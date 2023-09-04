German Foreign Minister: Putin plays a cynical game with the grain deal

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has sharply criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin for blocking the grain deal and attacking port infrastructure in southern Ukraine.

Details: "Putin's game with the grain deal is cynical," Baerbock stressed.

At the same time, Baerbock said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s efforts to return the deal were important.

Quote: "It is only because of Putin that cargo ships are once again denied free passage. Russia is enhancing global hunger."

More details: Baerbock said that work on alternative routes for grain exports from Ukraine continues – "now more than ever".

Background:

After his talks with Erdoğan in Sochi, Putin said that Moscow was not ready to immediately return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which it had disrupted in July.

Erdoğan himself called for the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and noted that Ukraine "needs to soften its approach" to continue it.

