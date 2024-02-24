German foreign minister arrives in Odesa

Annalena Baerbock, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, came to Odesa with an unannounced visit on 24 February, the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to DPA, Germany’s state news agency

Details: Baerbock travelled to Odesa alongside her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba. It is her sixth visit to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale aggression.

Kuleba stressed in a comment to journalists that "every decision necessary for Ukraine’s victory will be approved" and added that Germany "will play a key role in this".

"Putin has endeavoured to break the Ukrainian people for the past 731 days, two years. Ukrainians were never more united, we as Europeans have never been more united," Kuleba said.

Baerbock added that Germany is doing everything it can to support Ukraine, "knowing that it could have happened to us".

Baerbock and Kuleba visited the Odesa port and the Transfiguration Cathedral; both sustained damage in Russian attacks.

Background:

The prime ministers of Italy, Canada and Belgium, in addition to Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, arrived in Kyiv on 24 February, the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson also travelled to Kyiv.

Leaders, foreign ministers and diplomats from Western countries have shared numerous statements and video messages commemorating the second anniversary of the start of the full-scale war and expressing solidarity with Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!