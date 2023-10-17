German Foreign Minister promises support to Ukraine and Moldova despite Middle East crisis

Annalena Baerbock , German Minister of Foreign Affairs, has promised Ukraine and its neighbour Moldova further support in the fight against Russia, despite the crisis in the Middle East.

Source: Baerbock at the fourth ministerial conference of the Moldova Support Platform in Chisinau, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Die Zeit

Quote: "These days, when the situation in the Middle East keeps us in tension, it is important for me to emphasise: we continue to stand side by side with Ukraine and with Moldova," Baerbock said.

Details: Baerbock added that Germany will support Moldova in energy and economic issues, as well as in reforms it needs to adopt on the way to joining the EU, and will allocate €95 million for these purposes next year.

Background:

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner emphasised the importance of the US continued financial support for Ukraine.

Janet Yellen, the United States Secretary of the Treasury, stressed that the support of Ukraine remains a "top priority" for Washington against the background of the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

