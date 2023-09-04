German Foreign Minister: Putin plays a cynical game with the grain deal

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
2

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has sharply criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin for blocking the grain deal and attacking port infrastructure in southern Ukraine.

Source: Welt, reported by European Pravda

Details: "Putin's game with the grain deal is cynical," Baerbock stressed.

At the same time, Baerbock said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s efforts to return the deal were important.

Quote: "It is only because of Putin that cargo ships are once again denied free passage. Russia is enhancing global hunger."

More details: Baerbock said that work on alternative routes for grain exports from Ukraine continues – "now more than ever".

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Recommended Stories