German FM says Iran nuclear talks entering 'final phase'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Annalena Baerbock
    German politician and minister of foreign affairs
  • Yair Lapid
    Alternate Prime Minister of Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — Germany's foreign minister said Thursday that nuclear talks with Iran are entering a “final phase” and that, despite Israeli reservations, a return to a nuclear agreement would make the region safer.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock spoke at a joint press conference in Tel Aviv with her Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid, during an official visit to Israel.

Her remarks come as negotiations between Iran and world powers reconvened this week in an effort to revive a 2015 nuclear accord that curbed Tehran's nuclear program. That deal crumbled after the Trump administration withdrew from the agreement in 2018.

Israel and Iran are archenemies, and Israel has vocally objected to U.S.-led efforts to revive the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Its leaders have said it would not be bound by any agreement between world powers and Iran, leaving it room to maneuver militarily.

Lapid said that he and Baerbock discussed the nuclear talks and presented her with Israel’s position “that a nuclear Iran endangers not only Israel, but the entire world.” He said that Iran is “an exporter of terror from Yemen to Buenos Aires” and that the agreement must take into account its regional aggression.

Baerbock said that she was “convinced that a full restoration of the JCPOA would make the region more secure, including Israel, otherwise we would not be having these talks.”

She said the talks with Iran, of which Germany is a party, have reached a “very critical point” and that it was important for Iran to come back to the table “with a willingness to compromise and without maximum demands.”

“We want to do everything we can to ensure that with this agreement, Israel’s security is guaranteed," Baerbock said.

Israel was formed in the wake of the Holocaust in 1948 and the two countries only established diplomatic ties in 1965. Over the decades, those ties have warmed and Germany is one of Israel’s closest and most important international allies and trade partners.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Israel puts Iran nuclear breakout time at 4–6 months with deal

    Israeli government experts believe that a U.S. return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran will set the amount of time Tehran needs to produce the amount of highly enriched uranium needed for a nuclear bomb to four to six months, a senior Israeli official told me.Why it matters: This assessment is shorter than the six to nine month breakout time the Biden administration experts calculated, per two Israeli officials familiar with strategic consultations between the U.S. and Israel. Get market news

  • Jobless claims fall again for third straight week

    Jobless claims fell by 16,000 to 223,000 last week, from 239,000 the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average for claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, declined by 2,000 to 253,250 after rising for five straight weeks as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spread, disrupting business in many parts of the U.S. Last week, the Labor Department reported a surprising burst of hiring in January, with employers adding 467,000 jobs.

  • Inside the Biden-Bennett call on Iran

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett urged President Biden during a phone call on Sunday not to return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, saying "nothing will happen if you don't sign it," an Israeli official told me.Why it matters: A possible U.S. return to the nuclear deal is the biggest point of tension between the Israeli government and the Biden administration. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The initial agreement in 2015 led to a deep rift betw

  • ICJ orders Uganda to pay $325m for DR Congo occupation

    International judges blame Uganda for the death of 10-15,000 people between 1998 and 2003.

  • Iran’s Nuclear Progress Called ‘Sobering’ by U.S. Senators as Talks Resume

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. senators from both parties emerged from a closed-door briefing saying they were stunned about the progress Iran is making with its nuclear program even as talks continue in Vienna to revive a 2015 agreement that would restore limits on those efforts.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Aut

  • Yes, Taiwan is in the Olympics. How the Winter Games play into uneasy relations with China

    China's government claims sovereignty over self-ruled Taiwan. For the Olympics, that means a name change but also a chance to best an old rival.

