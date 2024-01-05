German Foreign Minister Baerbock travels to Middle East on Sunday

Annalena Baerbock, Germany's Foreign Minister, holds a press conference with Vincent Biruta (not pictured), Rwanda's Foreign Minister, following their meeting. Hannes P. Albert/dpa

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is to travel to the Middle East this weekend to discuss the crisis situation in the region, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said in Berlin on Friday.

"The dramatic situation in the Gaza Strip, the situation in the West Bank and the extremely volatile position on the Israeli-Lebanese border will be at the centre of the talks," he said. Baerbock is to leave for Israel on Sunday.

Attempts to free hostages still being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, as well as a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, will also be discussed, the spokesman said.

The trip is Baerbock's fourth to the region since the October 7 attacks mounted by Hamas from the Gaza Strip.

She will first meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog and newly appointed Foreign Minister Israel Katz. Talks are also planned with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki.

From there, Baerbock travels to Egypt to hold talks with Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri. She is also to visit Lebanon.