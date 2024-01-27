German foreign minister Baerbock holds Middle East talks in Jordan

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (L) meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. Baerbock intends to continue her crisis talks on the Gaza war in the capital Amman. Michael Kappeler/dpa

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met on Saturday with her Jordanian counterpart Ayman al-Safadi for talks on the Gaza war and the wider situation in the Middle East.

The consultations in Jordan's capital Amman were expected to focus on the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and the prospects after the fighting ends.

Baerbock stopped in Jordan on her way back from a three-day trip to East Africa. No details and possible outcomes were initially disclosed during the meeting of the ministers, who are regarded as having a good working relationship.

The Gaza war was triggered by the worst massacre in Israel's history, carried out by terrorists from the Palestinian Islamist organization Hamas and other extremist groups in southern Israel on October 7.

As well as the plight of the civilian population in Gaza, the search for a peace settlement between Israel and the Palestinians is also likely to play a role in Baerbock's talks with al-Safadi.

The German minister favours a two-state solution, according to which an independent, democratic and demilitarized Palestinian state should exist peacefully alongside Israel.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently reiterated his strict opposition to such a solution after the end of the Gaza war.

Hamas is also opposed to a two-state solution and seeks to create a Palestinian state on the entire territory west of the Jordan River, with the accompanying destruction of the state of Israel.