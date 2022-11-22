German Firms Are Running Out of Ways to Save Gas, Survey Shows

(Bloomberg) -- Large parts of German industry will no longer be able to avoid production cuts if companies need to further reduce natural gas consumption, according to a survey.

So far, many businesses have managed to keep output steady while cutting back on gas use, but room for further savings is narrowing, according to a report published by the Ifo Institute on Tuesday. 41.4% of industrial companies surveyed say that the only way for them to use less gas is by lowering output.

“The potential for further savings without a drop in production seems to be running out.” said Karen Pittel, Director of the ifo Center for Energy, Climate, and Resources.

Natural gas costs have skyrocketed amid Russia’s war in Ukraine and its decision to curtail flows to Europe. Even so, 75% of German companies that use the fuel in production processes have managed to save consumption without curtailing output, according to the survey.

Going forward, 12.3% of the manufacturing companies surveyed said that in order to reduce gas use further they will need to stop production altogether. The situation is even more intense for producers of food and animal feed, printing companies and metal-product manufacturers.

