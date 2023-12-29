German Foreign Ministry in aftermath of massive Russian attack: We won't move an inch away from Ukraine

Germany's Foreign Ministry voiced its support for Ukraine following a major attack by Russian drones and missiles that claimed over 20 lives across the country.

Source: German Foreign Ministry on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Foreign Ministry said that shortly before the New Year, Russia once "again unleashed terror throughout Ukraine."

Quote: "More than 100 missiles and drones destroyed, among other things, a maternity hospital and ripped people from everyday life to their deaths. Even in 2024 we won't move an inch away from Ukraine’s side," the ministry said.

Kurz vor dem Jahreswechsel bringt Russland erneut Terror über die ganze #Ukraine. Mehr als 100 Raketen & Drohnen haben u.a. eine Geburtsklinik zerstört, Menschen aus dem Alltag in den Tod gerissen. Auch 2024 rücken wir keinen Zentimeter von der Seite der 🇺🇦. #StandWithUkraine — Auswärtiges Amt (@AuswaertigesAmt) December 29, 2023

On the night of 28-29 December, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine. Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia and other cities were hit. According to the latest reports, at least 26 people were killed, and 120 others were injured.

The shelling was condemned by a number of European countries.

On 29 December, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held a telephone conversation with Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, while being in the bomb shelter of the Foreign Ministry during the air-raid alarm.

Support UP or become our patron!