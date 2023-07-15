German foreign minister says there is no possibility of negotiations with Putin

German Foreign minister Annalena Baerbock

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has rejected the possibility of negotiations being conducted with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, whom she said was waging a cruel war of aggression in Ukraine.

Baerbock gave her view in an interview with German newspaper Bild published on July 15.

When asked whether it is possible to hold talks with Putin, Baerbock answered "no."

"I wish we could come to an agreement. But at the moment, it's not about what we want, but about the fact that we need to face the truth... And this is a cruel Russian war of aggression," the minister said.

When asked whether she foresees the fall of the Putin regime in the near future, Baerbock replied that she does not have such information and does not know how long the war will last.

"I have no idea. This is exactly the point. We don't know when this war will end. We do not know what is happening in Russia. Because we are not dealing with a country that, like us, is fortunately democratic," she said.

It was reported on July 11 that the Federal Government of Germany had prepared a new package of military aid for Ukraine. According to the sources of the German publication Der Spiegel, a delivery of air defense equipment, infantry fighting vehicles, ammunition and drones worth EUR 600 million is planned.

Der Spiegel wrote that the most valuable item in this package may be the Patriot air defense systems and the missiles for them.

During the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 12, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and announced an agreement on the supply to Ukraine of additional Patriot launchers and missiles for them from Germany.

Scholz said on July 14 that the value of arms supplies to Ukraine from Germany since the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia would reach a total of about EUR 17 billion by 2027.

As the chancellor of Germany noted, his country is second only to the United States in providing support to Ukraine, particularly in the military field.

