme Court Texas Abortion Ruling

    The court allowed Texas to enact a law that bans abortion after six weeks.

  • 15 Miami-Dade Public School Staff Members Die Of COVID In Just 10 Days

    "It's a tremendous loss," said one education official of the death of a 30-year teacher.

  • Trump reportedly nears DC hotel rights sale as ally says ‘I think he’s gonna run’

    Hotel, which opened in 2016, was hub for government businessJim Jordan tells supporters in Ohio that Trump is likely to run Trump with sons Eric and Donald Jr and daughter Ivanka at the ground-breaking of the Trump hotel in 2014. The hotel became a magnet for controversy. Photograph: Gary Cameron/Reuters Donald Trump is reportedly close to selling rights to his hotel near the White House in Washington, a move the website Axios said “would carry a symbolism savoured by opponents”, given it would

  • Donald Trump takes a swipe at Catholics and Jews who did not vote for him

    Donald Trump made the comments about Catholic and Jewish voters during a campaigning call with religious leaders.

  • Threats & Leaks: New Documents Show Just How Crazy the Georgia Recount Fiasco Got

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastBack in January 2021, as then-President Donald Trump was calling on Georgia election officials to “find 11,780 votes,” new documents show that the secretary of state’s office in Georgia was in full crisis mode.There were death threats ​​promising to “make the Boston bombings look like child’s play.” Impassioned pleas for Georgia’s top elections official to stand firm in the face of pressure from Trump to break the law. And an alarmed state offici

  • Republicans in crosshairs of 6 January panel begin campaign of intimidation

    House leader Kevin McCarthy threatened retaliation against tech companies that share records with the committee The House minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, claimed it would be illegal for telecom companies to comply with the investigation’s records requests. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA Top Republicans under scrutiny for their role in the events of 6 January have embarked on a campaign of threats and intimidation to thwart a Democratic-controlled congressional panel that is scrutinizing the Capi

  • The Story Behind Gov. Kristi Noem’s Weird Gift to Donald Trump

    Photo Courtesy Tom LawrenceSIOUX FALLS, South Dakota—The sculptor Gutzon Borglum put George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt on Mount Rushmore.South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem added Donald Trump—to a replica of the massive granite monument that she commissioned and then presented when he delivered a speech at a controversial Mount Rushmore celebration on July 3, 2020.The piece has never been publicly seen and little was known about it beyond a disclosure filing

  • Guinea coup: Who is Col Mamady Doumbouya?

    Little is known about the early life of Col Mamady Doumbouya, a former soldier in the French army.

  • Melania Trump Has ‘No Interest’ in Husband’s Potential 2024 Presidential Run, CNN’s Kate Bennett Says (Video)

    Will Donald Trump run for president again in 2024? He refuses to give a definitive answer on that just yet. But, according to CNN host Kate Bennett, the former first lady has absolutely no desire to see or help make it happen. “Not unlike 2016, Melania Trump has no intention, really, of joining the campaign or being a prolific presence,” Bennett said during a segment on Sunday morning’s “Inside Politics.” “And I’ve spoke to people who’ve said that she’s not even really interested in being in the