German Foreign Minister: With every missile, Putin shows that he wants to destroy Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has condemned Russia's latest massive missile attack on Ukraine on the morning of 2 January.

Source: Baerbock on Twitter (X); European Pravda

Details: "With every missile, Putin shows that he wants to destroy Ukraine," the German Foreign Minister said.

She stressed that the Patriot and IRIS-T air defence systems provided by Ukraine's allies "save lives every day".

Mit jeder Rakete zeigt Putin, dass er die #Ukraine vernichten will. Mit den von uns gelieferten Patriots & IRIS-T werden jeden Tag Menschenleben gerettet. Wir stehen an der Seite der Menschen in der Ukraine, solange sie uns brauchen und ein Alltag ohne Angst & Terror möglich ist. — Außenministerin Annalena Baerbock (@ABaerbock) January 2, 2024

"We will stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as they need us until everyday life is free from fear and terror," Baerbock concluded.

Reminder:

On the morning of 2 January, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. Missile debris falling in Kyiv and missile strikes in Kharkiv were recorded. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the Russians launched 99 missiles of various types at Ukraine, 72 of which were destroyed.

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, is waiting for Western countries to react and take decisive measures after the latest large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine on 2 January.

European Council President Charles Michel believes that Russia's latest large-scale attacks on Ukraine prove that Moscow is not interested in any peace talks.

Support UP or become our patron!