  • West warns of 'dangerous moment' as Russia holds drills in Belarus

    BRUSSELS/MOSCOW (Reuters) -Britain said on Thursday the West could face the "most dangerous moment" in its standoff with Moscow in the next few days, as Russia held military exercises in Belarus and the Black Sea following its troop buildup near Ukraine. Tensions remained high, with Ukraine also staging war games, but leaders on all sides signalled they hoped diplomacy could still prevail in what British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Europe's biggest security crisis for decades. In a new round of diplomacy, Britain's foreign minister sparred publicly with Russia's top diplomat at talks in Moscow, Johnson visited NATO headquarters in Brussels and officials from Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France were due to meet in Berlin to discuss the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

  • Michael Brockers: ‘The city of Detroit is awesome’ and he’s happy despite his old team being in the Super Bowl

    Brockers: "The city of Detroit is awesome. The fans are awesome and I really want to get things turned around for them"

  • Separatists say they don't see imminent all-out war in east Ukraine

    Politicians and military sources in Russian-backed breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine say they do not see an imminent risk of full-scale war while attempts are still under way to find a diplomatic solution. A long-simmering conflict between the Russian-backed separatists and the Ukrainian army is part of a deeper crisis between the two countries in which Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders, prompting U.S. warnings of a possible attack within days or weeks. Andrei Purgin, a local politician and former separatist leader, told Reuters he expected no significant changes for now in low-level hostilities along the line of contact between the two sides, where international monitors keep a tally of explosions and other ceasefire violations that sometimes runs to hundreds of incidents a day.

  • US to remind China of Pacific interests amid Ukraine tension

    The Biden administration is making a push to remind China that the U.S. remains involved and active in the Indo-Pacific despite Washington's current preoccupation with a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine

  • Russia tells UK to drop sanctions rhetoric or expect short talks in Moscow

    Russia told Britain on Wednesday to drop its sanctions rhetoric when its foreign and defence ministers fly to Moscow for talks amid tension over Ukraine, or else face the likelihood that their meetings will be short. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are due to travel to Moscow this week amid a standoff over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that has fuelled fears that Moscow may attack.

  • Moroccan region held death recipe for boy trapped in well

    The death of a 5-year-old boy trapped for days in the dark depths of a well symbolizes for many villagers a curse that haunts their remote mountainous region in northern Morocco: dirt poor, neglected and dependent on its illegal cannabis crop to survive. The well that swallowed Rayan was dug by his father in a vain bid to forage for water so he could grow cannabis, or marijuana. Rayan’s mother, Wassima Khersheesh, bitterly referred to the well that took her son as “that hole of dust.”

  • TAG Heuer's smaller luxury smartwatch will set you back $1,800

    TAG Heuer has unveiled its next-generation Connected smartwatch, and there's now a smaller 42mm model along with much-improved hardware.

  • Nets, 76ers in 'the deal zone' for James Harden-Ben Simmons trade: report

    The Brooklyn Nets have denied a deal will get done, but reports are saying James Harden and Ben Simmons could be swapped before the deadline.

  • Iran unveils new long-range missile

    Cecilia Vega on the country’s latest unveiling ahead of talks with the U.S. about its nuclear program.

  • Several teams expressing interest in Julius Randle

    The Kings were among the teams interested in Randle entering this week. Several teams had expressed a degree of interest in Randle ahead of the deadline. The Kings were under the impression that they could acquire Randle for the right return. ...

  • UK readies 1,000 troops for humanitarian support over Ukraine tensions

    Britain ordered 1,000 troops to be on a state of readiness to provide support in the event of a humanitarian crisis caused by any Russian aggression, ahead of a visit by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the leaders of NATO and Poland on Thursday. Johnson will go to Brussels and Warsaw to stress the need to hold firm on NATO's principles, and discuss ways that Britain can provide military support while Russia amasses its troops near Ukraine's border.

  • Ignore the ‘crack pipe’ spin – this is what’s missing from attacks on Biden’s drug policy

    The US leads the world in overdose deaths while falling dangerously behind in harm reduction services

  • Stormy Daniels Tears Into Her Ex-Lawyer Michael Avenatti With A Zinger About Naked Trump

    The adult film actor slammed the disgraced attorney after he was found guilty of cheating her out of a large chunk of an advance for a book.

  • Warning time for a Russian attack is going down - NATO

    NATO's secretary general warned on Thursday of a "dangerous moment" for Europe as Russia builds up troops near Ukraine and holds joint military drills in Belarus, but reiterated an offer of talks with Moscow. Jens Stoltenberg, speaking alongside British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said he had sent a letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov offering to discuss more transparency around exercises, as well as nuclear arms control. "This is a dangerous moment for European security," Stoltenberg told a news conference with Johnson.