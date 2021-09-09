German FM arrives in Libya to reopen country's embassy

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas speaks during a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Ramstein Air Base in south-western Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (Olivier Douliery/Pool via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's foreign minister arrived in Libya on Thursday to reopen the country's embassy in Tripoli.

“Today, we want to show with the reopening that Germany is and will remain a committed partner of Libya,” Heiko Maas said upon his arrival in Tripoli. “We want to have a voice in the Libyan capital again.”

German diplomats left Libya in 2014 due to the country's instability and spiraling violence and worked from neighboring Tunisia.

In 2011, a NATO-backed uprising toppled and later killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi and led to the collapse of order in the North African country. The oil-rich country was long divided between a U.N.-supported government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities based in the country’s east, each backed by armed groups and foreign governments.

In April 2019, eastern-based commander Khalifa Hifter and his forces, backed by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, launched an offensive to try to capture Tripoli. Hifter’s 14-month campaign collapsed after Turkey stepped up its military support of the U.N.-backed government with hundreds of troops and thousands of Syrian mercenaries.

In October, a cease-fire agreement including a demand that all foreign fighters and mercenaries leave Libya within 90 days led to a deal on the elections in December and the transitional government that took office in February.

Germany has tried to act as an intermediary between warring parties in Libya in the past.

In June, Germany and the United Nations hosted a Libya conference in Berlin on the future of the crisis-ridden country. At the conference, Germany vowed to keep up pressure until all foreign forces have been withdrawn from Libya.

On Thursday, Maas praised the country's efforts to reach more stability over the past two years.

“Today there's a national unity government, the oil blockade has been ended, and the weapons have mostly been silenced," Maas said, according to a statement from the German Foreign Ministry.

He added that “Libya needs continued international engagement to achieve progress for all people in Libya.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How business travel may never be the same again

    Sylvia Burbery is delighted that she no longer spends most of her life travelling for work. Pre-pandemic, airlines made the bulk of their profits from business travel because companies are more likely to book at short notice and are prepared to pay more for convenient times.

  • President Biden Asks for Funding to Help Resettle Afghan Refugees

    Skyler Henry reports on the efforts to find places for Afghan refugees to go as they are resettled in the U.S. (9-8-2021)

  • How to Remove Armpit Stains (Because, Ew)

    Your favorite T-shirts have gotten a lot of love this summer, which wouldn’t be such a bad thing if it weren’t for the fact that the evidence is...

  • How many double-jabbed people are dying from COVID?

    The higher number of fully vaccinated people dying reflects the large majority of people in England who have now been jabbed.

  • AOC responds to Kellyanne Conway saying she won't resign from US Air Force Academy board: 'Don't let the fascist victim complex hit you on the way out'

    "Clinging onto vestiges of power against the people's will is kind of your /Trump's / the GOP's thing," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

  • Psaki shoots down Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's pledge to 'eliminate all rapists,' saying 'there has never in history' been a leader who's been able to do so

    If the governor "has a means of eliminating all rapists or all rape from the United States, then there'd be bipartisan support for that," Psaki said.

  • Biden reiterates plan to reopen Jerusalem consulate despite Israeli objections

    President Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during their White House meeting that he will not abandon his plan to reopen the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem, setting up a major point of contention between the administrations.Why it matters: The consulate handled relations with the Palestinians for 25 years before being shut down by Donald Trump. Senior officials in Bennett's government see the consulate issue as a political hot potato that could destabilize their unwieldy coalition.S

  • Nancy Pelosi said protestors who plan to attend the September 18 rally at the Capitol are 'coming back to praise the people who were out to kill' during the January 6 riot

    The Sept. 18 rally, dubbed "Justice for J6," aims to support the Jan. 6 riot and demand "justice" for suspected rioters charged in the insurrection.

  • Portland mayor: Keeping police away from protest a mistake

    Nearly three weeks after armed far-right and far-left protesters violently clashed in the streets of a diverse neighborhood in Portland, Oregon, the city's mayor said Wednesday the lack of police intervention was “not the right strategy." Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Chuck Lovell have been criticized by residents, activists and state officials for the police bureau's hands-off approach, when Proud Boys and antifascists brawled in streets, business parking lots and school grounds Aug. 22. State lawmakers representing northeast Portland said they were confused and frustrated by the decision for police not to intervene, while residents said they felt “terrorized and abandoned” as they watched fireworks explode in busy streets and people — in helmets and gas masks and armed with baseball bats, paintball guns and chemical spray — confronting each other.

