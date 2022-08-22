German foreign minister says ‘no alternative’ to giving Ukraine military aid

Annalena Baerbock

Baerbock said that if the negotiations at this stage don’t help to end the war, "then we can choose either to do nothing, or declare that we will provide military assistance so that further advances by Russia can be prevented."



According to Baerbock, the alternative to such assistance would be to leave millions of people to their fate, and “one could simply not be responsible for this."



When asked if she considers the volume of German military assistance to Ukraine sufficient, Baerbock said Germany was doing “the same as other countries,” and there isn’t a competition between them over who will help Ukraine the most.



