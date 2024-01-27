German foreign minister Baerbock holds Middle East talks in Jordan

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (L) meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. Baerbock intends to continue her crisis talks on the Gaza war in the capital Amman. Michael Kappeler/dpa

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Jordanian Foreign Minister Aiman al-Safadi held talks as the war in Gaza rages on and amid fears of a widening regional crisis.

Their working meeting, held in Amman on Saturday, centred on the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and the outlook for after the war.

Israelis and Palestinians will only be able to live together peacefully if the security of both sides was "inextricably linked," Baerbock said, according to Jordanian news agency Petra.

Ending Israel's attacks was crucial to ending the humanitarian catastrophe in the coastal area, al-Safadi said.

The international community is also obliged to implement the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on the Gaza war, he added.

The ruling by the UN's top court demands Israel better protect the civilian population in its military operation in the Gaza Strip and allow more humanitarian aid to enter the strip, where conditions are catastrophic.

Germany is currently delivering €400,000 ($434,000) worth of medicines and medical supplies to Jordan for those in need of aid in the Gaza Strip, flying them in on regular Bundeswehr flights to the Jordanian military base in al-Asrak.

The German army has been part of an international mission combatting Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia since 2017, providing transport and aerial refuelling.

Jordan then brings the relief supplies to the Jordanian field hospitals in the Gaza Strip. A further project is also being planned.

The Gaza war was triggered by the worst massacre in Israel's history, carried out by militants from the Palestinian organization Hamas and other extremist groups in southern Israel on October 7.

The German minister favours a two-state solution, according to which an independent, democratic and demilitarized Palestinian state should exist peacefully alongside Israel.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently reiterated his strict opposition to such a solution after the end of the Gaza war.

Hamas is also opposed to a two-state solution and seeks to create a Palestinian state on the entire territory west of the Jordan River, with the accompanying destruction of the state of Israel.

Baerbock had stopped in Jordan on her way back from a three-day trip to East Africa.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (L) meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. Baerbock intends to continue her crisis talks on the Gaza war in the capital Amman. Michael Kappeler/dpa