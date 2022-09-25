German Finance Minister Questions Gas Levy’s Rationale

Christoph Rauwald
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner criticized the gas levy planned to help the country stave off a collapse of its energy sector.

Lindner told Bild am Sonntag that he’s less concerned about the legal aspects of the plan that have stoked controversy in Germany, than about its economic rationale.

“We have a gas levy that increases the price. But we need a gas price brake that lowers the price,” said Lindner, a fiscal hawk who leads the business-friendly Free Democrats.

He also said Germany should stick to its debt brake despite huge costs now being incurred to stabilize its energy sector, including a costly bailout of gas importer Uniper SE.

Read more: Scholz’s Coalition Is at Odds Over Germany’s Energy-Rescue Costs

The gas levy has become a flashpoint since it was floated in August by Robert Habeck, Germany’s economy minister and a member of the Greens.

The measure, due to take effect on Oct. 1, is designed to compensate utilities for soaring wholesale energy prices by charging consumers a fee. The measure was originally criticized for being too loosely defined, allowing unaffected companies to apply for funds. Habeck has sought to close loopholes to shut out “freeloaders.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Egypt Seeks Up to $6 Billion by June From Sale of State Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More Week‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Liz Truss’s Historic Gamble With the UK Economy Is Already UnravelingEgypt aims to raise as much as $6 billion before the middle of next year by selling stakes in state-owned businesses, the country’s planning minister said, as it seeks to shore up an economy hit by Russia’

  • Calls Mount for ‘Assertive and Hawkish’ BOE Response to Tax Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More Week‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Liz Truss’s Historic Gamble With the UK Economy Is Already UnravelingBank of England Governor Andrew Bailey is under intensifying pressure to serve as a line of defense for rattl

  • Hungarian and Russian FMs meet at UN

    Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in New York, as both are representing their countries at the UN General Assembly, Szijjarto said in a Facebook post on Sept. 23.

  • Russian dam attacks ineffective in stopping Ukrainian counteroffensive, says British MoD

    Russian missile attacks on the Karachunivska and Pechenihy dams are unlikely to have caused significant difficulties for the Ukrainian military, the UK’s Ministry of Defense stated in a report published on Sept. 24.

  • German leader continues Gulf tour with stops in UAE, Qatar

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz planted a tree at a mangrove park in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, a token nod to environmentalism during a two-day visit to the Gulf region focused mainly on securing new fossil fuel supplies and forging fresh alliances against Russia. To do so, the German government has sought out new natural gas suppliers while also installing terminals to bring the fuel into the country by ship. After visiting the Jubail Mangrove Park in Abu Dhabi, Scholz was scheduled to meet UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to sign an accord on energy cooperation and the country's hosting of next year's U.N. climate talks.

  • Tristel (LON:TSTL) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

    If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two...

  • UK Meltdown Puts Pressure on Keir Starmer to Make His Mark

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More Week‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Liz Truss’s Historic Gamble With the UK Economy Is Already UnravelingWith new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss facing a storm over her plans for the economy, the pound in freefall and her Conservative Party trailing in opinion polls, confidence among her opponents ordinarily mig

  • GlobalData Plc's (LON:DATA) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 45% Above Its Share Price

    How far off is GlobalData Plc ( LON:DATA ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a...

  • Bellator 285 video: Luca Poclit scores ‘Luca-nator’ Submission of the Year contender

    One of the strangest chokes you'll ever see in MMA.

  • The Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949

    (Bloomberg) -- Week by week, the bond-market crash just keeps getting worse and there’s no clear end in sight.Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More Week‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Liz Truss’s Historic Gamble With the UK Economy Is Already UnravelingWith central banks worldwide aggressively ratcheting up interest rates in the face of stubbornly high inflatio

  • Philippines’ Marcos Eyes China Compromise on South China Sea

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippines is interested in renewing talks with China on joint oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea to expand and diversify its sources of energy, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More Week‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Liz Truss’s Historic Gamble With the UK E

  • Right-wing alliance seen as likely winner as Italians vote

    Millions of Italians will vote on Sunday in an election that is forecast to return the country's most right-wing government since World War Two and usher in its first woman prime minister. Italy's first autumn national election in more than a century was triggered by party infighting that brought down Prime Minister Mario Draghi's broad national unity government in July. A right-wing alliance led by Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party appeared on course for a clear victory when the last opinion polls were published two weeks ago.

  • Oops, Amazon emails staff with news it miscalculated their compensation

    Imagine getting an email about a bonus. Then another saying the bonus was a bit smaller. That’s 40% of promoted employees at Amazon.

  • Dow Jones Sells Off Ahead Of Powell Comments As Recession Fears Mount

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average sold off Friday ahead of Fed chief Powell's comments at a Federal Reserve event in Washington D.C.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell? Shares Falter Since Stock Split, Hit 52-Week Low

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • Trump said he could declassify documents with his mind, but he may have also accidentally admitted to taking them 'intentionally,' NYT reporter says

    New York Times Correspondent Maggie Haberman said Trump may have deviated from the narrative that classified documents ended up at Mar-a-Lago accidentally.

  • Donald Trump will fight hard against Letitia James' lawsuit. Ex-AG insiders say these are his top 5 defenses.

    Former NY AG prosecutors predict a slow-motion legal brawl where Trump will cry foul, claim ignorance, and delay, delay, delay.

  • We Finally Agree With Donald Trump on This One

    The former president malfunctioned at a campaign event in North Carolina.

  • Donald Trump shares Truth Social photo proclaiming him as second only to Jesus

    Donald Trump shared a Friday post on Truth Social, which said he was "second" only to Jesus. His supporters have made similar comparisons before.

  • Latest intelligence intercept reveals dissatisfaction with Putin’s actions in Russia

    The wife of a Donetsk puppet authority fighter told her husband that dissatisfaction with the actions of dictator Vladimir Putin is growing in Russia, according to an intercept of their conversation published on Facebook by Ukraine’s military intelligence agency HUR on Sept. 24.