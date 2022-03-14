Germany Leads EU Spending Push With Fuel Aid and Fighter Jets

(Bloomberg) -- Germany is setting the pace in Europe with its financial response to the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, raising the prospect of billions in aid for consumers and businesses hurt by surging gasoline prices and pushing ahead with the purchase of F-35 warplanes to bolster its air force.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner on Monday threw his weight behind a proposal to ease the burden from the jump in costs at the fuel pump with a temporary rebate that could cost the government as much as 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) a month.

Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht later confirmed that Germany will replace older Tornado fighter-bombers with F-35s manufactured by Lockheed Martin Co. She didn’t say how many of the $100 million-plus aircraft Germany will buy, part of an unprecedented 100 billion-euro spending spree to modernize its armed forces.

The two announcements were the latest examples of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government taking the initiative after Russia’s war on Ukraine forced policy makers into radical responses to deal with the repercussions sending shockwaves through the global economy.

European Union leaders last week discussed financing as much as 2 trillion euros in new spending on defense and energy that will be required to address the new threat from Russia and reduce dependence on Moscow for imports of fossil fuels.

Lindner said his Free Democratic Party on Monday backed a proposal for compensation on motor-fuel bills and it would now be discussed within the ruling coalition of the FDP, the Greens and Scholz’s Social Democrats.

Lindner’s deputy, Florian Toncar, earlier tweeted that the goal is to get the price for a liter of gasoline back below 2 euros ($2.20). Another step being considered is additional help with rising heating costs for families receiving state rental support, Lindner said at a news conference in Berlin.

“The state cannot leave citizens and industry to cope with rising energy prices on their own,” Lindner said. The aim is to provide “very swift support” both for private citizens and for businesses, he added.

Gasoline prices have surged across Europe following Russia’s invasion and threats to expand sanctions to energy are raising questions about whether Russian supplies will keep flowing. Britain, Germany and Italy have some of the highest prices, while Poland and Hungary have some of the lowest.

Lindner and the FDP want to compel gas-station operators to cap pump prices and the government would then compensate them directly for the lost revenue, according to an FDP official who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

The measure is meant as an interim “crisis instrument” initially for three months, which could cost the government as much as 6 billion euros, the official said. The plans could still change during negotiations between the three coalition partners.

Senior officials indicated earlier Monday that the federal government may need higher net borrowing on top of the 99.7 billion euros already programmed for this year due to the uncertainty over the economic outlook caused by the war in Ukraine.

Together with the new 100 billion-euro defense fund, which is not included in the regular federal budget, the country’s net borrowing is already on track to reach nearly 200 billion euros in 2022 -- the second-highest since the Second World War behind 2021.

Asked about the FDP fuel proposal, Ricarda Lang, a co-leader of the Greens, said measures to ease the burden on consumers are certainly needed but they also need to go beyond gasoline and cover other areas like natural gas and groceries.

Any steps taken must benefit those who really need assistance, she said at a news conference in Berlin, adding that she expected significant progress on a package by the end of the week.

