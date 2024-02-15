German foreign minister meets Israeli president in Jerusalem

President of Israel Izchak Herzog (R) meets with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock for talks at the presidential palace. Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock continued her talks in Israel on Thursday, beginning with a morning meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem, according to a spokesman.

She is also scheduled to meet Benny Gantz, a minister in the Israeli war Cabinet.

The talks are also likely to focus on Israel's planned military offensive against Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip as well as the humanitarian situation of the Palestinian civilian population on the ground.

Israel has been pounding the Gaza Strip with airstrikes, shelling and an ongoing ground offensive with the stated objective of destroying the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The war began after Hamas launched unprecedented bloody attacks on Israel on October 7 which killed about 1,200 people, many of them civilians who died in massacres.

Baerbock called for a ceasefire in the fighting on Wednesday evening, citing the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip, warning that the Palestinian territory was on the "brink of collapse."

She also stressed that a renewed ceasefire could open a window of opportunity to negotiate the release of additional hostages being held by Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups in Gaza.

She plans to meet relatives of hostages during her visit.

Baerbock has called on the warring parties to accept a proposal from Qatar and Egypt for a ceasefire and the release of further hostages.

Israel's leaders, however, have flatly rejected that possibility and demanded that Hamas capitulate before any further talks are held.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country will not give in to the "delusional demands" of Hamas. Israeli media has reported that Netanyahu is refusing to send a delegation back to Cairo for international talks.

Relatives were stunned by Netanyahu's hard line stance and spoke of a "death sentence" for the hostages.

During a week-long ceasefire in November, 105 hostages were released as part of a deal that also saw Israel release 240 Palestinian prisoners.

Another 134 people are believed to still be held by Hamas, although the Israeli military believes at least 30 of them are already dead.

Baerbock on Wednesday also warned that Israeli strikes on Rafah, a city that is now packed with more than 1 million additional Palestinians who fled Israel attacks elsewhere in the Gaza Strip, risked disaster.

"In Rafah, 1.3 million people are living in a very confined space under the most terrible conditions," Baerbock said on Wednesday before arriving in Israel.

"Under these conditions, an offensive by the Israeli army on Rafah would completely jeopardize the humanitarian situation."

This is Baerbock's fifth trip to Israel since the October 7 attacks. She is scheduled to return to Berlin on Thursday night, following an interview with Israeli television station N12.

On Friday, Baerbock is due to join the Munich Security Conference, where the war in Gaza is expected to be a major topic, along with Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

