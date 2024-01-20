German film producer Martin Moszkowicz attends the world premiere of the film "Rehragout Rendezvous" at the Mathaser Filmpalast.German filmmaker angry at slow response by artists to Hamas attack. Felix Hörhager/dpa

Prominent filmmaker Martin Moszkowicz expressed outrage on Saturday at the initial silence by creative Germans in the face of the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel in remarks to the Süddeutsche Zeitung national daily newspaper.

"It was one of the most depressing times that I personally have experienced," the outgoing head of Munich-based Constantin Film said.

"Then I was insanely angry and surprised that there was virtually no reaction from the German cultural environment – and in the end only with a delay of a number of weeks," said Moszkowicz, whose list of credits stretches back to 1980.

He noted that the world of cinema and television was normally quick to react to injustice. "I would have liked more unambiguous statements, against the rising anti-Semitism in the country as well," he said.

Moszkowicz's Jewish father survived Auschwitz, and he has been the recipient of hate emails for years. "If you publish this interview, I can be absolutely certain that I will receive disgusting messages in the weeks ahead," he told the newspaper.

He added that this did not frighten him. "I try to let it not get too close," he said.

Moszkowicz, who has headed Constantin since 2014, is to stand down on February 29 when his contract expires shortly before he turns 66. He intends to continue working for the company as producer.

The company produces for both the big screen and for television.