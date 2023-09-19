German Foreign Minister demands to adopt resolution against Putin at UN General Assembly

Annalena Baerbock, German Foreign Minister, demands a strong signal against Russian President Vladimir Putin over his war of aggression against Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; Annalena Baerbockʼs statement before a meeting with her EU counterparts on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York; Tagesschau

Details: Baerbock noted that, especially in these times when the Russian president is attacking not only the European peace order but also the UN Charter, the United Nations cannot have "business as usual" either.

"Despite all the crises in this world, we must not only promote the UN Charter, especially these days, but also defend it together. The Charter is our peace, (...) our life insurance worldwide, " Baerbok said.

In the context of Russian aggression, she highlighted the issue of children abducted by Russia from Ukraine and the issue of Putin's responsibility.

Background:

Earlier, German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock, during a visit to the United States, called for "fundamental reforms" in the United Nations to reflect the current situation in the world.

The UN Security Council consists of five permanent members – the UK, the United States, China, Russia and France – and 10 non-permanent members who are elected for a two-year term.

The issue of reforming the body is particularly acute in view of the full-scale invasion of Russia, which has the right of veto and can block any decisions that hold it accountable for violating international law.

Media reports indicate that the United States has started the development of a proposal for the reform of the UN Security Council, which provides for the expansion of its composition for better representation of the world's regions, but without granting the right of veto.