  • 125 villagers massacred in Ethiopia's Amhara: doctors

    At least 125 villagers were massacred in Ethiopia's Amhara region earlier this month, doctors and local officials told AFP Wednesday, but rebels from neighbouring Tigray rejected claims they were responsible.

  • China unveils aid for Taliban government featuring Haqqani Network terrorist chief

    Chinese officials marked the formation of the Taliban’s interim government by unveiling $31 million worth of aid — more than three times the sum the FBI is offering for information leading to the arrest of the terrorist who now runs Afghanistan’s internal security.

  • 'Taliban Five' go from Guantanamo Bay to new Afghan government

    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba — Four of the so-called “Taliban Five” have been named to key roles in the Taliban’s new “caretaker” government in Afghanistan following the terrorist group’s takeover of the country after the militant leaders were released from detention at Guantanamo Bay in a prisoner exchange for U.S. Army deserter Bowe Bergdahl.

  • China is irritating more countries in Asia, but the US is struggling to come up with a better offer

    Despite dismay about China, countries aren't saying "well, China bad, US good. We're all pro-America now," one expert told Insider.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Mass graves found - Amhara officials

    The bodies of some 119 civilians are found by local officials - rebel forces deny responsibility.

  • Why 'Common Prosperity’ Has China’s Billionaires Running for Cover

    Xi Jinping's "common prosperity" drive has stunned China's wealthiest with the thought that the CCP might actually be socialist after all. Now many are scrambling to donate to charitable causes, or step back from corporate life

  • Philippines defense minister says U.S. treaty needs comprehensive review

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Wednesday there was a need for a comprehensive review of his country's alliance with the United States, complaining Manila got less from its relationship with Washington than non-treaty allies despite growing pressure from China. At an online event to mark the 70th anniversary of the countries' mutual defense treaty (MDT), Lorenzana said there was a need to "upgrade" and "update" the alliance and to make clear the "extent of American commitments." Lorenzana, in Washington for meetings with American officials, said the U.S. treaty with Japan, its World War Two enemy, was more explicit than that with Manila when it came to determining whether it applied in the Pacific maritime area, where the Philippines has come under increasing pressure from China over rival territorial claims in the South China Sea.

  • Ted Cruz Tells People To 'Get A Job' And Twitter Works Him Over

    The Texas senator was responding to an article about unemployment benefits expiring for millions.

  • Haibatullah Akhundzada: Shadowy Taliban supreme leader whose son was suicide bomber

    As the Islamist movement unveiled its new government https://www.reuters.com/world/india/taliban-fire-air-scatter-kabul-protesters-no-reports-injuries-2021-09-07 on Tuesday after it swept to power as U.S.-led forces withdrew last month, the mysterious Akhundzada retained the role of supreme leader, the ultimate authority over the group's political, religious, and military affairs he has held since 2016. "We will rebuild our war-torn country," Akhundzada said in a written statement released by the Taliban after Tuesday's appointments, his first comments since the group retook Afghanistan. Akhundzada said the Taliban were committed to all international laws, treaties and commitments not in conflict with Islamic law, which would henceforth regulate all governance in Afghanistan.

  • Resistance leaders Massoud, Saleh still in Afghanistan, diplomat says

    Panjshiri leader Ahmad Shah Massoud and former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh have not fled Afghanistan and their resistance forces are still fighting the Taliban, the ousted Afghan government's ambassador to Tajikistan said on Wednesday. Zahir Aghbar, envoy to Dushanbe under the government of ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, told a news conference in Tajikistan's capital that he was in regular contact with Saleh and that the resistance leaders were out of general communication for security reasons.

  • Philippines' Duterte accepts 2022 vice presidential nomination

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday accepted his party's nomination to run for vice president in next year's election, forging ahead with a plan criticised by rivals as a cynical move to maintain his political power. But Duterte, who has always portrayed himself as a reluctant leader, said his decision was driven by love of country. A prosecutor at the International Criminal Court in the Hague is seeking to investigate https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/international-criminal-court-prosecutor-requests-probe-into-philippines-killings-2021-06-14 the firebrand leader over thousands of killings in his notorious "war on drugs".